Bad News Brown added to the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Bad News Brown (a/k/a Allen Coage) has been named the newest member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026. WWE listed Brown, who died of a heart attack at age 63 in 2007, as a Legacy inductee. Read the official announcement via WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Brown won a bronze medal in judo at the 1976 Olympics. He worked as Buffalo Allen in New Japan Pro Wrestling and was better known as Bad News Allen. He wrestled in the WWWF in 1978-1979. He settled in the Stampede Wrestling territory from 1982 to 1988. He returned to the WWF in 1988 as Bad News Brown. He left the company in 1990, claiming that Vince McMahon failed to make good on a promise to make him the company’s first Black world champion. The WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026 now features AJ Styles, Stephanie McMahon, the Demolition tag team, Brown and Sid Vicious as legacy inductees, and celebrity inductee Dennis Rodman. The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will be held on April 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

WWE legend Bad News Brown will be inducted into the #WWEHOF as a legacy inductee and a member of the Class of 2026! MORE INFO: https://t.co/79HIHOeI5V pic.twitter.com/RRJQIioRCF — WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2026

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)