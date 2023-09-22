WWE Fastlane lineup: First match for next month’s PLE

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Fastlane event that will be held on Saturday, October 7 in Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

-John Cena and a partner vs. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso

Powell’s POV: Cena was originally scheduled to team with AJ Styles. There was an injury angle on Smackdown that took out Styles and left the broadcast team stating that Cena doesn’t have a partner. The match was billed as “one of the main events” for this event when it was announced by Adam Pearce on Friday’s Smackdown. WWE Fastlane will stream on Peacock in addition to being available as a pay-per-view. Join me for my live review and a same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).