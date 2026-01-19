GCW “Crime Wave” results (1/18): Vetter’s review of Atticus Cogar vs. Priscilla Kelly for the GCW Championship, Shotzi Blackheart vs. KJ Orso, Jordan Oliver vs. Oro

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW “Crime Wave”

Streamed live on TrillerTV+

January 18, 2026, in Wichita, Kansas, at Wave

GCW is continuing its quest to run a show in all 50 states. This Kansas debut makes state number 35. This is a large factory-style building with a high ceiling, and it seems like a nice, modernized tavern. The crowd of perhaps 350 was packed in there. John Mosely and Emil Jay were back on commentary.

* Saturday’s show in Dallas was really a top-notch event that topped my expectations. I truly didn’t look at the card, so I only know the main event; everything else is a mystery to me.

1. Terry Yaki vs. Gavin Ash. Ash might still be a teen, and he’s fairly short and slender; he was involved in the seven-way scramble to open Saturday’s show in Dallas. Standing switches to open as the commentators noted Yaki’s chest was still raw from his battle with Jordan Oliver a day ago. Ash hit a springboard crossbody block that sent Yaki to the floor. Ash set up for a dive, but Yaki hit a DDT onto the ring apron at 2:00. Ash hit some chops. Yaki nailed a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall.

Ash trapped Yaki’s head in the corner and kicked him in the face, then hit a powerbomb at 4:00. Ash applied a Koji Clutch on the mat, but Yaki got his feet on the ropes. Yaki hit a Pump Kick and a DDT out of the ropes, then a Takeshita-style spinning Falcon Arrow at 6:00. He hit an enzuigiri in the corner. Ash nailed a dive through the ropes and barreled onto Yaki on the floor. Yaki hit an Asai Moonsault with them, landing in the crowd, and we got a “GCW!” chant.

In the ring, Ash hit a top-rope Spanish Fly for a nearfall at 7:30, then double knees to the back of the head for a nearfall! Ash got a Crucifix for a nearfall, and they traded rollups. Yaki hit a leaping enzuigiri. Yaki hit his DDT off the top rope for the pin. That was a really sharp opener, even though I never doubted Yaki was winning. Ash immediately goes into my “one to watch” category.

Terry Yaki defeated Gavin Ash at 8:56.

* Footage aired of the Atticus Cogar vs. 1 Called Manders title match from Saturday. Effy inadvertently caused Manders to lose!

2. “Unsigned and Don’t Care” Gary Jay and Annakin Murphy vs. “Cowboy Way” 1 Called Manders and Thomas Shire. Again, Gary Jay is like a red-headed Brodie Lee. Murphy is the emo kid with spaghetti arms that have never seen the inside of a gym, who is nonetheless wildly popular. “Dead or Alive” by Bon Jovi hit, which can only mean Manders is in the building! Jay and Murphy attacked, and we’re underway. Murphy hit a Trust Fall (Coffin Drop) onto his opponents. Jay whipped Manders into a ring post. Shire hit some loud chops to Murphy”s chest.

Jay and Shire fought in the ring; Thomas still had his jacket on! (I never did hear a bell; this is why I start the clock at first contact.) Gary hit a Flatliner on Shire with Murphy making the cover for a nearfall at 2:00. Murphy tried a springboard move, but Shire caught him with a European Uppercut. Manders tagged in and hit some loud chops on Murphy as they worked the emo kid over in their corner. The commentators talked about how livid Manders is after losing the title match a day ago.

Manders bit Murphy’s fingers and hit his Oklahoma Stampede (Bulldog Powerslam) for a nearfall at 6:00. He hit more LOUD chops that dropped Murphy, and he shouted at the kid. Murphy hit a superkick and a tornado DDT on Manders, and they were both down. Gary finally got the hot tag and unloaded some chops on Manders. Emil noted that those two have had numerous wars in the past in multiple promotions. Gary hit a discus forearm and got a nearfall at 8:30.

Shire hit a German Suplex on Jay. Those two now traded LOUD chops; Shire locked his hands behind his back to allow Jay to hit some chops. Murphy tagged back in and hit a springboard back elbow. Gary dove to the floor on Shire. Gary slid numerous chairs into the ring. Shire and Manders slammed Murphy across the top of two open chairs for the pin! That looked like a particularly painful finish. A really good, hard-hitting brawl, and they got a standing ovation.

1 Called Manders and Thomas Shire defeated Annakin Murphy and Gary Jay at 11:29.

3. Shotzi Blackheart vs. KJ Orso in an intergender match. Saturday’s show was really good with two women’s matches and no intergender matches. KJ did double-duty on Saturday, competing in the TNA Genesis pre-show before heading over to GCW. He’s not particularly tall, but of course has a clear muscle mass advantage over Blackheart. The crowd loudly chanted “Asshole!” at him before the bell. The bell rang, and the crowd taunted Orso with a “Fuego!” chant, and they were fully behind Shotzi. They finally locked up a minute after the bell, and he slammed her to the mat and was booed.

