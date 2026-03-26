“Kill Tony: WrestleMania” will stream on Netflix

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Thursday to announce that the “Kill Tony: WrestleMania” show will stream on Netflix.

March 26, 2026 – WWE and renowned comedian Tony Hinchcliffe will together further each of their partnerships with Netflix with the announcement of KILL TONY: WrestleMania, the comedy special premiering exclusively on Netflix on Monday, April 20, as part of a massive double event alongside the annual Raw after WrestleMania.

KILL TONY: WrestleMania will film at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 18, as part of WrestleMania 42 week.

Known as the biggest live podcast in the world – and a proven launchpad that has jumpstarted more comedy careers than any show currently running – KILL TONY brings its signature chaos to WrestleMania 42. Famous for its unpredictable format, raw emerging talent, and unapologetically no-holds-barred humor, KILL TONY: WrestleMania will collide the worlds of comedy and wrestling with appearances from WWE Superstars, WWE Legends, established comedians, and surprise celebrity guests. The show’s signature format remains intact: rapid-fire stand-up sets from aspiring comics, followed by razor-sharp – and often ruthless – feedback from Hinchcliffe and an all-star panel of guests.

Tickets for the closed-doors event are now available at Ticketmaster.com .

WrestleMania 42 will stream internationally on Netflix on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19.

Powell’s POV: So the event won’t stream live, but it will be available the Monday after WrestleMania 42. It’s a good call to record the event, as it gives them a couple of days to edit the show. It will be interesting to see if WWE performers perform stand-up comedy or sit on the panel. Hopefully, an announcement will be made soon regarding the streaming home of the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)