ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show, new start time

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-ROH TV Champion Nick Wayne vs. Alex Reynolds in a Proving Ground match

-“The Rascalz” Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz vs. “The WorkHorsemen” JD Drake and Anthony Henry

-Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Alec Price and Jordan Oliver

-Shane Taylor, Shawn Dean, Carlie Bravo, and Lee Johnson vs. Ross Von Erich, Marshall Von Erich, Ace Austin, and Juice Robinson

-Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero vs. Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls

-Action Andretti vs. AR Fox

-“The IInspiration” Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay vs. Frankie B and Viva Van

-Komander vs. Soleil

-Lio Rush vs. Nathan Cruz

Powell’s POV: The show was taped on March 22 in Jacksonville, Florida, at WJCT Studios. ROH on HonorClub streams on Thursdays at the new start time of 7CT/8ET.