Orso charged into the corner, but she got a leg up to kick him. She hit her 619 in the corner at 2:30, then a huracanrana. She dove through the ropes onto him. Shotzi held Orso’s arms behind his back and allowed an eight-year-old girl to chop Orso! (KJ had jawed at this girl on the way to the ring.) KJ dropped Shotzi face-first on the apron. He walked over to commentary, grabbed a mic, and proclaimed he’s the best guy in the company. Shotzi hit some forearm strikes, and they got back in the ring at 4:30. He hit a twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall. Orso hit a crossbody block into the corner and was loudly booed.

Shotzi hit a German Suplex, and they were both down at 6:30. She hit a series of kicks, then her senton to his back as he was in the ropes, then a mid-ring tornado DDT for a nearfall. KJ hit a Regal Plex-style back suplex, then a release suplex for a nearfall at 8:00. Shotzi avoided double knees to her head, and she nailed a Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall. Shotzi hit a Sliced Bread out of the corner for a nearfall at 10:00. KJ pulled the ref in the way, then he kicked her and hit his leaping “Character Assassination” doublestomp to the back of her head for the pin. LOUD boos for that finish. Good action.

KJ Orso defeated Shotzi Blackheart at 10:26.

4. Brick Savage vs. Matt Tremont. Again, Savage has the size and thickness and general looks of Bronson Reed; he’s a BIG man. Tremont lost his GCW Ultraviolent title a day ago. An intense lockup to open. They charged and hit shoulder blocks with neither man going down; Brick knocked him through the ropes to the floor. They fought at ringside, with Brick hitting some chops, and he slid a door into the ring. He pushed Tremont into the ring post as they continued to loop the ring. They sat across from each other and traded punches, and Brick shoved a gusset plate into Tremont’s forehead at 3:30.

They got back into the ring with Brick still in charge. The gusset plate was still stuck to the top of Tremont’s head, and he was bleeding. Savage hit a back suplex onto a folded chair for a nearfall at 5:00. Tremont threw Brick into a corner. He grabbed a chair and struck Brick across the back with it. Matt grabbed a fork and stabbed Brick with it. Yeah, this isn’t my style of a match. Tremont dumped a bag of thumbtacks on the mat at 8:30, then he hit a back-body drop, sending Brick onto them. Tremont missed a senton and landed in the tacks.

Savage hit a dropkick, but he too landed in the tacks! Brick slammed Tremont through a door in the corner, then he nailed a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall at 10:00. (You don’t see men that big doing a Swanton!) Savage charged but crashed through a door in the corner. Tremont hit a frog splash for the pin. Good action; I can do without the fork and gusset plates, but the crowd really dug this.

Matt Tremont defeated Brick Savage at 10:49.

* Priscilla Kelly cut a backstage promo. She’s unafraid of GCW champion Atticus Cogar.

5. Vengador vs. Samuray Del Sol. Again, Vengador has the size of La Parka and wears a full-body outfit; he’s bigger than SDS. Vengador hit a shoulder tackle to drop Sol. They traded some quick rollups for nearfalls. Sol hit a hard chop at 3:30. Vengador returned some chops. They traded huracanranas and had a standoff at 5:00 as the crowd chanted “lucha!” Sol dove through the ropes onto Vengador. Mosely said this match is a Jersey J-Cup qualifier; Emil wasn’t aware of that.

They fought on the floor, and Sol hit some roundhouse kicks to the chest and they got back into the ring at 6:30. Vengador hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. They again fought at ringside. In the ring, Vengador tied up both arms behind Sol’s back and kept SDS grounded. Sol hit a stunner on the apron at 10:30. Sol hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Vengador caught him with a hard superkick. Sol hit a roundhouse kick at 12:00, and they were both down. Sol hit another huracanrana and a tornado DDT for a nearfall.

They fought on the top rope, and SDS hit a rolling slam to the mat for a believable nearfall. Vengador hit a modified Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall; the crowd booed the ref. SDS hit his mid-ring Sliced Bread for a believable nearfall, but Vengador got an ankle on the ropes at 15:30! SDS snapped off a mid-ring huracanrana for a nearfall. Vengador popped him up and hit a stunner, then he hit a pop-up piledriver move for the pin. That was a lot of fun.

Vengador defeated Samuray Del Sol at 16:46 to qualify for the Jersey J-Cup.

6. Gringo Loco vs. Effy. Again, Effy has become increasingly unhinged since losing his GCW World Title. They immediately tied up on the mat, and Loco did his hip swivel. Effy dove through the ropes onto him at 2:30. Effy hit some chops as they fought on the floor. Loco hit a superkick. Loco hit a powerbomb onto the edge of the rig frame at 5:30. They got into the ring with Loco in charge. He hit a stiff kick to the spine at 7:00, then another. Effy got up and hit some forearm strikes.

