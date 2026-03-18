AEW Dynamite results (3/18): Barnett’s review of the AEW Revolution fallout edition with Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir in a No Holds Barred match, Darby Allin vs. Gabe Kidd in a coffin match

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 337)

Fresno, California, at Save Mart Center

Simulcast live March 18, 2026, on TBS and HBO Max

[Hour One] A video recap of the Revolution PPV kicked off the show. It was a well produced video that covered the high points of the show…

Will Ospreay’s music played after the video. He will be competing in the opening match. Excalibur, Bryan Danielson and Tony Schiavone were on commentary. They announced that Toni Storm wasn’t medically cleared, so Mina Shirakawa will replace her later tonight in the No Holds Barred match with Marina Shafir…

1. Will Ospreay vs. Blake Christian: Christian rolled to the floor at the start of the match to slow things down. Ospreay responded with a loud chop after Christian landed a few strikes. The action spilled out to the floor again where Christian landed a splash onto Ospreay. He returned fire a moment later with a splash of his own. Ospreay avoided a double stomp from Christian and landed a springboard forearm strike for a two count.

Christian landed a neckbreaker and a DDT, which caused the referee to check on Ospreay. He then stomped on Ospreay’s neck, and applied a chin lock. Christian soaked in the boo birds, and Ospreay started a comeback with some punches and an enziguri. He followed up with a kick to the head and a release vertical suplex. Ospreay missed a standing moonsault, and Christian capitalized with a double stomp. He then landed a swinging DDT and a 450 splash for a close near fall. Christian then landed a springboard cutter for another near fall.

Ospreay landed a few strikes, but Christian shut him down once again with a sliced bread. Christian set up for his own version of the Hidden Blade, but Ospreay countered with a back elbow. He then hit a Hidden Blade of his own and got the win.

Will Ospreay defeated Blake Christian at 7:56

Ospreay got on the mic after the match and told the live crowd that he missed them. He then addressed Jon Moxley and said the biggest difference between them is that he didn’t need a weapon to snap someone’s neck, he could do it with his bare hands.

Jon Moxley’s music hit and he walked out with Wheeler Yuta. Ospreay took off towards them and they began to brawl in the crowd near the ring. He bounced a trash bin off Moxley’s head.

Pac quickly intervened to prevent further damage to Moxley. Pac locked in the Brutalizer until AEW officials separated him from Ospreay.

Ace Austin and Juice Robinson started to make their entrance for the next match before they could even clear Ospreay from the ring. Suddenly, Ospreay attacked Pac near the stage and they brawled to the back. Moxley and Yuta got up and attacked Austin and Robinson before they got into the ring.

2. Ace Austin and Juice Robinson vs. Wheeler Yuta and Jon Moxley: Juice and Yuta started the match as Moxley and Austin continued to fight at ringside. Robinson go the early advantage on Yuta, but he was able to make a tag to Moxley fairly quickly, and the tide turned. Moxley landed some heavy strikes and chops on Robinson and clawed at his eye. Juice landed a snap suplex and quickly scrambled for a tag to Ace Austin.

Austin landed some low kicks and a drop toe hold to Moxley. Yuta entered the ring and got a Death Valley Driver for his trouble. Austin sent Moxley to the floor and landed a Fosbury Flop onto Moxley on the floor. Yuta then quickly ran into frame to toss him into the ring steps, but the cameras mostly missed it.[c]

My Take: It’s good to see Will Ospreay back in the ring, but I think he should have gotten a quick win there. I like Blake Christian, but that crowd was quickly quieted from their initial excitement when he spent so much of the match on offense. WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 3,848 with 3,584 tickets distributed. The building’s listed capacity is 18,000.

Moxley had Austin in a Texas Cloverleaf as the show returned. He transitioned into a crossface. Yuta tagged in, and Austin used the moment to scramble for a tag to Juice Robinson. He started a comeback and sent Moxley to the floor with a series of punches. He then landed a powerbomb on Yuta for a close near fall. Austin tagged in for an aerial move, but Yuta got out of the way and Moxley tagged into the match.

