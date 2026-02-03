WrestleMania 42 lineup: First title match announced for the biggest event of the year

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WrestleMania 42 event that will be held April 18-19 in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium.

-CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan challenges for the WWE Women’s Championship or the Women’s World Championship

Powell’s POV: Men’s Royal Rumble winner Reigns stated at the end of Monday’s Raw that he will challenge Punk at WrestleMania. If you missed their verbal exchange, go out of your way to see it. The Elimination Chamber matches are expected to determine the challengers for the other two world championships. WWE premium live events stream on ESPN Unlimited in the United States and on Netflix internationally. Jake Barnett and I will co-host same-night audio reviews of WrestleMania nights one and two exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).