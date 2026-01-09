WWE Smackdown results (1/9): Powell’s live review of Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre in a Three Stages of Hell match for the WWE Championship, Trick Williams vs. Rey Fenix

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,377)

Berlin, Germany, at Uber Arena

Simulcast live January 9, 2026, on Netflix internationally, on delay on USA Network

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett were on commentary. Tessitore narrated arriva/backstage shots of Drew McIntyre, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, U.S. Champion Carmelo Hayes, Women’s U.S. Champion Giulia and Kiana James, and Alexa Bliss. Tessitore said Bliss would challenge Giulia for her championship…

Tessitore and Barrett spoke from their broadcast desk at ringside. Tessitore said the final hour of Smackdown would be commercial-free. He said a living legend has returned…

Randy Orton’s entrance music played. Ring announcer Mark Nash introduced Orton as he headed to the ring for a promo.