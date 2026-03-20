WWE Raw preview: The latest lineup for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk appears

-Roman Reigns appears

-Brock Lesnar appears

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul and Austin Theory for the World Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: Roman Reigns and CM Punk were officially added to the lineup with an ad that aired on Smackdown. The Usos vs. Paul and Theory mach was originally a non-title match, but it is now officially for the World Tag Team Titles. Raw will be live from Boston, Massachusetts, at TD Garden. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).