NXT TV rating: A big viewership jump

February 20, 2026

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 744,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The count was up compared to last week’s 637,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.12 rating. A big boost in viewership despite airing against the Winter Olympics. One year earlier, the February 18, 2025, edition of NXT on The CW delivered 689,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating.

