WWE Raw in Boston, Powell’s Q&A Show, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Travis Tomko, Ray Gordy, Wayne Bloom, Villano V, El Felino, Bea Priestley, Killer Kelly, Joe Blanchard, Chris Candido

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Boston, Massachusetts, at TD Garden. The show features appearances by Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling-related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s Raw in Boston, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in St. Paul, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Pittsburgh, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Cedar Rapids. If you are going to one of the shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Hiroyoshi Tenzan (Hiroyoshi Yamamoto) is 55 today.

-Travis Tomko is 50 today.

-Ray Gordy (Terry Ray Gordy, Jr.) is 46 today. He wrestled as Jesse and Slam Master J in WWE.

-Wayne Bloom turned 68 on Sunday. He worked as Beau Beverly in WWE, and his son, Cal, worked as Von Wagner in NXT.

-Villano V (Raymundo Díaz Mendoza Jr.) turned 64 on Sunday.

-El Felino (Jorge Luis Casas Ruiz) turned 62 on Sunday.

-Bea Priestley turned 30 on Saturday. She worked as Blair Davenport in WWE.

-The late Joe Blanchard died on March 22, 2012, at age 83 due to squamous cell carcinoma. Joe is the late father of Tully Blanchard and grandfather of Tessa Blanchard.

-Killer Kelly (Raquel Lourenço) is 34 on Saturday.

-The late Chris Candido (Chris Candito) was born on March 21, 1972. He died of pneumonia at age 33 on April 28, 2005.