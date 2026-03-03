NXT TV, last week’s NXT grade, Glenn Kulka, PJ Black, Ivar, Mandy Leon, Dante Martin, Hayabusa

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show features the final push for Saturday’s NXT Vengeance Day premium live event. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-John Moore gave last week’s NXT television show a B+ grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Glenn Kulka is 62.

-PJ Black (Phillip Lloyd) is 45.

-Ivar (Todd Smith) of the Viking Raiders is 42. He previously worked as Hanson when the team was billed as War Machine.

-Mandy Leon is 34.

-Dante Martin is 25.

-The late Hayabusa (Eiji Ezaki) died at age 47 of a cerebral hemorrhage on March 3, 2016.