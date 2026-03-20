WWE Smackdown preview: Jelly Roll singles match and a title match advertised for next week’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for next week’s WWE Smackdown.

-Giulia vs. Tiffany Stratton for the Women’s U.S. Championship

-Jelly Roll vs. Kit Wilson

-Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Brie Bella and Nikki Bella

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at PPG Paints Arena. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).