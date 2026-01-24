Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: JT Dunn vs. Richard Holliday in a Providence Street Fight for the Fight Life Title, Danny Limelight and Slice Boogie vs. El Primohenio and Lucas Riley

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is far more good indy wrestling out there than I could possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is that I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out 11 matches from across four different recent indy shows.

Attack! Pro Wrestling “Hoodie Weather 3” Cardiff, Wales, at Cathays Community Center on January 17, 2026 (YouTube and Evil Uno’s Twitch)

Several Canadian stars crossed the Atlantic to be part of this show. In matches I didn’t watch, Canadian wrestlers Cecil Nyx, Kristara, and Junior Benito also were in action. This is a small, plain bingo hall (yes, the bingo board is on the wall!), and the crowd was maybe 150. I wouldn’t be surprised if they consider this a sellout. I opted to watch three consecutive mid-show matches.

Danny Jones vs. Stu Grayson. Jones is tall with short, trimmed hair; he had several matches in NXT-UK a few years ago. Stu’s beard makes him look a lot like Tomasso Ciampa (but no gray whiskers!) Stu immediately hit some chops, and Danny hit some European Uppercuts. Jones hit a clothesline and an elbow drop for a nearfall at 1:30. Stu hit a slingshot senton onto the ring apron. In the ring, Stu dropped Jones with a hard forearm strike. Stu twice went for belly-to-belly suplexes, but Jones escaped each time.

Stu finally hit the belly-to-belly suplex, then again at 4:00. Stu hit a third belly-to-belly suplex, and they were both down. Jones got up and hit a superkick under the chin. They traded European Uppercuts. Jones hit a reverse suplex, dropping Stu stomach-first to the mat. Stu hit a Pele Kick, and they were both down at 6:30. Stu hit a tornado DDT and a twisting uranage for a nearfall. He tried a clothesline, but Jones didn’t budge. Stu hit several more; Jones dropped Stu with a clothesline. Jones hit a leaping piledriver for the pin. Really good action.

Danny Jones defeated Stu Grayson at 9:32.

“Subculture” Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews vs. Harrison Bennett and Rayne Leverkusen. Rayne is the 1980s Joan Jett-style rocker. I haven’t seen Bennett before; he’s thin, bald, with a blondish mustache. Andrews has always been one of my favorites to watch, though. Harrison easily knocked the shorter Andrews down at the bell. Webster tagged in, and they took turns twisting and targeting Harrison’s left arm. Rayne tagged in, and she put Webster in a knuckle lock on the mat. Andrews dove through the ropes onto Harrison at 2:30.

In the ring, Andrews hit a standing, twisting moonsault on Harrison. Rayne hit a German Suplex on Morgan. Harrison hit a clothesline, and they kept Webster grounded, stomping on him in their corner. Andrews got in and hit his double Pele Kick at 6:30. He nailed a split-legged moonsault on Harrison for a nearfall. Harrison hit a stunner on Andrews, with Rayne getting the nearfall. Harrison flipped Rayne so she could hit a mid-air stunner on Andrews. Harrison hit a discus clothesline. Andrews hit his Stundog Millionaire and a top-rope flipping stunner for the pin. Good action.

Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster defeated Rayne Leverkusen and Harrison Bennett at 8:24.

Evil Uno vs. Matt Gaitlin. My first time seeing Gaitlin; he’s short and bald, and at first glance, I thought he was facing Robbie X. He attacked Uno from behind during ring introductions, and we’re underway! Uno hit a backbreaker over his knee at 1:00. They rolled to the floor, and Uno let a young kid hit a chop on Matt. Gaitlin dove onto Uno, and they fought up an aisle, then looped the ring. In the ring, Gaitlin remained in charge and stomped on Uno. He hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 4:00.

Uno fired up and hit some chops. Gaitlin hit a Cave-In doublestomp to the chest. Uno hit some running forearm strikes, a Mafia Kick, and a DDT for a nearfall at 7:00. Matt hopped on Uno’s back and started untying the mask! Uno escaped and hit a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. Gaitlin hit a clothesline to the back of the head and got a Crucifix Driver for a nearfall at 9:00.

Gaitlin hit a top-rope superplex for a nearfall; Uno rolled him over for a nearfall. Uno hit a brainbuster, and they were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Matt hit an enzuigiri. He tried a springboard move, but Uno caught him with a forearm strike, then a Mafia Kick. Matt peeled off Uno’s mask, rolled up Uno, and got the cheap pin! The ref retrieved the mask for Uno to protect his identity.

Matt Gaitlin defeated Evil Uno at 12:33.

wXw “We Love Wrestling 72” in Bielefeld, Germany, at Forum on January 17, 2026 (IWTV)

This is a dark, brick room. It’s absolutely packed with maybe 300 fans. Lighting over the ring was good. I love that they have a clock in the lower left corner of the screen.