Yuta sent Juice to the floor with a Busaiku Knee and then dove on him. Moxley then landed a Death Rider on Ace Austin for the win.

Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta defeated Ace Austin and Juice Robinson at 11:19

Moxley barked at Yuta off mic about Will Ospreay after the match. They then stormed off through the crowd…

A video package aired for Gabe Kidd and Darby Allin in an unsanctioned coffin match. After the video, Kidd said Darby Allin would be put in the ground. He said he wouldn’t wait until it got to the ring, and said he would find Darby in the parking lot…[c]

My Take: I feel like Gabe Kidd has to win that Coffin Match later in the show. The Dogs can’t afford any more losses if they are to be taken seriously.

Kenny Omega was shown in a pre-taped promo after Revolution. He challenged Swerve to put him his status as number one contender for the AEW Title on the line in one more match…

Gabe Kidd was shown in the parking lot as Darby Allin approached in his beat up Lincoln Town Car. They traded some strikes and Darby put a rag over his face after pouring a substance on it. Darby put Kidd in the trunk of the car, and intentionally drove onto a ramp that forced the car to roll over.

Darby crawled out of the car and placed Kidd on top of an equipment crate, and began to wheel it into the arena. The announce team speculated if they’d actually have a match. Eventually, Darby emerged with Kidd on the crate and the bell rang for the match…

3. Darby Allin vs. Gabe Kidd in an unsanctioned coffin match: Darby produced a straightjacket from the crate and put it on Kidd while slapping him around. He then grabbed a skateboard, but Kidd kicked him in the nuts and tossed him into the ring steps. Kidd then opened the coffin and slammed the door on Darby’s fingers…[c]

My Take: These guys are going to beat the hell out of each other, but I question the logic of going to this match immediately after the PPV rather than building to it for a few weeks.

Allin tightened up the arms of the straightjacket and then delivered a Scorpion Death Drop. Kidd kicked the ropes and caused Allin to land on his groin. Kidd then used a series of shoulder tackles to send Allin out near the coffin on the floor. Allin bit him on the ear to escape the area. He then grabbed his skateboard and slammed it into the chest and back of Kidd.

Darby delivered a couple of coffin drops from the top rope. He dragged Kidd to the apron and tripped him. Kidd landed on the floor, and Darby used his body as a battering ramp to sent Kidd into the coffin. The lid fell down on its own with Kidd inside, and Darby was awarded the win.

Darby Allin defeated Gabe Kidd at 10:29 in a coffin match

After the match, Darby got on the mic and said he would hold down the throttle until he sees God or the AEW World Championship. He told MJF he was coming for him…

Jack Perry and The Young Bucks will face Kazuchika Okada and RPG Vice later in the show. A video package was then shown of Perry and Luchasaurus going on tour in their Jurassic Express Bus. The bus was then shown arriving at the arena, and Perry got out.

The Young Bucks walked up to Perry and spoke about setting a good example for their family by clawing their way back to the top. Nick said they would face RPG Vice and someone they used to call family in Kazuchika Okada. Luchasaurus called Okada a bitch…[c]

My Take: Well, I guess you can pretty much shovel Kidd into the ash bin for now. Darby going after the World Title isn’t a bad idea, but I feel like we need some bigger wins along the way to get him there.

In the ring, Prince Nana gave a long introduction for Swerve Strickland, who made his entrance.

[Hour Two] Swerve said he and Brody went to war on Sunday, but the only winner was the one who has the power. He said the power in AEW lies elsewhere, and detailed that he had been running up against people with power for his entire career.

