TNA Impact results (12/25): Powell’s review of the ten-person Christmas Surprise match, the unveiling of the 2025 TNA Awards

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Impact (Episode 1,119)

Taped December 7, 2025, in El Paso, Texas, at El Paso County Coliseum

Simulcast December 25, 2025, on AXS TV and TNA+

The standard opening video aired with some snow and holiday banner effects added…

Tom Hannifan hosted the episode from a studio and said it was a holiday edition that would include year-end awards. He plugged Impact’s January 15 debut on AMC…

Gia Miller checked in from an interview set. She wore Santa attire and called herself Gia Claus. She hyped the ten-person tag match and explained the basics of the match. Said said the bonus for the winning team. She worked in a Jelly of the Month Club joke…

Powell’s POV: It’s the same Christmas Surprise match that Hunter Johnston booked in ROH. They are typically light-hearted holiday silliness, but it’s a good idea to include one first-run match rather than no matches at all.

Hannifan spoke from the studio and said it’s the gift that keeps on giving (nice). Hannifan announced Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy as the TNA Tag Team of the Year. Footage aired of the Hardys winning the four-way to win the TNA Tag Team Titles at Slammiversary…

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy checked in from a hallway at an event and spoke briefly about winning the 2025 Tag Team of the Year. They held up their plaques while fans stood behind them chanting “Hardys”…

Hannifan announced Joe Hendry as the winner of the, um, prestigious Crossover Moment of the Year…

Hannifan hyped Frankie Kazarian vs. Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship at the TNA Genesis pay-per-view on January 17… [C]

A Hannifan voiceover plugged tickets for the AMC debut that will be held in Albuquerque, New Mexico…

Gia Miller stood backstage with Mara Sade, who opened four gift boxes that contained the names of her partners for the Christmas Surprise match. The names of the partners were not provided…

The Concierge informed “The Elegance Brand” Ash by Elegance, Heather by Elegance, and M by Elegance that they won the Knockouts Tag Team of the Year Award. He also informed Ash by Elegance that she won the Knockouts of the Year award…

Hannifan set up footage of The Elegance Brand vs. “Spitfire” Jody Threat and Dani Luna from TNA Sacrifice… [C] Hannifan plugged tickets for Genesis…

Hannifan announced Leon Slater as the winner of the Finishing Move of the Year and the X Division Star of the Year. Slater checked in from the interview set and was grateful for winning…

Footage aired of Leon Slater beating Moose to win the X Division Title at Slammiversary. It included footage of AJ Styles coming out and putting over Slater for becoming the youngest X Division Champion in history… [C]

Hannifan recalled getting emotional when AJ Styles returned to TNA at Slammiversary. He hyped the AMC debut again… [C]

Ryan Nemeth joined Gia Miller on the interview set. He complained that Mara Sade got to pick first. Nemeth opened four gift boxes that contained the names of his partners, who were not named. Nemeth was initially happy, but he said “bah humbug” after opening the last gift box…

Mustafa Ali checked in with Tasha Steelz, Agent Zero, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler. Steelz held the plaque while Ali spoke about winning the Match of the Year award for his match with Mike Santana from the Rebellion event. Footage aired from their falls count anywhere match…

Mike Santana was shown on the interview set accepting his plaque for Match of the Year. Santana said he believed it was his first TNA award…

Powell’s POV: The Santana and Ortiz version of LAX won best tag team in 2018. I’m not sure if he forgot (can you blame him?) or if it doesn’t count because they were billed as the Impact Best of 2018 Fans’ Choice Awards (just rolls off the tongue).

After a brief setup from Hannifan, Santana stood on the interview set and accepted the Wrestler of the Year award… [C]

The following matches were advertised for next week’s show: Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside vs. Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance, Mustafa Ali vs. The Home Town Man, Stacks and Arianna Grace speak for the first time since attacking Santino Marella, Indi Hartwell, Jody Threat, and Jada Stone vs. Tessa Blanchard, Alicia Fox, and Mila Moore in a six-woman tag, and Frankie Kazarian vs. Bear Bronson for the TNA World Championship…

Hannifan announced Chris Bey as the winner of the Inspirational Wrestler of the Year…

“The System” Moose, Eddie Edwards, Alisha Edwards, Brian Myers, and JDC were named Faction of the Year. Hannifan plugged JDC’s retirement match against Eddie Edwards for the Genesis pay-per-view…

Ring announcer McKenzie Mitchell handled the introductions while the entrances for the ten-person tag match took place. Ryan Nemeth came out first, and then his randomly drawn teammates, Mance Warner, Rosemary, Jake Something, and Jessie McKay.

Mara Sade made her entrance, followed by teammates Dezmond Xavier, BDE, Eric Young, and Cassie Lee. Once in the ring, McKay and Lee did their dance even though they were on opposite teams… [C]

1. Mara Sade, Dezmond Xavier, BDE, Eric Young, and Cassie Lee vs. Ryan Nemeth, Mance Warner (w/Steph De Lander), Rosemary, Jake Something, and Jessie McKay in a Christmas Surprise ten-person tag match. Matt Rehwoldt was on commentary with Hannifan. Lee and McKay ended up as the legal wrestlers in the ring. They tried to pin each other simultaneously while Hannifan explained that they both wanted the bonus that goes to the winners, but he said it doesn’t work that way.

Late in the match, Sade’s opponents caught her when she tried to dive onto them at ringside. BDE followed up with a dive over the top rope onto those wrestlers on the floor. Sade rolled Rosemary inside the ring and dropped her with a superkick before pinning her..

Mara Sade, Dezmond Xavier, BDE, Eric Young, and Cassie Lee beat Ryan Nemeth, Mance Warner, Rosemary, Jake Something, and Jessie McKay in a Christmas Surprise ten-person tag match..

Hannifan closed out the shows with some plugs along with a Merry Christmas for those who celebrate it, and Happy Holidays to everyone…

Powell’s POV: A missable holiday show unless the awards hold some appeal to you. The match was just pro wrestling holiday drivel. I’m not complaining. I’m all for holiday shows being mildly entertaining for those who watch, yet not including any notable storyline developments so that fans who are busy don’t fall behind. There wasn’t enough to this show to justify more than this written review, so my TNA Impact audio reviews will return next week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).