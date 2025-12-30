AAW Pro “Windy City Classic XX” results: Vetter’s review of The Good Brothers vs. The Hellhounds for the AAW Tag Team Titles, Trevor Lee vs. Rich Swann for the AAW Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

AAW Pro “Windy City Classic XX”

December 26, 2025, in Berwyn, Illinois, at Berwyn Eagles Club

Released December 29, 2025, via YouTube.com

The lighting is good. This is a dated room and they always pack it with about 250-300 fans. As always, they mute entrance music; I certainly understand why they do that, but it does break up the flow of the show. Tyer Volz and Kevin Kellum provided commentary; the audio quality could be a bit better.

* Several heels spoke backstage about their matches later.

1. Amazonga vs. Ren Jones. I’ve seen a bit of the rotund Amazonga in recent months, notably in Wrestling Revolver. Ren has appeared on AEW/ROH TV several times now and he really had a Chris Bey vibe going tonight as he strolled to the ring. They locked up and Amazonga shoved him into the corner. Ren unloaded some chops and strikes, and he clotheslined Amazonga over the top rope to the floor at 2:00. In the ring, Amazonga hit a back-body drop and Ren landed awkwardly but seemed okay.

Ren hit a shoulder tackle that dropped the big man. He hit a big suplex for a one-count at 3:30. Amazonga dropped him with a hard back elbow and he choked Jones on the mat. Ren hit some punches and a DDT for a nearfall at 5:30. He hit a Mafia Kick and a crossbody block in the corner and was fired up. Ren hit a spinebuster for a nearfall. Amazonga missed a massive moonsault! Ren immediately hit a Claymore Kick for the pin. That was really good for the time given.

Ren Jones defeated Amazonga at 7:19.

* Isaiah Moore spoke backstage, holding his AAW Heritage Title. He’s confident he will retain later in a four-way.

2. “Besties in the World” Mat Fitchett and Davey Vega vs. “Twist & Flip” Darren Fly and Nate Kobain. T&F’s entrance music wasn’t muted so it must be generic; I didn’t recognize it. BitW wore fairly identical blue gear. Mat opened against the scrawny Fly, and the heels immediately worked over Darren in their corner. Darren hit an enzuigiri and Kobain tagged in. Fly hit a senton and Kobain hit a running Penalty Kick at 2:00. Vega hit a doublestomp, and the heels began working over Kobain. Mat hit a suplex at 3:30. Vega hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall.

The heels accidentally collided at 5:00. Fly got a hot tag and hit a double crossbody block on the heels. He hit kicks in opposite corners, then a half-nelson suplex on Mat and a moonsault on Mat’s back. Kobain hit a doublestomp for a nearfall. Kobain flipped Fly onto Mat for a visual pin at 6:30, but Vega pulled the ref from the ring! Mat put Fly in a Cobra Clutch and fell to the mat. Kobain hit a doublestomp to the back for the save. Mat put Fly in a Triangle Choke, switched to a cross-armbreaker, and Fly tapped out. Good action; they packed a lot into that short match.

“Besties in the World” Mat Fitchett and Davey Vega defeated “Twist & Flip” Darren Fly and Nate Kobain at 7:44.

* Backstage, an off-screen interviewer asked Sierra if she’s found a partner for tonight. She has not. Rory Shield walked up and offered to team with Sierra. I saw Rory at a show in March in St. Paul but haven’t seen her anywhere since then. If I recall correctly, she is from the Michigan scene; she’s short and comparable to Kylie Alexis.

3. Joey “Jet” Avalon (w/Sierra) vs. Mad Dog Connelly. As always, Connelly had his dog collar chain in his hand. Basic brawling early on. Connelly jumped on Jet’s back and applied a sleeper. Avalon applied a reverse Boston Crab at 1:30. Connelly hit a gutwrench suplex for a nearfall. Sierra jumped in the ring and hit a stunner, allowing Avalon to get a nearfall. Avalon hit a Mafia Kick for a nearfall at 4:30. Connelly fired up and hit some punches, then a Thesz Press. He hit another gutwrench suplex.

