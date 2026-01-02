Wrestling Open “Episode 209 – Back to the Beginning” results (1/1): Vetter’s review of Bobby Orlando vs. Eye Black Jack for the Wrestling Open Title, Alec Price vs. Tyree Taylor, Gabby Forza vs. Laynie Luck

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open “Episode 209 – Back to the Beginning”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

January 1, 2026, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at The White Eagle

The lighting is good and it’s easy to see. The crowd was really small as the show began, perhaps 50, but by the conclusion of the first match of the main show, it was perhaps 175. Paul Crockett, referee Scott Robinson, and Brother Greatness provided commentary.

* Beyond Wrestling (Wrestling Open’s sister promotion) held a stellar 13-match New Year’s Eve show here 24 hours earlier. (Thus, I expected a smaller crowd, as this place was packed a day ago.)

1. Kody Lane vs. “Flyin” Ryan O’Neill in a spotlight match. Ref Scott Robinson and Brother Greatness were on commentary here. Ryan wrestled on the GCW show 24 hours earlier. Quick reversals early on, and Lane hit his slingshot senton for a nearfall. Ryan hit a spin kick to the head. Kody hit a pop-up powerbomb, then a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 2:30. Kody missed his Lionsault. Ryan hit some flying forearms and an enzuigiri, then a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. Lane hit a pop-up powerbomb. Ryan hit a Canadian Destroyer at 4:30, then a Swanton Bomb for the pin. Good action for the time given.

Ryan O’Neill defeated Kody Lane at 4:53.

* Rich Palladino welcomed the fans to “the first episode of season five!” Paul Crockett was back on commentary for the main show; he’s solo as we begin.

2. Davey Bang and August Matthews vs. “Miracle Generation” Kylon King and Dustin Waller for the vacant IWTV Tag Team Titles. Again, Jameson Shook and Jaden Newman had to vacate these belts after Newman tore his ACL. Kylon and Bang opened. Waller and Matthews entered and traded quick reversals at 1:30. Bang hit a stunner on Kylon. Waller choked Matthews with a rag at 3:30. King bodyslammed August, and MG kept him in their corner. King applied a half-crab, and Waller hit a leg drop to the back of the neck for a nearfall at 5:30.

Bang got the hot tag and hit a stunner and a Flatliner on King, then a handspring-back-elbow on Waller. Bang hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. King hit a moonsault on Bang for a nearfall at 8:30. Waller hit a top-rope Blockbuster on Bang, but August immediately hit a Swanton on Waller! Nice! King hit a brainbuster on Matthews, and suddenly they were all down. Bang hit a moonsault to the floor on one side of the ring while Matthews hit a flip dive over the top rope on the other side at 10:30.

Bang and Matthews hit their team top-rope doublestomp on Waller’s back. Bang hit a spear on Waller for a nearfall, but Kylon pulled Waller to the floor. The crowd has really grown over the course of just this match! Bang hit a suplex on King. Waller hit a Canadian Destroyer on Bang. MG hit stereo superkicks on Matthews. Bang tripped Kylon! Matthews got a flash rollup and pinned Waller! That was really fun, and a minor upset.

Davey Bang and August Matthews defeated “Miracle Generation” Kylon King and Dustin Waller to win the vacant IWTV Tag Team Titles at 13:03.

3. Rain Conway vs. Sammy Diaz (w/Brother Greatness). Conway came out first and was greeted with loud boos. He wore his Josh Alexander-style singlet and amateur headgear. Diaz was among the better wrestlers from this promotion who didn’t get a slot on Wednesday’s big show. Rain is taller and thicker, and he jumped Diaz at the bell. Sammy hit a superkick and the Cradle Shock slam for the pin!

Sammy Diaz defeated Rain Conway at 00:55.

* Brother Greatness, wearing a black John 3:16 shirt, got in the ring and cut a promo. It was really hard to hear, but apparently Diaz is getting a match with Christian Darling. Brother Greatness then joined Crockett on commentary.

4. 23 Hazard vs. Pedro Dones. Hazard is the punk kid from Limitless Wrestling in Maine, whom I’ve described as simultaneously a young Nick Gage and a young Shane Helms. He came out first; Pedro charged into the ring and tackled Hazard, and we’re underway! They fought on the floor with Hazard in charge. In the ring, he choked Dones in the ropes. Pedro finally hit a clothesline at 6:00, and they were both down. They fought to the floor and ignored the referee’s count, and both were counted out. Lame finish.

23 Hazard vs. Pedro Dones went to a double count-out at 7:44.

5. Laynie Luck vs. Gabby Forza. Laynie’s WWE ID Women’s Title was not on the line. Basic reversals early on, and Laynie hit some European Uppercuts at 3:00. Laynie hit a springboard senton, and she twisted Gabby’s left arm. Gabby fired up and hit some Polish Hammers and a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall at 5:00. Laynie hit a Shining Wizard for a nearfall. Gabby hit a clothesline, then a spear and a Jackhammer for the pin! That was really good for the time given; Crockett stressed what a big win that was for her.

Gabby Forza defeated Laynie Luck at 6:09.

6. “The Stetson Ranch” Steven Stetson and Brian Morris (w/Bobby Casale) vs. Aaron Rourke and Marcus Mathers for the Wrestling Open Tag Team Titles. This is the second title defense for the Ranch; they attacked at the bell, and we’re underway. The crowd chanted profanities at Stetson. Rourke hit a shotgun dropkick on Stetson. Mathers hit a step-up mule kick. Mathers hit a Lungblower on Brian, and Rourke immediately hit a senton at 2:00 as they worked over Morris. The heels began working over Rourke and kept him in their corner. Aaron hit a swinging faceplant on Rourke at 4:30, but he couldn’t tag out. He hit a mule kick on Morris and finally tagged in Mathers.

