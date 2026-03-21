Dennis Condrey of the Midnight Express died at age 74

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dennis Condrey is dead at age 74. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that Condrey died on Friday night. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Condrey made his pro wrestling debut in 1973 and worked for several territories. He formed the Midnight Express tag team with Randy Rose in Southeast Championship Wrestling in 1980. Norvell Austin joined them a year later. That version of the group ended in 1983. Condrey was paired with Bobby Eaton and manager Jim Cornette as the Midnight Express in the Mid-South Wrestling territory the same year. Their longtime, massively successful feud with “The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express” Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson began in the territory before Condrey, Eaton, and Cornette left in 1984 for a brief stay in the World Class Championship Wrestling territory.

The trio joined Jim Crockett Promotions in 1985 and restarted their feud with Morton and Gibson. Condrey left the promotion abruptly in 1987. Stan Lane of The Fabulous Ones tag team was hired as Condrey’s replacement. Condrey reunited with Randy Rose as “The Original Midnight Express” in the AWA promotion, where they were managed by Paul E Dangerously (a/k/a Paul Heyman).

Condrey, Rose, and Heyman left the AWA in 1988 and moved to Jim Crockett Promotions in a memorable angle in which they attacked Eaton, Lane, and Cornette to launch a feud between the two versions of the Midnight Express. Eaton, Lane, and Cornette became babyfaces for the first time, while Condrey, Rose, and Dangerously were the heels. The feud started strong, but Condrey and Rose had issues with Crockett and booker George Scott. Condrey and Rose were booked to drop a loser leaves town match to Eaton and Lane, but Condrey opted to leave the promotion without giving notice. Condrey joined the Continental promotion in 1989 and stayed there until he retired the next year. He eventually returned to work some independent dates. His final match was in 2011. He appeared in recent years at AEW events, including when Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and CM Punk paid tribute to him on the August 5, 2023, edition of AEW Collision.

Powell’s POV: I consider the Midnight Express to be the best tag team of all time. I loved the “Loverboy” Dennis Condrey and “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton pairing, as well as Eaton and “Sweet” Stan Lane, with Cornette as a spectacular mouthpiece for both versions. The Original Midnight Express vs. Midnight Express feud was excellent when it started, and it’s a shame they couldn’t keep it going longer.

I normally don’t get worked up about WWE Hall of Fame omissions, but it’s absurd that the Midnight Express has not been inducted. They may not have worked for WWE, but they belong in every pro wrestling Hall of Fame, given their legendary status.

My condolences to Condrey’s family, friends, and many fans. Dax Harwood set up a Go Fund Me Page with permission from Condrey’s wife, Theresa. Harwood donated $1,000, and the goal is to raise $3,500 to help with funeral expenses and her bills.