TNA Impact results (3/19): Moore’s review of Mike Santana and Steve Maclin meet face-to-face, The Righteous vs. The Nemeths, Arianna Grace and Dani Luna vs. Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Thursday Night Impact (Episode 1,131)

Taped March 6, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia, at Gateway Center

Simulcast March 19, 2026, on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+

Highlights from last week’s Thursday Night Impact aired… Tom Hannnifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. McKenzie Mitchell was the ring announcer. Gia Miller was the backstage interviewer…

Entrances for the opening match took place. Hannifan plugged Home Town Man caps, which doubles as a lucha mask…

1. Frankie Kazarian vs. The Home Town Man. Home Town Man worked on Kazarian with a backdrop and ten punches against the rope. Kazarian got control after attempting to take off HTM’s mask. AJ Francis joined the commentary table during the match. Kazarian worked on HTM with methodical offense and pin attmepts. Kazarian also ripped off HTM’s Atlanta Hawks jersey to boos.

Hannifan mocked Rehwoldt for code switching because of Francis being next to them. HTM rallied with a body slam and elbow drop. HTM got a two count after a TKO. HTM reversed a Chickenwing for a two count. Kazarian hit HTM with a Lungblower and leg drop combo for a nearfall. HTM came back with a Yakuza Kick. Francis distracted HTM. HTM gave Francis a dive to ringside.

Francis tried to get involved but HTM decked him at ringside. Home Town Man entered the ring and rolled up Kazarian for the win.

Home Town Man defeated Frankie Kazarian via pinfall in 6:19.

The lights went out after the match. Francis and Kazarian put the boots to Home Town Man. Elijah appeared and missed a guitar shot on Kazarian, hitting Francis. The heels retreated…

John’s Thoughts: A bit of a step down for Kazarian, being World Champion a few months ago, to feuding with the TNA mascot. HTM (Cody Deaner) is a effective mascot, so I’ll let this feud cook a bit as he tends to take the cheesiest stories and makes them work. Being in there with AJ Francis does elevate the feud too with AJ’s solid work. If I were TNA creative though, I would find a way to get Francis away from this as he can be more effective if in a more serious story.

Gia Miller interviewed The Angel Warriors, Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee about their upcoming match. Gia noted that Lee lost to one of their opponents recently, in Dani Luna. Lee spoke in Mandarin. Brookside “translated” it by saying that Lee thinks Ariana Grace stole the title from her. Brookside said they are The Angel Warriors and they fight with their hearts and souls. Lee spoke in English and said she wants to invoke her rematch clause. Brookside said they are going to send a message to Dani Luna and Ariana Grace…

Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

Daria Rae and Santino were meeting backstage. Santino said he was writing a tournament bracket because he assumes Mike Santana will violate his no-contact clause, meaning the title might be vacant soon. Daria said they need to give Dani Luna her title shot that she couldn’t have due to Visa issues.

Santino said Lei Ying Lee also deserves a title shot due to her rematch clause. Santino then booked Ariana Grace vs. Dani Luna vs. Lei Ying Lee in a triple threat for the title at Sacrifice. Rae reluctantly said it was a good idea…

The Personal Concierge was in the ring, mocking the crowd as usual. He then introduced Mr. Elegance, who was accompanied by M and Heather by Elegance. Mike Jackson then made his entrance. Hannifan noted that Jackson is 76 years old with 60 years of wrestling experience…

2. Mr. Elegance (w/The Personal Concierge, M by Elegance, Heather by Elegance) vs. “Action” Mike Jackson. Elegance gave Jackson a chest slap to start. Jackson came back with an armdrag and then dumped Elegance to ringside. Jackson hit Elegance with a Suicide Dive. Jackson hit Elegance with a shoulder breaker. Jackson then did a long tightrope version of the Old School.

Elegance came back with a front kick and right hook. Elegance did his Jojo poses and then hit Jackson with an elbow drop. Elegance then hit Jackson with a weak looking spinebuster (looked like he just calmly laid Jackson on the mat) for the victory.

Mr. Elegance defeated Action Mike Jackson via pinfall in 4:14.

