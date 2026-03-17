WWE is selling premium seats atop the WrestleMania 42 set

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce it is selling premium seating atop the WrestleMania 42 set.

March 17, 2026 – WWE®, in partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), today announced that for the first time ever fans can purchase seats positioned atop the iconic WrestleMania 42 set when the Premium Live Event takes place Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Limited tickets for the premium seats, which offer fans a one-of-a-kind elevated viewing experience inside the stadium, will go on sale starting Friday, March 20 at 1pm ET/10am PT via Ticketmaster.com .

Each year, WrestleMania features a theme-based set that transforms the host stadium and enhances the live event experience. In 2025, the custom-built WrestleMania 41 set leaned into the tradition of Las Vegas, incorporating a resort-inspired design to reflect the city’s iconic entertainment culture. The WrestleMania 42 set will be unveiled in the days leading up to the event.

Fans can still purchase general tickets for WrestleMania 42 by visiting Ticketmaster.com .

Powell’s POV: Allegiant Stadium is set up for 44,210 for both nights of WrestleMania 42. As of last Thursday, WrestleTix reported that 37,520 tickets had been distributed for night one, and 38,470 had been distributed for night two.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)