Effy suplexed Loco onto two open chairs and got a nearfall at 9:30. Loco hit a one-man Spanish Fly through a door bridge at 11:00, earning a “holy shit!” chant. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Effy hit him with door debris, so Loco hit him with the debris. Effy hit a modified TKO stunner move for a nearfall at 12:30. Another door bridge was set up. They fought on the top rope, and Effy hit a Frankensteiner, sending Loco onto the door bridge at 15:30, earning a “Holy shit!” chant.

However, Loco hit a powerbomb onto the door debris for a nearfall. Loco missed a moonsault but landed on his feet. Effy immediately hit a spear, then the leaping leg drop; Loco rolled him over and got a nearfall! Effy hit another leaping leg drop and looked unhinged again. He again pulled down the back of his trunks (he did that Saturday). Loco hit him with a chair to the back. Loco hit the second-rope Twisting Base Bomb (sit-out powerbomb) for the pin!

Gringo Loco defeated Effy at 18:33.

* A nice video package aired for “Bustah and The Brain” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price. Again, these two learned on Friday that they had earned AEW contracts.

7. Jordan Oliver vs. Oro (Mensah) Annan. A basic lockup to open as the fans alternated chants for both guys. It got more intense as they went to the mat. They began trading forearm strikes at 2:30, and Oliver unloaded some loud chops. Oro hit an Exploder Suplex at 4:30, and he kept Oliver grounded in a chin lock. Oliver hit a back-body drop and a Tiger Suplex for a nearfall at 7:30. He got a backslide for a nearfall, then a superkick. Jordan hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly for a nearfall.

Jordan set up for an Acid Bomb in the corner, but Oro fought free. Oro hit a suplex into the turnbuckles at 9:00, then another suplex for a nearfall. Oro hit a Pele Kick; Jordan hit a basement dropkick to the face, and they were both down at 11:00. Oro hit a dive through the ropes and crashed onto Oliver. Jordan hit a second-rope Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 13:00. Oro hit another Pele Kick and a clothesline, then a spinning leg lariat in the corner for a nearfall. Oro again avoided an Acid Bomb and got a rollup. Jordan finally hit an Acid Bomb for the pin. Another sharp match.

Jordan Oliver defeated Oro (Mensah) Annan at 14:43.

8. Atticus Cogar vs. Priscilla Kelly for the GCW World Title. He immediately kicked her, choked her, and stomped on her. He pulled out some cooking skewers, swung, and missed. Kelly immediately hit some dropkicks on him in the corner, then a running somersault off the apron onto him on the floor at 1:30. She slid some chairs into the ring. He threw a chair at her leg, and he opened some chairs. He shoved her to the floor at 3:00, and she grabbed her knee in pain. He dragged her back into the ring and hit a suplex at 5:00.

Atticus shouted, “She chose to kick out!” then he beat on her some more. He suplexed her onto a folded chair for a nearfall. She fired up and hit a series of forearm strikes. She hit a cross-armed Lungblower to the back, and she slammed him to the mat for a nearfall at 7:00. A door bridge was set up on the floor. They fought on the ring apron, above the bridge. Cogar hit an Air Raid Crash off the apron and through the door bridge at 10:00. He rolled her into the ring and got a nearfall.

Kelly hit some German Suplexes. She grabbed a leg and hit another German Suplex and got a nearfall at 12:00. She grabbed some cooking skewers, but he blocked her from using them. He hit an Air Raid Crash onto an open chair in the corner, then another one through a door in a different corner for a nearfall. He jabbed the skewers into the top of her forehead at 13:30, earning a “you sick f—!” chant. He hit the Brain Hemorrhage (snapmare driver) and got the pin.

Atticus Cogar defeated Priscilla Kelly to retain the GCW World Title at 13:39.

* Atticus got on the mic and called out Allie Katch. “This is what happens when a bitch runs her mouth about me,” he said, referring to the beatdown he just gave Priscilla. The crowd chanted profanities at him. He challenged Allie to meet him on the West Coast at a future GCW show.

Final Thoughts: Another strong show. I can do without the intergender action and the bloody matches, but I liked a lot more than I didn’t. I’ll narrowly go with Oliver-Annan for first, with that hard-hitting Cowboy Way vs. Murphy/Jay match earning second. Sol/Vengador takes third, just ahead of a really good Effy/Loco match. KJ Orso continues to get monster heat, and he’s become a great heel foil here. Savage-Tremont was fun. Cogar-Kelly was fine, but enough, I guess, but I really hate seeing man-on-woman violence with weapons involved. I acknowledge that I’m in the minority in that opinion among GCW followers.

Given that TNA loves filling their roster with former NXT guys, they really should take a strong look at Oro Annan. The guy can really go in the ring, and we know that TNA needs to entirely rebuild its X Division.