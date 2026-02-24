WWE Raw on Netflix viewership: Did the February 16 episode headlined by a men’s Elimination Chamber qualifier make the top ten?

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The February 16 edition of WWE Raw on Netflix finished the week with 2.7 million global views, according to Netflix.com/tudum. The February 9 episode had 2.9 million global views

Powell’s POV: The February 16 Raw finished ninth on the Netflix chart for most viewed weekly shows after finishing seventh the prior week. It will be interesting to see if the AJ Styles tribute and Brock Lesnar’s return lead to increased numbers for last night’s show. The Raw global numbers are released eight days after the show streams if it finishes in the top ten for the week.