Marcus hit a top-rope double crossbody block. He hit his Blue Thunder Bomb on Stetson. He nailed his flip dive over the top rope onto the three heels at 6:00. In the ring, Rourke hit an assisted spear on Morris. Mathers hit a stalling German Suplex on Stetson for a nearfall. Stetson hit a Mafia Kick on Mathers, and Morris got the nearfall at 7:30. Mathers hit his Ospreay-style heel hook kick to the jaw. Rourke hit his Molly Go Round butt splash for a nearfall, but Stetson made the save.

Rourke missed his split-legged moonsault. Stetson hit a Spanish Fly on Mathers; the move shocked the commentators. Rourke hit a headscissors takedown on Stetson. He nailed the split-legged moonsault on Morris for a visual pin at 9:30, but Casale put Morris’s foot on the ropes! Mathers dove through the ropes onto Casale. However, it allowed Morris to get a rollup with a handful of tights for the cheap pin on Rourke. That was some really good action.

Steven Stetson and Brian Morris defeated Aaron Rourke and Marcus Mathers to retain the Wrestling Open Tag Team Titles at 9:56.

7. Bobby Orlando vs. Eye Black Jack Pasquale for the Wrestling Open Title. Pasquale won the Jumbo Grand Prix tournament to earn this title shot. Basic reversals to open, and Jack knocked him down with a flying shoulder tackle at 1:30. Bobby hit some chops in the corner. Crockett noted the crowd was overwhelmingly behind Jack; he might have a lot of friends in the crowd. They fought to the floor. In the ring, Jack hit a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall at 4:00. Bobby hit a running neckbreaker for a nearfall, and he slowed Jack down with a headlock on the mat.

Pasquale nailed a frog splash for a nearfall at 8:30, and they were both down. Bobby went for a second-rope move; Jack went for his uranage, but Orlando blocked it. Bobby then nailed his Athena-style flying stunner for the pin. That was really good, and the crowd was totally into it. Crockett wondered if the damage caused by Donovan Dijak on Wednesday caused Pasquale to lose tonight.

Bobby Orlando defeated Eye Black Jack Pasquale to retain the Wrestling Open Title at 9:43.

* DJ Powers came out of nowhere and hit a running knee on Orlando! He grabbed the title belt and struck Orlando with it. He spoke on the mic, but it’s just really hard to hear; the system isn’t quite right today.

8. Krule vs. Ryan Clancy for the IWTV World Title. Krule won the title a day ago from Bear Bronson, so this is his first title defense. The bell rang, but Bear Bronson jumped in the ring and attacked Clancy! The ref called for the bell, but Clancy and Bear brawled to the floor. Meanwhile, Krule hit his Implant Buster faceplant on Gabby Forza! Crockett said that Clancy just had another title shot stolen from him!

Ryan Clancy defeated Krule via DQ at 00:09; Krule retains the IWTV World Title.

9. Alec Price vs. Tyree Taylor. This feud has been simmering for a month, too. Like Ryan O’Neill, Price competed at GCW a day ago. They shook hands before the bell, then locked up and had a feeling-out process. Tyree has a significant weight advantage. Price hit a second-rope crossbody block at 2:00. Crockett said these two have each beaten the other once. Crockett nailed a dive through the ropes, but Tyree caught him and slammed him three times on the apron! In the ring, Tyree hit a punt kick to the ribs and was in charge. Price hit a dropkick. He went for his pop-up dropkick, but Tyree caught him and nailed a powerbomb for a nearfall at 5:00. Awesome spot.

Tyree twisted Price’s left arm on the mat, and he was in charge. Price finally hit the pop-up dropkick, then he dove through the ropes and crashed onto Tyree deep in the crowd at 7:00. In the ring, Price nailed his springboard Blockbuster for a nearfall. Tyree went for the Brooklyn Zoo powerbomb, but Price blocked it. Price leapt onto Tyree’s shoulders and somehow turned it into a Code Red for a nearfall at 10:00. Nice! Price hit a running knee in the corner, then his series of running kicks. They fought on the top rope, and Tyree hit a brainbuster on the top turnbuckle! Tyree nailed a discus clothesline, then the Brooklyn Zoo powerbomb for the pin! Awesome.

Tyree Taylor defeated Alec Price at 12:18.

* Tyree and Alec shook hands and got a “both these guys!” chant as the show came to a close.

Final Thoughts: Tyree missed a significant portion of 2025 with injuries. He’s an absolute beast; I’ve compared him as a bit of Willie Mack and a bit of Shane Taylor. This was a big win in the main event to open the year, and I hope he stays healthy and is in the main event mix all year. Easily the match of the night. Bang and Matthews vs. Miracle Generation earned second. Bang and Matthews are Chicago-based, but they routinely fight in other promotions around the country, so they’ll be able to bring these IWTV Title belts everywhere (the same way Shook and Newman had for much of 2025). I’ll narrowly go with the Mathers/Rourke tag for third ahead of Orlando/Pasquale for third; both were really good and almost identical in length, but there was zero sense that Pasquale was getting an upset win over Bobby.

I didn’t mind that Krule-Clancy wound up not really taking place; I don’t think their styles would necessarily mesh well. And it really sets up the next chapter in the Clancy-Bronson feud. I also don’t mind a short win for Diaz over Conway. My complaints are few — Laynie vs. Forza should have been longer. The Dones-Hazard match was a bit dull, and Dones should have won clean. I watched this live; it should be available on IWTV by Friday morning.