Swerve said he had no idea that he was number one contender for the AEW World Championship until Omega told him, and that it didn’t mean anything unless he had the power to protect it. Swerve said Kenny wanted his title shot, but he didn’t have any leverage. He said he wanted Omega’s power, and told him to put up his EVP status in exchange for his number one contender status. Swerve made it clear that if he won, he would be AEW’s new Executive Vice President…

Backstage, Renee Paquette interviewed Mike Bailey. He spoke about believing in himself, and how he thought he lacked the star power to be an immediate success in pro wrestling, so he had to travel the world and earn respect. He claimed that’s what gave him the mental toughness to compete at the highest level…

In the arena, Mark Davis made his entrance, followed by Speedball Bailey.

4. Mike Bailey vs. Mark Davis: Bailey got off to a fast start and laid in some kicks to the chest. Davis took over with a shoulder tackle and a power slam. He then dropped Bailey with a heavy chop to the chest. Bailey replied with a big dropkick and a running moonsault for a one count. The action spilled outside, where Bailey splashed Davis on the floor…[c]

Bailey landed a shooting star press as the show returned for a near fall. Both guys hit the ropes and Bailey landed a big spin kick that caught Bailey. Both men were down. Bailey fired up first with some chops, but Davis clubbed down with a strike of his own. Davis followed up with some knees and a chop and lariat combo. He followed up with a powerbomb and covered for a near fall.

Davis attempted another powerbomb, but Bailey slipped out and delivered a kick to the back of the head. Bailey delivered a big lariat and a piledriver and got a close near fall. Davis went for another powerbomb, but Bailey escaped and landed a kick to the chest. Bailey followed up with a spin kick and Ultima Weapon from the top rope for the win.

“Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Mark Davis via pinfall at 10:54

Bailey celebrated after the match…

MJF’s post PPV promo aired. He said he was the greatest AEW Champion of all time. He said the adrenaline has worn off and he felt every bit of his Texas Death Match, but it was all worth it because he won. MJF said it was his 30th birthday, and this was one hell of a way to celebrate. He said he had accomplished more than most legends, and that one of the only obstacles in his path was now off the board. MJF said he was on his way to GOAT status, and added that he was going to Disney World…[c]

My Take: A solid match from Bailey and Davis. I continue to be impressed with boy guys as of late. MJF’s promo was exactly what you would expect from a gloating heel promo. I’m still of the opinion that the stipulation was an unnecessary losing proposition for both AEW and Hangman Page. Kenny Omega putting up his EVP status against Swerve is another one where I’m not sure the juice is worth the squeeze. What’s the upside?

Kazuchika Okada and “RPG Vice” Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta said tonight was about family for them, and proving the dominance of the Don Callis Family. Okada criticized Konosuke Takeshita for shaking hands with Jon Moxley after their match at Revolution…

Marina Shafir made her ring entrance. Footage was shown from earlier today of Toni Storm being found bloody and unresponsive in her locker room. Mina Shirakawa made her entrance holding a barbed wire baseball bat…

5. Mina Shirakawa vs. Marina Shafir in a No Holds Barred match: Shafir dominated the early going with heavy strikes and uranage. She screamed to the crowd that she didn’t need weapons. She continued the assault as Mina writhed around in pain on the mat…[c]

Mina slapped Marina and sent a champagne bottle flying and exploding. She then grabbed a chair, and drove Marina face first onto the chair with a La Mistica. She then swung the chair over Marina’s back. She then delivered a top rope sling blade onto the chair for a near fall. Mina swung the chair again, but didn’t get much on the chair shots.

Shafir fought back by gouging the eyes and applying Mother’s Milk. Mina clawed at Marina’s eyes to break the hold. Marina set up a table at ringside and then both women traded strikes on the apron. Shafir delivered a back suplex through the table, and Mina mostly missed the table and hit the floor. She then dragged Mina into the ring and covered, but only got a two count. Mina fired back with a bottle strike to the jaw and delivered a Storm Zero to get the win.

