AEW Dynamite preview: The final Dynamite before Revolution

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF and Hangman Page in a press conference before their AEW World Championship match at Sunday’s AEW Revolution

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Mike Bailey for the TBS Championship

-Willow Nightingale vs. Persephone for the TBS Title

-Mark Briscoe, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson vs. Tommaso Ciampa, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler

-Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy vs. David Finlay and Gabe Kidd

-Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Hechicero

Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from San Jose, California, at the San Jose Civic Center. This is the final Dynamite before the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.