The Concierge handed Mr. Elegance some cups of ODB’s BBQ to put on Jackson, but TNA legend ODB made her entrance for the save. ODB had a chair and whiskey flask with her. ODB beat up Mr. Elegance with a chair. ODB and Jackson then then took the cups of BBQ and poured it on Mr. Elegance. ODB and Mike Jackson stood tall in the ring to end the segment…

John’s Thoughts: Middling debut of Mr. Elegance with a weak looking finisher. The one who came out of the match looking more impressive was the 76 year old Mike Jackson who can still wrestle and move around like he’s much younger.

The System were cutting a promo backstage. Bear Bronson talked about how he and Myers are going after the tag titles and how he wants to drop Jeff on his injured neck. Cedric Alexander said Leon Slater is ducking out on him. Eddie talked about how he’s going to be world champion after he eventually cashes in his Feast or Fired briefcase. Myers hyped his upcoming match against Moose…

Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

Entrances for the next match took place…

3. “The Angel Warriors” Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee vs. Ariana Grace (w/Channing Lorenzo) and “Doomsday” Dani Luna. Luna had the power advantage over Xia to start the match. Lee saved Xia from a suplex. Lee and Xia used a double team suplex on Luna. Xia dumped both opponents to ringside. Xia and Lee did a pose to head into break.[c]

Back from break, the heels cut the ring in half on Lee for a few minutes. Grace and Luna got in a shoving match for a bit, which allowed Xia Brookside to get the hot tag. Brokside cleaned house. She hit both opponents with a Meteora and legsweep on Grace. Luna broke up Xia’s pin with a German Suplex.

Grace hit Brookside with a Codebreaker for a two count. Luna blind tagged in which angered Grace. Luna tripped Gracd off the top rope. Brookside shoved Luna into Lee’s kick. Brookside went to the top rope. Grace grabbed Lee’s leg. Lee hit Stacks with a Cannonball from the apron. Luna caught Brookside off a dive and then hit her with the Luna Landing for the win.

Dani Luna and Ariana Grace defeated The Angel Warriors via pinfall in 11:05.

After the match, Dani Luna and Ariana Grace bickered…

John’s Thoughts: A well worked match with an awesome outcome in terms of continuing to book Dani Luna strong. I was actually mildly afraid of Dani taking the loss due to Grace and Luna being at odds, but the bickering didn’t cost the powerhouse in continuing to steamroll opponents. It’s a bit odd that they continue to book Lei Ying Lee as nothing more than a tag team wrestler who just happen to stumble on the singles championship, but at the same time that makes her good cannon fodder for Dani Luna’s ascent. Dani Luna has been one of the strongest heels that TNA has developed in a long time and I’m liking her rise coming out of the middling Spitfire tag team.

It was time for this week’s TNA sponsored injury report. Leon Slater is “out” due to a neck injury from Eric Young’s pile driver. Indi Hartwell is “out” due to a neck injury. Cedric Alexander and Moose are “cleared” after soreness from last week’s match against each other…

TNA X Division Champion Leon Slater made his entrance for a promo segment. Slater pointed out Eric Young giving him a pile driver two weeks ago. He said his neck could have been broken and his career could have ended. Slater said he felt something he never felt before. Not pain, not fear, but doubt. Slater said for the first time in his life he wondered if he’ll ever get up again.

Slater called Eric Young a big bold bitch. He said he got up on his ten toes in Atlanta. He said “nah fam” to Young saying the X Division is broken. Slater said his own foot might get broken once he bounces it on Young’s head. Slater said Young tried to break Slater’s neck, but he’ll prove why he’s unbreakable, unstoppable, and the youngest in charge…

John’s Thoughts: A good change-of-pace promo for Slater. Similar to Je’von Evans, we’ve seen Slater play the wide-eyed wrestling fanboy in a positive and endearing way, really well. Also like Evans, I like that he can flip the switch and cut a serious promo when the situation calls for it.

Highlights aired from last week’s Moose vs. Cedric Alexander match. Hannifan and Rehwoldt then hyped upcoming segments…[c]

Moose and Alisha Edwards were already in the ring. Brian Myers and The System then made their entrance. Before the bell rang, Santino walked out and banned the rest of The System from ringside…

4. Moose (w/Alisha Edwards) vs. Brian Myers. Moose caught a distracted Brian Myers with a Spear for the win.

Moose defeated Brian Myers via pinfall in 0:10.