* I don’t usually point out who is dating whom, but Deadlock Pro stars BK Westbrook and Ella Envy have routinely been an on-screen couple, and they both headed to Germany for this show, along with WWE ID prospect Cappuccino Jones.

Elijah Blum vs. BK Westbrook. This opened the show. Blum has dark black hair, and he’s chiseled and covered in tattoos; he’s a top-five guy here. I’ve always said heel BK reminds me of heel Adam Cole. They tied up each other’s left arms early on. Blum applied a leg lock around the neck and kept BK grounded. Blum hit a dropkick at 3:00 that got a big pop. BK hit a running Claymore Kick, and he stomped on Blum. BK hit a superkick at 5:00 and posed.

Blum hit a twisting neckbreaker, and they were both down. He fired up and hit some clotheslines. BK hit a springboard back elbow, and they were both down again. Blum hit an enzuigiri and some clotheslines in the corner at 7:30. He hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Blum hit a shotgun dropkick. BK hit a superkick. He went for a springboard move, but Blum caught him across his shoulders and hit a twisting Death Valley Driver for the pin! That was pretty good action.

Elijah Blum defeated BK Westbrook at 9:28.

Ella Envy vs. Jane Nero vs. Stephanie Maze. I admittedly don’t watch much NWA, but Envy has been a good heel there in the past. She came out first and showed her disgust with these fans. Nero wore all black. Maze dresses like a boxer or shootfighter. Both Nero and Maze have been top-tier women in the European scene in 2025. Maze dropped Ella with a spin kick, then Maze and Nero brawled as Ella was on the floor. Maze hit a snap suplex at 1:00, then another. She hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall, but Ella made the save.

Ella planted her foot in Maze’s throat. Ella hit running double knees in the corner and got a nearfall on Maze at 3:30, and she hit some loud chops. Maze fired up and hit repeated punches to Ella’s ribs. Jane got back in and confronted Ella, but then they worked together to stomp on Maze. Ella hit a buttbump in the corner and rubbed her butt in Maze’s face for several seconds at 6:00. Ella held Maze, allowing Nero to hit some punches to the ribs. Ella now took her turns hitting some punches to the midsection.

Of course, Ella eventually accidentally hit Nero! She apologized, but Nero clocked her with a forearm strike, and they traded blows. Maze hit a running kick on Ella, then a basement dropkick and a senton for a nearfall at 8:30. Maze hit a clothesline for a nearfall, but Nero made the save. Maze hit a back suplex on Nero, then a spin kick to her head. However, Ella grabbed Maze, rolled her up, and got the flash pin out of nowhere!

Ella Envy defeated Stephanie Maze and Jane Nero at 10:06.

Cappuccino Jones vs. Ricky Sosa. This was the reason I tuned in. These two are fairly identical, but Sosa is taller and younger with a broader chest; I fully expect Sosa to have a breakthrough run in the U.S. They each wore a title belt to the ring. A feeling-out process early on, and Cap stalled in the ropes and was unnerved by the fans’ chants. Sosa targeted the left arm, and they traded good reversals. Sosa hit some armdrags at 3:00 and a dropkick. They rolled to the floor, and Jones pushed Sosa head-first into the ring post. I don’t think I’ve seen Cappuccino as a heel before!

In the ring, Jones kept Sosa grounded in a headlock. He hit a flying back elbow at 6:00 and celebrated before going for a cover. He hit a running guillotine leg drop. Sosa missed a Lionsault but landed on his feet, and he hit a Pele Kick. Jones hit a DDT onto the middle turnbuckle for a nearfall at 8:00, then a splash to the mat for a nearfall. He tied Sosa in a crossface, and he switched to a Rings of Saturn, but Sosa eventually got a foot on the ropes. Sosa hit a German Suplex at 10:00, and the crowd fired him up. He hit a spin kick, then a top-rope moonsault press on a standing Jones for a nearfall.

They traded rollups. Sosa hit a pop-up stunner for a nearfall at 12:00. Sosa went for a springboard move, but Jones caught him with a dropkick! Cap hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Sosa hit a Styles Clash for a nearfall at 14:30! Jones hit a DDT. Jones hit the Decaffinator (swinging neckbreaker) for a believable nearfall, and he jawed at the ref. Jones was on the top turnbuckle, but Sosa hit a jump-up dropkick! He then hit a top-rope Blue Thunder Bomb to the mat for the pin. That was sharp, sharp, sharp. Sosa is one to watch!

Ricky Sosa defeated Cappuccino Jones at 17:20.

