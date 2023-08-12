NXT Level Up results (8/11): O’Connor’s review of Joe Coffey vs. Tavion Heights, Dante Chen vs. Damon Kemp, and Fallon Henley vs. Izzi Dame

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 78)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed August 11, 2023 on Peacock/WWE Network

Dante Chen made his way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Dante Chen vs. Damon Kemp. Kemp used his strength and powered Chen down to the mat early. Chen sprung off the ropes to take Kemp down and applied a side headlock. Chen looked for another springboard but Kemp caught him with a backbreaker and sent Chen face first into the second rope. Kemp gained a near fall and continued to work the neck of Chen. Chen tried to escape but Kemp hit a scoop slam. Kemp charged at Chen but Chen fired on Kemp with strikes and looked for a pump kick which Kemp avoided. Kemp hit a forearm and nailed the uranage into a neckbreaker for the victory.

Damon Kemp defeated Dante Chen via pinfall in 6:11.

2. Fallon Henley vs. Izzi Dame. Dame forced Henley into the corner and hit a strong clothesline sending Henley to the mat. Dame charged at Henley but Henley hit a drop toe hold sending Dame into the bottom rope. Dame rallied and sent Henley into the turnbuckle multiple times before hitting a seated dropkick for a near fall. Dame worked on the neck of Henley as the crowd attempted to bring Henley back into the contest. Henley avoided a body slam and hit a clothesline on Dame, followed up by a hairpull snapmare and a shining wizard for the dub.

Fallon Henley defeated Izzi Dame via pinfall in 4:34.

3. Joe Coffey vs. Tavion Heights. Coffey was taken down by Heights as the match began. Coffey avoided a clothesline but was taken down once more after an arm drag by Heights. Coffey rallied with punches and kicks to the back of Heights and hit a jumping knee drop and a leaping crossbody for a near fall. Heights caught Coffey with a high backbody drop and a clothesline and released a belly to belly suplex for a two count. Heights hit a dominator for another two count and looked to finish off Coffey with the ‘doctor bomb’. Coffey slipped out and hit Heights with the running shoulder block, followed by the discus clothesline for the win.

Joe Coffey defeated Tavion Heights via pinfall in 6:24.

John’s Ramblings: There were no standout matches on this week’s edition of ‘Level Up’ just a good 30 minutes of action overall that can wash over you easily if you need to add to your wrestling fix.

Of note, Izzi Dame, was a vanilla character this week. She showed some personality in her debut a couple of weeks ago as an arrogant heel before falling in defeat to the established Fallon Henley, so I am interested to see how Izzi’s character develops going forward.