John’s Thoughts: A good fodder win for Moose, but I personally would have flipped Cedric Alexander and Brian Myers in terms of when they got beat by Moose. I would have given Cedric the protected loss this week, as he’s in drastic need, coming off his recent TNA run and WWE run, of protection and wins due to how damaged he is in terms of credibility.

The show cut to a Rosemary Seven Deadly Sins cinematic. This week’s sin was “Envy”. Rosemary teleported Allie’s ghost in front of her. Allie argued that she would like different clothes instead of the clothes she “died” in. Rosemary and the ethereal bunny rabbit approached ECW legend Raven, who was on a throne. Rosemary asked Raven what would make a legend like him “envy” anyone?

Raven said “Tommy Dreamer, of course”. Raven said Dreamer currently looks like he face was on fire and somebody put it out with a rake. Raven said Dreamer’s body looks like Lizzo ate Abdullah the Butcher. Allie’s ghost tried to shake Raven’s hand, but he didn’t acknowledge her. Rosemary assumed Dreamer should be more jealous of Raven. Raven assumed it was opposite day.

Rosemary said it’s her fault she didn’t give Raven a calendar. Raven said he had a gift for Rosemary because she’s one of his favorites. Raven gave Rosemary a bottle of Tommy Dreamer’s blood from 1994, filled with cholesterol and obesity. Rosemary thanked Dreamer for the bottled blood. Raven and Rosemary did Raven’s “quote the raven” catchphrase…

Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: While I could do without the “teleporting”, I have been liking the Rosemary Seven Deadly Sins cinematic cutscenes. The cinematic approach may not be for all, but I do think it can be effective if done well in terms of taking a different melodramatic approach. What I didn’t like about the “Undead Realm” was how low budget it was, which killed the immersion. These cinematics are closer to what Lucha Underground pulled off with higher production values. What also made the last two weeks of cinematics fun were the other characters involved. Last week with the entertaining Johnny Swinger, and this week with quirky old man Raven.

An ad aired for the TNA Rebellion PPV…

The System were calming down Brian Myers backstage after his loss. Myers got in the camera and yelled that The System will unleash a Bear on Moose’s ass next week. Bear Bronson got in the camera and said that a Bear was coming after Moose…

Entrances for the next match took place. Mara Sade joined the commentary team for the match…

5. Elayna Black vs. “The Spark” Jada Stone. Black started the match with a Belly to Back. Jada came back with back elbows and a standing Moonsault for a two count. Black got a one count after a drop toehold. Black hit Jada with a basement elbow dive for a two count. Black gave Jada boots in the corner. Black hit Jada with a knee in the corner for a two count.

Stone came back with a enzugiri and a Split Legged moonsault for a two count. Tasha Steelz walked to ringside. Jada went for a handstand move on Black, but was tripped by Steelz. Black hit Jada with a Blackout (Swinging Underhook Suplex) for the win.

Elayna Black defeated Jada Stone via pinfall in 4:05.

Secruity guards got in between Elayna Black and Mara Sade and both women made their way backstage. Order 4 showed up to surround Jada Stone in the ring. Trey Miguel ran out with a steel chair to cause the heels to back down…

Separate shots of The Nemeths and The Righteous were shown…[c]

Tessa Blanchard, Victoria Crawford, and Mila Moore were hanging out backstage. Tessa was talking down to the Knockouts division, saying that whenever she decides she wants the Knockouts title, she’ll get it. Jody Threat, Holly Hudson, and Myla Grace showed up. Jody said she owes Tessa a receipt for what Tessa did to her ribs.

Tessa said the little kitty is acting like a lion. Jody said she has her backup in Grace and Hudson. Jody said talk is cheap like Tessa’s glasses. Jody challenged Tessa for next week. Tessa said that was a piece of cake…

Entrances for the next match took place…

6. Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth vs. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch. Nic worked on Vincent with his signature amateur wrestling moves. Vincent and Dutch then got the advantage with quick tags. Dutch press slammed Nic into Nic heading into break.[c]

Back from break, The Nemeths were cutting the ring in half on Vincent. Vincent got a window of opportunity after hitting Nic with a DDT. Vincent caught Dutch with a hot tag who ran through both Nemeths. Dutch hit Ryan with a Black Hole Slam. Nic broke up Dutch’s pin. Dutch took down both opponents with clotheslines. Vincent caught both opponents with a Crossbody after doing the Jeff Hardy pose.