Avalon bit Connelly’s fingers and hit an Air Raid Crash for a nearfall at 7:00. Connelly hit another gutwrench suplex. Avalon hit a Claymore Kick but only got a one-count. Connelly jumped on his back and choked him, and they fell through the ropes to the floor. They got to their feet and kept brawling and ignored the ref’s count. They got back into the ring, but Connelly brought his chain into the ring. The ref confiscated the chain, but it allowed Jet to get his shovel and hit Connelly with it! Avalon hit a package piledriver for the (very tainted) pin. Good brawl.

Joey “Jet” Avalon defeated Mad Dog Connelly at 9:31.

* Outside, Rafael Quintero was frustrated because he always seems to come up just a bit short.

4. Isaiah Moore vs. JDX vs. Ryan Matthias (w/Davina Thorne) vs. Jake Crist in a four-way for the AAW Heritage Title. The commentators said this was an unannounced surprise return for Crist. They all fought in the ring at the bell, not tags. Crist hit a running neckbreaker. Matthias and Crist traded blows; they certainly have fought in Revolver by now, right? Moore hit some quick kicks on Matthias. JDX stomped on Moore and hit a superkick at 2:30. Crist hit a corner moonsault to the floor. He hit a moonsault in the ring on JDX, but Matthias made the save.

Moore dove over a ring post onto two guys on the floor. Everyone started fighting in the corner, and we had a Tower of Doom spot at 5:00, and everyone was down. JDX hit a series of chops on Crist, then a DDT out of the ropes for a nearfall at 6:30. Matthias applied a half-crab on JDX. Matthias hit a running Shooting Star Press on JDX for a nearfall. Crist hit a Sliced Bread out of the corner, then a fadeaway stunner for a nearfall, but Moore made the save. Moore hit a rolling DVD on Crist, then a frog splash for the pin. Another match with just non-stop action.

Isaiah Moore defeated JDX, Ryan Matthias, and Jake Crist in a four-way to retain the AAW Heritage Title at 7:42.

* Ren Jones came to the ring and issued a challenge to Moore. They’ll face each other Jan. 20!

* Backstage, Donovan told Joe Alonzo he tried to get it changed, but tonight’s match is still a lumberjack match. Alonzo said he’s disappointed but not mad.

5. Sierra and Rory Shield vs. Maggie Lee and Aminah Belmont. Aminah and “M By Elegance” Lee are babyfaces here. Sierra and Rory attacked from behind, and we’re underway. All four brawled in the ring. Sierra and Aminah fought in the ring while Lee and Shield fought on the floor. The heels started working over Aminah in their corner. Sierra twisted the left wrist and fingers while Aminah was down on the mat. “She’s never going to pinky swear again!” a commentator said. Funny. Shield repeatedly kicked Belmont in the gut in the corner.

Maggie finally got a hot tag at 6:00, and she hit a running knee on Sierra, then one to the side of Rory’s head. She hit a missile dropkick as Rory was in the ropes. Aminah hit a senton on Rory, then a top-rope dive to the floor on the heels at 7:30. In the ring, Sierra pushed Aminah into Lee, sending Maggie to the floor. Sierra immediately rolled up Aminah for the flash pin. Okay match; it felt like they were just getting it going when it ended.

Rory Shield and Sierra defeated Maggie Lee and Aminah Belmont at 7:46.

* Robert “Ego” Anthony and Solomon Tupu spoke backstage. Tupu was fired up and referred to his partner as “old man” and “grandpa,” which really annoyed Ego (he has to be mid-40s… I first saw him wrestle live in 2004!)

6. Stallion Rogers vs. Rafael Quintero. A reminder that Rogers was Curt Stallion in a short NXT stint. Quintero charged at the bell, as the commentators talked about how he was cheated out of a title shot last month. Quintero hit a dropkick that sent Stallion to the floor, so Quintero dove through the ropes onto him. In the ring, Quintero hit a Lethal Injection. Stallion hit a doublestomp to the chest for a nearfall at 1:30. He hit a knee drop to the chin and a senton and took control, keeping Rafael grounded.

