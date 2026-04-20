WWE Raw After WrestleMania 42, Pro Wrestling Boom, Johnny the Bull, Garett Bischoff, Brian Myers, El Samurai, Johnny Storm, Roxxi, Karlee Perez, Jesse White, Charlie Morgan, Rick Rude, Chyna, Ox Baker

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Las Vegas, Nevada, at T-Mobile Arena with the Raw After WrestleMania 42 show. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The new Pro Wrestling Boom podcast will be available today with “Survivor” Hall of Famer Jonny Fairplay joining me to discuss WrestleMania 42. We welcome your email questions this morning before 12CT/1ET via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s Raw in Las Vegas, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite and Collision taping in Portland, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Fort Worth. If you are going to one of the shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Johnny The Bull (Jon Hugger) is 48 today. He worked as Johnny Stamboli in WWE.

-Garett Bischoff is 42 today. He is the son of Eric Bischoff.

-Brian Myers is 41 today. He also worked as Curt Hawkins in WWE.

-Rick Rude (Richard Rood) died of heart failure at age 40 on April 20, 1999.

-Chyna (Joanie Laurer) died at age 46 of a drug overdose on April 20, 2016.

-El Samurai (Osamu Matsuda) is 60.

-Johnny Storm (a/k/a Jonathan Whitcombe) is 49.

-Roxxi Laveaux (a/k/a Nicole Raczynski) is 47.

-Jesse White is 40. He worked as Jake Carter in NXT and is the son of the late Leon “Vader” White.

-Karlee Perez, who worked as Maxine in WWE, is 40. She also worked as Catrina in Lucha Underground and used her real name in MLW.

-Charlie Morgan (Yasmin Lander) is 34.

-The late Ox Baker (Douglas Baker) was born on April 19, 1934. He died at age 80 of a heart attack on October 20, 2014.

-The April 18 birthdays were listed in our super special Saturday edition of Dot Net Daily.