Hiromu Takahashi leaving NJPW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following statement on Tuesday via NJPW1972.com to announce that Hiromu Takahashi is leaving the company.

After careful consideration and discussions with NJPW management, Hiromu Takahashi, who has been a long standing member of the NJPW roster will leave New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

We apologise to fans for the sudden nature of this announcement. Hiromu’s final scheduled appearance with NJPW will be at New Beginning in Osaka on February 11.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling wishes Hiromu Takahashi the very best in his future activities and invites fans to show their support on his remaining appearances with NJPW.

Powell’s POV: The NJPW story does not indicate who will end up with custody of Daryl. Anyway, the 36-year-old Takahashi debuted for NJPW in 2010. The five-time IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion suffered a broken neck during a match in July 2018 and was sidelined until November 2019. Takahashi’s sendoff match is set for February 11, when he is scheduled to team with Taiji Ishimori to face Jakob Austin Young and Francesco Akira.

