WWE Smackdown preview: WWE Championship match and more set for Friday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Smackdown.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship

-WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill goes face-to-face with WrestleMania 42 challenger Rhea Ripley

-New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Lash Legend hold a celebration

-New No. 1 contenders for the WWE Tag Team Titles will be determined

Powell’s POV: Nick Aldis announced the WWE Championship during the Elimination Chamber post show. He told The MFT during last week’s Smackdown that the new No. 1 contenders would be determined, but he did offer any specifics.

Smackdown will be live on Friday from Portland, Oregon, at Moda Center. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).