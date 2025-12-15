WWE Smackdown spoilers: Full results of the taping for the December 26 edition (spoilers)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown taping

December 15, 2025, in Hershey, Pennsylvania, at Giant Center

Report by Dot Net reader Dustin Hollingsworth

Damien Priest’s promo was interrupted by Aleister Black and Zelina. Priest was put through a table. Black also attacked Priest during a backstage segment later in the show.

1. Lash Legend and Nia Jax defeated “The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane. Legend and Jax won the match by pinfall. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair attacked Legend and Jax afterward.

2. Giulia beat Alba Fyre by pinfall.

3. Ilja Dragonov and Carmelo Hayes defeated “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa by pinfall.

4. Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy fought The MFT to a no-contest in a WWE Tag Team Title match.

We are looking for reports on Friday’s taping of the December 22 edition of WWE Raw. If you are going and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com