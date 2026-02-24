Reality of Wrestling “Platinum” TV results (Episode 23): Vetter’s review of Max Castellanos vs. Mike Cunningham for the ROW Texas Title, Battle to the Bell ladder match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Reality of Wrestling “Platinum” (Episode 23)

Taped February 7, 2026, in Texas City, Texas, at Walker Texas Lawyer Arena

Streamed February 22, 2026, on the YouTube.com

As always, the lighting and overall production are top-notch for an indy, and the attendance was maybe 500. On-screen graphics are notably absent, which is just so annoying. Correct spellings of names would really help!

* We heard from several women who are going to be in a ladder match that will kick off the show. To win, a woman must climb the ladder and ring a bell three times.

1. Jada Stone vs. Mia Friday vs. Karisma vs. Mystii Marks vs. Alejandra The Lion vs. HollyHood Haley J in a Battle to the Bell ladder match. Karisma looks like Christina Aguilera when she had black hair. Haley has her dog in her arms again. Perhaps eight ladders were already set up on the floor, and all six fought at the bell. Karisma and Alejandra fought over the ladder in a tug-of-war. Jada hit a top-rope moonsault to the floor at 2:30.

In the ring, Jada hit a 619. The commentators noted that Jada just had her TNA debut. Haley J got a chair and hit some opponents. Alejandra hit a Swanton Bomb off the ladder at 4:30. Marks got a really tall ladder! She whipped the smaller Jada into it. Marks started to climb… but she had a fear of heights and came down! Alejandra hit an Angels Wings faceplant on Jada at 7:30. Mia Friday splashed onto Marks, who was lying on a horizontal ladder.

Karisma got a finger on the bell. She rang it once but was pulled down. Karisma and Alejandra traded forearm strikes. Jada rang the bell once but was knocked off the ladder. Alejandra bit Karisma, and they both fell from the ladder to the mat at 10:00, and everyone was down. Several women brawled.

Jada climbed a ladder in the corner, and she hit a moonsault onto three opponents, and everyone was down again. Mia and Haley climbed the ladder. Jada shook it, and they both fell off. Jada got an insanely tall ladder (and she’s so tiny!) Jada rang it twice, but Haley knocked Jada off the ladder. Haley rang it three times to win. I admire the effort, even if it wasn’t always smooth.

Haley J defeated Karisma, Mystii Marks, Alejandra the Lion, Mia Friday, and Jada Stone at 13:32 to win the Battle to the Bell ladder match.

* Max Castellanos cut a backstage promo. He blinded Jay Alexander recently; he doesn’t care if Jay goes blind permanently. Castellanos said he did what he had to do to retain his title!

2. “Fly Def” Warren J and Zack Mason vs. “Better Together” Ori Gold and; Hadar Horvitz. Hadar opened against Zack, and they traded standing switches. Hadar hit a huracanrana. Ori entered, and BT hit some team dropkicks. The commentators noted that Better Together previously beat Fly Def in their ROW debut. BT hugged, then snapped Warren’s arms. Fly Def began working over Hadar. Zack tied him in the ropes.

Warren landed a cheap shot when the ref was out of position. Hadar got a backslide for a nearfall at 4:30, but he couldn’t tag out. Zack kept Hadar tied up on the mat. They traded forearm strikes. Ori finally got the hot tag and hit some back elbows. Mason tagged back in at 6:30. Warren accidentally fell to the floor on a springboard move! It allowed Hadar to hit a frog splash for a nearfall. Zack is the powerhouse, and he hit forearm strikes on each opponent. Zack hit a Blue Thunder Bomb to pin Gold.

“Fly Def” Warren J and Zack Mason defeated “Better Together” Ori Gold and Hadar Horvitz at 8:43.

* WWE ID prospect Mike Cunningham was interviewed backstage. (You know this is recent because he’s now a dork with dark black hair instead of a dork with red hair!) He is ready to win a title tonight.

* Will Allday came to the ring and got on the mic. Allday has appeared on some ROH TV episodes lately because of the Dallas residency. He said 2025 was a tough year but he’s getting back on the saddle in 2026. He declared himself the No. 1 entrant in the 30-man Last Stand Rumble. (Does he mean he wants to enter the match at No. 1? Because that’s essentially how I heard it!) Ryan Davidson appeared in the upper concourse, and he got on the mic. He said that he’s going to make sure Allday doesn’t even make it to the Rumble!

3. Max Castellanos (w/Ms. Alexa) vs. Mike Cunningham for the ROW Texas Title. Like in Max’s last match, Alexa was smoking a cigar. (If you recall, that cigar was shoved into Jay Alexander’s eye in a recent match!) Mike hit a hip-toss and a dropkick and a flying back elbow in the corner, then a second-rope twisting crossbody block for a nearfall at 1:30. Max hit some chops and blows to the back and began working over Cunningham. Max hit a powerslam for a nearfall at 3:30.

Mike fired up and hit some running back elbows and a decapitating clothesline. Max hit a top-rope crossbody block, but Mike rolled through and got a nearfall. Mike got a Crucifix Driver for a nearfall, then a superkick at 5:00. He hit a top-rope missile dropkick that sent Max to the floor. Mike started dancing in front of Ms. Alexa, looking like an absolute dork. She hit a low blow on him. Max got Mike back into the ring and hit a twisting uranage for the pin. A lot of action in a short match.

Max Castellanos defeated Mike Cunningham to retain the ROW Texas Title at 6:05.

* Ms. Alexa got in the ring and was going to shove her cigar into Mike’s eye, but El Jefe — who we saw a few episodes ago — jumped in the ring and chased off the heels. He said next week, “it will be an eye for an eye.”

Final Thoughts: That was a fast-paced episode. One of my criticisms of ROW (besides the lack of on-screen graphics!) is that matches tend to be too short. So, I’m happy with the length of the matches here. Some of the women in that opener are still pretty green, but they all worked hard. Jada hit some impressive moonsaults, which is no surprise. Good to see Fly Def get their win back on Better Together. And a good follow-up in the main event on Ms. Alexa again having the cigar out, ready to blind another opponent. Mike Cunningham does come off as quite a dork — he might need to be a heel who preaches to kids to eat your spinach, get a good night’s sleep, and say no to drugs. His earnestness is actually unlikable.

This episode clocked in at 52 minutes.