Rogers hit a running knee in the corner at 5:00, then a hesitation dropkick in the corner. Quintero fired up and hit some enzuigiris, then a Tiger Suplex and a diving European Uppercut for a nearfall, and they were both down at 7:00. Stallion hit a DDT and a top-rope frog splash. They got up and traded punches. They traded German Suplexes and hit stereo clotheslines. Quintero hit a brainbuster, and they were both down at 10:30.

They switched to trading hard chops. Rogers hit a neckbreaker over his knee and got a nearfall. Quintero hit a rolling Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 12:30. This has been really good. Rogers did a Russian Leg Sweep off the top rope, where they both essentially did moonsaults to the mat; Rogers got a rollup for a nearfall, but Quintero flipped him over and got the flash pin. Sharp match.

Rafael Quintero defeated Stallion Rogers at 13:46.

* Backstage, Shazza McKenzie said that John E. Bravo has “been a thorn in my side for well over a year” and she’s going to finish him off tonight.

* When we returned to the venue, we had 15 or so guys standing around the ring… It’s time for the lumberjack match!

7. Joe Alonzo and Donovan Marcellus vs. Solomon Tupu and Robert “Ego” Anthony in a lumberjack match. Tupu and the scrawny Donovan opened, and Tupu hit a crossbody block for a nearfall. (I guess I thought this would be tornado rules in a lumberjack match.) Ego and Alonzo battled at 2:00. Ego rolled to the floor, but none of the guys around him touched him! Funny. Tupu tossed Alonzo to the floor at 3:30, and all the guys at ringside pounced on him! Funny.

Back in the ring, Tupu worked over Alonzo, throwing him head-first into the top turnbuckles. He hit another running crossbody block for a nearfall. Alonzo hit a dive to the floor on Ego at 5:30. The heels on that side of the ring stomped on Ego and threw him back in. The heels began stomping on Anthony in their corner. Ego finally hit a clothesline on Alonzo, and they were both down at 9:00. Tupu got the hot tag and hit some clotheslines. He tossed Alonzo to the floor, then hit a uranage and a senton on Donovan for a nearfall.

Ego hit a swinging faceplant on Donovan. Tupu nailed a pop-up Samoan Drop for a nearfall at 10:30, but Alonzo made the save. Alonzo hit a superkick on Ego. Tupu hit a butt drop on Alonzo’s chest. Alonzo tried to hit a low blow on the ref (he did that last month to get a DQ!), but the ref blocked it. Alonzo went to the floor and into the crowd, evading the lumberjacks! In the ring, Donovan swung a chair, but it ricocheted off the ropes, and it hit him in the head. Ego hit a DVD, and Tupu hit a frog splash for the pin. The commentators joked that Alonzo was already in an Uber, leaving the building.

Robert “Ego” Anthony and Solomon Tupu defeated Donovan Marcellus and Jo Alonzo in a lumberjack match at 11:57.

* Backstage, “The Good Brothers” Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows spoke about their title match tonight.

8. Shazza McKenzie (w/Sean Logan) vs. John E. Bravo (w/Bruss Hamilton) in an intergender match. Bravo went to the back (this should have been a lumberjack match!) She went and got him and dragged him into the ring by his ear. She repeatedly kicked him in the gut and hit forearm strikes to his chest. Bruss tripped Shazza at 4:00, and Bravo stood on her back. Bruss choked her in the ropes. Bravo hit a sideslam and a second-rope elbow drop for a nearfall.

Shazza hit her Splits Stunner at 5:30, and they were both down. Bruss got in the ring to help move Bravo. Logan jumped in and hit a Code Red on Bruss, and those two fought to the back. Davey Vega snuck into the ring! He checked on Shazza, and he pushed Bravo aside; the commentators noted a real-life relationship between Shazza and Vega. Davey accidentally struck Shazza! However, he intentionally threw Shazza to Bravo, and Bravo hit a DDT for the pin! Vega and Bravo hugged.

John E. Bravo defeated Shazza McKenzie at 7:35.

* Backstage, Trevor Lee talked about his headliner match tonight against Rich Swann.