Vincent hit Nic with a legsweep and Ryan with a reverse DDT for a two count. Nic sent Dutch into the steel steps. Ryan sent Vincent into Nic’s right hand. Ryan hit Vincent with The Hollywood Ending (Paydirt) for the victory.

Ryan Nemeth and Nic Nemeth defeated The Righteous via pinfall in 11:21.

Rehwoldt hyped the Steve Maclin and Mike Santana segment happening after the break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A bit of a surprising outcome, as Ryan Nemeth rarely picks up credible pinfall wins. I don’t mind it here as it doesn’t hurt to give Ryan a little bit of cred, especially after all the selling he had to do against Mara Sade. I forgot Ryan even had a finishing move. The Righteous, meanwhile, continue on their path to eventually feud with the Hardys again.

The following matches were announced for next week: Mustafa Ali vs. BDE, Jody Threat, Myla Grace, and Holly Hudson vs. Tessa Blanchard, Mila Moore, and Victoria Crawford, Moose vs. Bear Bronson, Jeff Hardy vs. Brian Myers, and Mike Santana and Leon Slater vs. Eddie Edwards and Cedric Alexander…

The show cut to a backstage cinematic. Mike Santana and Steve Maclin sat across from each other at a table. Maclin ordered two drinks from a waiter nearby. Santana told Santana that he and Maclin know each other more than most. Santana said Maclin was the first person when he came back to TNA who helped Santana prove to himself that he belongs here. Santana said this business is the land of sharks, with one spot on top.

He said he looked at Maclin like a brother, one guy he knew would have his back. He said he knew Maclin spoke up for him when he wasn’t in the room. Santana said that Maclin let his pride and ego get in the way. Maclin said if anyone has pride, it’s Santana. Maclin then told a story of one of his Marine deployments in Afghanistan. He talked about how his platoon needed a minesweep, but no one was experienced at that job.

He said one guy stepped up to minesweep. Maclin said that guy swept for mines, and every step could have been his last. He said not one IED went off after 2 miles of minesweeping. Maclin said it’s obvious who that man was. The waiter gave Maclin two whiskey glasses, and Maclin handed one glass to Santana. Santana said it’s fine that Maclin likes his games.

Mike said while Maclin out was fighting someone else’s war, Mike was fighting his own war. Santana said Maclin is damn right he uses his past to get him where he is today. Mike said he uses his past as a superpower, while Maclin uses it as an excuse. Mike said he hopes Steve is ready for Sacrifice because all the turmoil and drama that Steve caused better be worth something.

Mike said when they step in the ring, Maclin better be ready to fight for everything that Maclin has bitched and complained about. Mike said at the end of the day, when he wins, all this was for nothing. Mike said Maclin will have to go home, look in the mirror, fail, and not be the man he says he is. Mike handed Steve his whiskey back and paid the tab. Mike walked away after saying, “you’re welcome for your job”. The producer credits aired to close the show…

John’s Thoughts: A good show-closing segment and a nice production shift in using a cinematic cutscene instead of a traditional pre-tape or in-ring faceoff. If this were in ring, I felt like it would involve a lot of yelling at each other. I liked the calmer tone of chopping it up over drinks. Despite killing their “fired” gimmick over this, I’ve liked the interactions with Steve Maclin and whoever he’s across the ring from in this program. He’s elevated himself back to the top of the card and showing all sorts of range.

A solid and “harmless” (as I like to put it) episode of Impact this week. One thing that stood out as a positive for me is them utilizing cinematic cutscenes, similar to what Lucha Underground used to do. This is different from “Cinematic Matches” which the Hardys and Jeremy Borash pioneered. The weakness with cinematic matches is that it has a shorter shelf life due to having to suspend your disbelief a bit more. Cinematic cutscenes can enhance a product’s storytelling.

TNA has attempted cinematic cutscenes in the past, but they’ve been cringeworthy due to how low budget they came off as (alongside horrible sound mixing). Since the move to AMC, their cinematics have been better with high production values (unless it’s a live show, where TNA hasn’t figured it out yet). AMC’s motiff is cinematic programming, so that might be something they lean into, similar to Lucha Underground and Robert Rodriguez’s El Rey network. That might also help TNA differentiate itself from WWE and AEW a bit too.