Mina Shirakawa defeated Marina Shair at 11:05 in a No Holds Barred match

Backstage, Andrade El Idolo was handed a briefcase full of money. Don Callis was pulled up on a video call and explained that Andrade needed to accept the money from MJF so they could do business together. Andrade reluctantly accepted. The main event is up next…[c]

My Take: A surprise victory for Mina Shirakawa. I’m interested to see where they take this, as I imagine it sets up a couple of different possibilities for Mina. Maybe an upcoming challenge to Thekla?

Jack Perry and The Young Bucks made their ring entrance for the main event. They were followed by RPG Vice and Kazuchika Okada…

6. Jack Perry and “The Young Bucks” Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson vs. Kazuhicka Okada and “RPG Vice” Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero: Okada and Perry started the match. Okada quickly found himself begging off while being surrounded by Perry and The Bucks. They landed some kicks and sent Okada to the floor with body scissors. Romero and Beretta were quickly dispatched with a series of double team efforts. After everyone was on the floor, Perry dove on the heels with a moonsault from the turnbuckle. The heels recovered and isolated Jack Perry in the ring. Okada delivered a backbreaker and RPG vice delivered a double team neckbreaker…[c]

Perry delivered a big lariat to Okada and crawled to the corner to tag in Nick Jackson. He quickly delivered a head knocker to RPG vice and then landed a head scissors and arm drag combination. Matt delivered his locomotion Northern Lights Suplexes to Beretta and Romero. The Bucks then delivered a senton and elbow drop combo from the top onto both men.

The Bucks landed some more kicks and then applied a double sharpshooter. Okada then entered the ring and got caught in a Snare Trap from Perry. The Bucks set up for their signature piledriver on Romero, but Okada broke it up. RPG Vice delivered a double stomp and piledriver combo for a close near fall.

[Overrun] Okada and RPG Vice mocked The Bucks with their own pose. The set up for a triple tombstone, but The Bucks and Perry bit them on the groin. They followed up with a Triple Superkick and a running knee strike on Romero for the win.

Jack Perry and “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick defeated Kazuchika Okada and “RPG Vice” Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta at 12:26

After the match, Perry and The Bucks celebrated. The Bucks got on the microphone and said tonight was bittersweet. Nick said they blew it on Sunday and they were so sure of themselves. They said they had their kids wear special entrance gear only to watch them lose.

Matt said they went to his birthday party later and he was so embarrassed he couldn’t even look at anyone. Matt said his Dad reminded them of who they are, and said they would claw their way back to the top, and there wasn’t a team in the back that could stop them from getting the AEW Tag Team titles for the fourth time.

Adam Copeland’s music hit and he made his way to the ring. He was quickly followed by Christian. Copeland told them they respected them, and said they had no reason to hang their heads. He said they were too good for that.

Copeland continued that he couldn’t look his wife in the eyes over the last six months while they waited to determine if she needed spinal fusion surgery. He then said he had to come back and take care of business, and that means taking the AEW Tag Team Championships that are so important to FTR. Copeland said the reason they were out there was to let the Bucks know they would challenge FTR at AEW Dynasty.

Christian said it was personal to Copeland and the Bucks, but it was personal to him too because it allows him to make a whole bunch of money. He said they would prove they were the greatest team of any generation.

AEW Tag Team Champions “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler and manager Stokely Hathaway walked onto the stage. Hathaway was immediately told to shut up, so he sent FTR to the ring, where they got their asses kicked.

Copeland speared Harwood, and Christian kicked Wheeler in the balls. The Bucks shared a tense moment with Copeland and Cage, where they all attempted to pick up the AEW Tag Team Title belts. The show was cut off on HBO Max as Excalibur was making match announcements for Collision (it ended moments later on TBS)…

My Take: The conclusion of the main event seemed forgone once RPG Vice was involved, but it was well worked for the most part. Copeland and Christian coming back injects some new flavor into the tag division, which is welcome. Overall, this was a decent PPV follow up, but a lot of the star power was via pre-tapes so it wasn’t quite as hot as it could have been otherwise.