Santino Bros Wrestling “Fight Night” in Azusa, California, at Azusa on January 16, 2026 (Triller+)

This is a large, black room, and it’s well lit. It’s packed with perhaps 300 fans. They have a video screen of the action on a wall, too. Overall, I like the look of this venue. I picked two matches early in the show.

“5150” Danny Limelight and Slice Boogie vs. El Primohenio and Lucas Riley. I’m a big fan of what Danny has been doing in recent years, and Boogie has slimmed down and lost some weight around the midriff. I don’t think I’ve seen the long-haired Primohenio before. Lucas and Limelight opened. Primo entered and hit a backbreaker over his knee on Danny at 2:00. Boogie entered and hit a big senton on Riley for a nearfall. He kicked Riley in their corner, and Danny choked him, too. Danny and Riley traded reversals.

Primo got a hot tag at 5:00 and hit some clotheslines. He hit a top-rope flying forearm on Danny, then a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. Primo and Boogie traded forearm strikes. Boogie choked Primo in the ropes and regained control. He hit a bodyslam. Danny hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 7:00, then a Lungblower to the back. Boogie dropped Primo gut-first across Danny’s knees. Boogie hit a running clothesline on Primo for a believable nearfall. Boogie hit a Vader Bomb-style elbow drop with Danny getting a nearfall on Primo at 9:00.

Primo hit a double armdrag; he went to his corner, but Riley was down on the floor. The heels slammed Primo stomach-first to the mat and hit stereo kicks, with Danny getting a nearfall. Primo hit a backbreaker over his knee on Danny at 11:00, and they were both down. Riley was now back on the apron, and he got the hot tag! He hit a springboard crossbody block on Boogie. Riley dove through the ropes onto both heels. He pushed Danny back into the ring and hit a Swanton Bomb onto him for a nearfall. This has been really good.

Danny hit a slingshot senton for a nearfall at 13:00. They all got up and traded punches. Riley accidentally struck Primo! Riley slammed Danny onto Boogie. Riley went to tag out, but Primohenio hopped off the apron and walked out on his teammate!! Boogie slammed Riley. Limelight hit a top-rope doublestomp to the back as Boogie hit a Death Valley Driver for the pin. Good action.

Slice Boogie and Danny Limelight defeated Lucas Riley and El Primohenio at 14:31.

Johnnie Robbie vs. Lunith Stray. My first time seeing the masked Stray, and she wore pink gear. Her mask looks like a cat. (She is new enough that she doesn’t have a cagematch.net bio.) Johnnie is one of the most improved female wrestlers of the past year. They locked up at the bell and appear to be roughly the same height and overall size. Stray tried an armdrag that Johnnie blocked, and Robbie hit a German Suplex at 2:00. Robbie hit some chops and stayed in charge, hitting a running kick to the spine.

Robbie hit a suplex at 4:30 for a nearfall, and she tied up Stray on the mat. Stray hit some kicks and a dropkick at 6:30, then a top-rope Meteora for a nearfall. Robbie hit a German Suplex. Stray hit an armdrag. She applied a standing Figure Four and got a rollup for a nearfall. Robbie hit a backbreaker over her knee and a short-arm clothesline for the pin. An awkward match for Stray, who was clearly new (her early armdrag attempt didn’t go well.) Robbie did a good job of leading her through that.

Johnnie Robbie defeated Lunith Stray at 8:35.

Fight Life “Never Easy” in Providence, Rhode Island, at the Lighthouse Skatepark on January 11, 2026 (Triller+)

This show was released last week. This venue looks like a large factory with a high ceiling. The crowd was perhaps 250. Lighting over the ring was alright. I picked out three matches, including the final two, on this 10-match show.

Sammy Diaz vs. Seabass Finn. Diaz is really smooth in the ring. Despite the stupid fisherman’s gimmick, Finn is really good, too. They shook hands at the bell before locking up. They traded quick reversals on the mat and had a standoff at 1:30. Finn went for a Sharpshooter, but Sammy kicked free. Finn hit a splash to the mat for a nearfall. Diaz hit a superkick, then a splash to Finn’s back as Finn was tied in the ropes for a nearfall at 4:00. Sammy hit a back suplex. Finn hit a back suplex and hit a Helluva Kick, then a spinning Northern Lights Suplex.

They got up and traded forearm strikes. Sammy hit a jumping knee to the jaw and a dropkick, and they were both down at 6:30. Sammy did a moonsault-into-an-inverted DDT. He set up for the Cradle Shock, but Finn escaped. Sammy hit a corner fadeaway stunner for a nearfall. Finn applied a Sharpshooter at 8:30, but Diaz eventually got to the ropes. Finn hit a German Suplex and a Rebound Lariat for a nearfall. This has been really sharp. Finn went to the top turnbuckle, but Diaz shook the top rope to crotch him! Diaz again set up for a Cradle Shock, but Finn got a Crucifix Driver for a nearfall. Sammy finally hit the Cradle Shock (twisting powerbomb off the shoulders) for the pin. That was really good.

