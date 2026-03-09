What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview: The final Dynamite before Revolution

March 9, 2026

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF and Hangman Page in a press conference before their AEW World Championship match at Sunday’s AEW Revolution

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Mike Bailey for the TBS Championship

-Willow Nightingale vs. Persephone for the TBS Title

-Mark Briscoe, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson vs. Tommaso Ciampa, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler

-Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy vs. David Finlay and Gabe Kidd

-Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Hechicero

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from San Jose, California, at the San Jose Civic Center. This is the final Dynamite before the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.