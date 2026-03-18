Premiere date set for “American Gladiators” hosted by The Miz and featuring Wardlow, Kamille, and more pro wrestlers

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The American Gladiators reboot has a premiere date. Amazon announced that the series will premiere with three episodes on Friday, April 17, on Prime Video. Three additional episodes will be released on April 24, and the final four episodes will be available on May 1. For more details, check out Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: Just in time for WrestleMania weekend. The series is hosted by WWE star Mike “The Miz” Mizanin. AEW wrestlers Wardlow and Kamille, former WWE wrestler Eric Bugenhagen (f/k/a Rick Boogs), former TNA and current OVW wrestler Jessie Godderz, and independent wrestler “J-Rod” Jessica Roden are among the sixteen gladiators. The original series launched in 1989 and ran in syndication until 1996. NBC aired its own reboot, hosted by Hulk Hogan and Laila Ali, that ran for two seasons in 2008-2009.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)