9. Trevor Lee vs. Rich Swann for the AAW Heavyweight Title. Cagematch.net records show they’ve met nine times before, and Lee holds a 5-2 record in singles matches. Heck, their last match was here in AAW in 2018; their paths apparently never crossed in WWE/NXT. It’s hard to watch that extended Swann dance intro without hearing Lionel Richie! A feeling-out process early on as Lee applied a headlock. Swann hit a huracanrana at 3:00 that sent Lee to the floor. Swann missed a somersault off the apron and landed on his butt on the floor.

Lee hit a running penalty kick on the apron. In the ring, he hit a powerbomb and kept Swann grounded. He hit a European Uppercut in the corner. Swann got up and hit a series of jab punches to the jaw at 7:30, then a buzzsaw kick to the head, then a rolling splash for a nearfall. Lee hit a release German Suplex and a Shining Wizard for a nearfall, and they were both down at 9:30. Swann hit a swinging neckbreaker then a step-up mule kick for a nearfall.

Lee hit a decapitating clothesline and a sliding forearm for a nearfall at 11:30. Swann nailed a Poison Rana. Lee hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly! Swann hit a Lethal Injection! Nice sequence. Swann hit an enzuigiri and a Frankensteiner, then a second-rope 450 Splash for a nearfall, but Lee got a foot on the ropes. Some really sharp action. Stallion Rogers suddenly appeared, but Swann kicked him off the apron. Swann hit a superkick on Lee, but Travis hit a low blow mule kick, and a Cave-In Stomp to the chest for the tainted pin.

Trevor Lee defeated Rich Swann to retain the AAW World Title at 14:06.

* We heard from Russ Jones and Schaff about their title match… coming up next!

10. “The Good Brothers” Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. “The Hellhounds” Russ Jones and Schaff for the AAW Tag Team Titles. They immediately brawled to the floor and all four fought at ringside. They brawled over towards the bar against the wall as they looped the building. They brawled to the entrance area. The Good Brothers shoved Russ head-first into the ring post at 4:30, and they finally got back into the ring. TGB hit a team neckbreaker on Schaff for a nearfall, as Russ was still down on the floor.

Russ got back in; The HH took turns punching Gallows. Karl got back in and traded punches with Schaff. Schaff hit a clothesline on Karl at 7:00. Karl threw Schaff shoulder-first into the corner. Gallows threw Karl a title belt, but the ref confiscated it. Karl got the other belt and struck Schaff with it for a nearfall. TGB set up for a Magic Killer team slam, but Russ made the save. Russ speared Gallows at 8:30. The HH hit a team spear on Gallows. The Hounds hit front-and-back kicks on Karl and pinned him! New champions!

“The Hellhounds” Russ Jones and Schaff defeated “The Good Brothers” Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson to win the AAW Tag Team Titles at 8:51.

* The new champs rolled to ringside and leaned against the guardrails to celebrate their title victory with the fans.

Final Thoughts: A really entertaining show. AAW tends to focus on having a bunch of short, fast-paced matches (very little here topped 10 minutes!), and it works for them. I really liked Swann-Lee, especially those final five or so minutes, so that takes first place. Quintero is so quietly good, and he had a really good match here against Stallion Rogers, which earns second place. The Isaiah Moore four-way was good for third.

Nothing really struck me as bad. Donovan Marcellus isn’t quite there yet, but at least he’s just getting thrown around. The main event was an okay brawl; I’m not a big fan of the Good Brothers, so I’d say this is the best way to use them — a brawl in a match that wrapped up in less than 10 minutes. That match did not need to go 15-20 minutes, so they were wise in their length.

Yes, I love using cagematch.net and checking out the history between wrestlers, so here are a few more quick Lee-Swann nuggets. They have literally fought coast (California) to coast (North Carolina.) They’ve fought each other in three countries (England once, twice in Canada)! While they didn’t fight in WWE, they did fight twice in TNA, before Lee went into the NXT system.

I’m kicking myself for not thinking ahead and attending this show! I was in Chicago on Saturday for AEW; I should have spent an extra day and gotten two wrestling shows out of the trek. A reminder, this show is free on YouTube (see above), and it’s well worth checking out.