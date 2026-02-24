NXT TV preview: Four title matches featured on tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Jacy Jayne vs. Sol Ruca for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Osiris Griffin and Saquon Shugars vs. “Vanity Project” Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Ethan Page vs. Myles Borne four the NXT North American Championship

-Jasper Troy vs. Elio LeFleur vs. Eli Knight in a Triple Threat with a seven-minute time limit for the WWE Speed Championship

-Keanu Carver vs. Sean Legacy

-Kale Dixon vs. Uriah Connors

-Blake Monroe vs. Thea Hail in a tournament match for a shot at the WWE Women’s Speed Championship

Powell’s POV: This looks like a fun show on paper. It was originally scheduled to be held in Atlanta, Georgia, at Center Stage, but it was moved to Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).