WWE in Leipzig, Germany results (1/8) results: Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre in a Street Fight for the WWE Championship, Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso, Liv Morgan vs. Lyra Valkyria

WWE Live Event

January 8, 2026, in Leipzig, Germany, at Quarterback Immobilien Arena

Results courtesy of Wrestling-infos.de

1. AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defeated “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

2. “The Wyatt Sicks” Uncle Howdy, Eric Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy beat “MFT” JC Mateo, Talla Tonga, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa in 18:00.

3. Gunther beat Sami Zayn via submission in 12:00.

4. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair defeated “The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane in 13:00.

5. Liv Morgan (w/Raquel Rodriguez) beat Lyra Valkyria in 8:00.

6. Jey Uso pinned Bronson Reed in 8:00.

7. Cody Rhodes defeated Drew McIntyre in a Street Fight in 25:00 to retain the WWE Championship.