Sammy Diaz defeated Seabass Finn at 10:41.

Ichiban vs. Mortar in a No. 1 contender’s match. I have often compared Mortar to Rhino because of their long, black, wavy hair and his thickness; he has the size advantage. Basic reversals early on. Ichiban tried a shoulder tackle, but Mortar didn’t budge. Mortar dropped him with a shoulder block at 2:30. Ichiban sidestepped a dropkick attempt, and he hit some armdrags. Ichiban slammed Mortar’s head onto several turnbuckles.

Mortar hit a second-rope twisting crossbody block at 5:30. He tossed Ichiban across the ring. Ichiban went for a 619, but Mortar blocked it. Ichiban hit a baseball slide dropkick through the ropes, and they fought on the floor. Ichiban hit a twisting Asai Moonsault at 9:00. In the ring, Ichiban hit a handspring-back-elbow in the corner and a bulldog for a nearfall. Mortar hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall.

Mortar applied a half-crab and switched to an STF. Ichiban hit some spears into the corner. Ichiban hit a Frankensteiner at 12:00. Mortar hit a second-rope doublestomp and a Lionsault. Ichiban hit a Canadian Destroyer; Mortar hit a clothesline, and they were both down. Ichiban hit an enzuigiri. Mortar nailed a leg lariat that dropped Ichiban, but he missed a moonsault. Ichiban immediately hit his leaping Flatliner for the pin! That was really sharp.

Ichiban defeated Mortar at 13:54 to become No. 1 contender.

JT Dunn vs. Richard Holliday in a Providence Street Fight for the Fight Life Title. This was the main event. Holliday came out first, and he’s wearing pink earmuffs that maybe he stole from an eight-year-old girl. Funny. Dunn brought some kendo sticks to the ring. They shoved each other, then locked up. Holliday is taller and appears to have the overall size advantage, and he hit a chokeslam for a nearfall! The earmuffs came off. Dunn caught him with a stunner, and Holliday rolled to the floor to regroup at 2:00.

They fought on the floor, and Holliday choked Dunn with a kendo stick. They looped the room, and I can see some of the ramps for this indoor skateboard park for the first time. Dunn found a skateboard; he asked someone to push him, but he fell. (Unintentionally funny.) They continued to brawl on top of the ramps. Dunn put a helmet on, rammed his head into Holliday at 6:00, then removed it. They continued to loop this large factory. (I always wonder what used to be made in factories this big that have now been repurposed like this one.) They returned to ringside.

Dunn got a wooden board from under the ring and slid it in at 8:30. Holliday pushed it back to the floor! Holliday struck Dunn across the back with a kendo stick a few times and was in control. He choked Dunn with the weapon. Dunn fired up and hit a clothesline at 11:00. Dunn hit a double stomp in the corner. Holliday hit a backbreaker over his knee and a Mafia Kick for a nearfall. Holliday wedged some chairs into the ropes in opposite corners. Dunn hit a running knee for a nearfall at 13:30.

Dunn got a bag, ripped it open, and LEGOs fell to the mat. However, Holliday hit a 2008 swinging suplex for a nearfall; they both landed on all those tiny pieces. Holliday got a chair, swung, and missed. Dunn hit him across the back with the chair. Holliday hit a sidewalk slam across the open chair and got a nearfall at 16:30. He got the board and placed it in the corner. He set up for his Signature Move (low-blow uppercut), but Dunn hit a jumping knee first. Dunn hit a low-blow punt kick at 18:00! Holliday hit a low-blow uppercut.

Dunn set up for his Death By Elbow, but he collapsed and sold pain in his lower back. Holliday put Dunn’s head in a chair, and he shoved Ref Gina to the mat. A male ref hopped in the ring so Holliday hit a low blow on that ref! Dunn hit a rolling elbow on Holliday. Ref Gina hit a blow to Richard’s back, then a stunner on Holliday! Dunn hit a DVD through the board in the corner and pinned Holliday. Decent brawl; they tried their best to use the unique venue.

JT Dunn defeated Richard Holliday to retain the Fight Life Title at 20:56.

Final Thoughts: I’m really enjoying checking out the top few matches of each indy show. Sosa-Cappuccino was really good. I fully expect that the young Sosa will make his way to the United States as soon as he can get whatever permits/visa he needs. I’ll go with Ichiban-Mortar for second-best and Diaz-Finn for third. The Boogie/Limelight tag and Jones/Stu were really good, too.