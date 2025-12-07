GCW “Say You Will” results (12/5): Vetter’s review of Atticus Cogar vs. Matt Tremont in a deathmatch for the GCW Title, Effy vs. Priscilla Kelly, Shotzi Blackheart vs. Joey Janela

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW “Say You Will”

Streamed on TrillerTV+

December 5, 2025, in Seattle, Washington, at Washington Hall

The lights are on, and it’s easy to see. Both Defy and Prestige have used this venue, but they usually have the lights off. It appears packed, so perhaps 500 fans. John Mosely provided commentary. (A bit surprising, as Action Wrestling has a show tonight, and I presumed he would be there!) Promoter Brett Lauderdale joined him in the booth.

* GCW regulars Allie Katch and Megan Bayne were at the Dreamwave “Uprising” show in Illinois, so they aren’t here.

* Footage aired from the “Dream On” show at the New Jersey mall from a few weeks ago.

1. Priscilla Kelly vs. Effy in an intergender match. Effy just lost his title, so no belts are on the line. Effy got on the mic and said he “feels a little naked tonight” because he doesn’t have the title. He said it was stolen from him, but he vows to win it back in Los Angeles on Saturday. They rubbed their hands in their crotch and shook hands at the bell. Gross. Some comedy as they opened, as they slapped each other’s butts. She hit a spin kick in the corner at 3:00, then a second-rope crossbody block. She hit a Bronco Buster in the corner… he wants more! So, she instead rubbed her butt in his face. Definitely not a PG show!

She lewdly rubbed her crotch on him; the commentators joked that they didn’t know how to call it. She hit a top-rope somersault to the floor on him; he somehow caught her so her head didn’t hit the thin mat at ringside. She ripped at his ears, then got a chair from under the ring, and they brawled at ringside. Effy went for a running somersault off the apron, but she moved, and he crashed onto an open chair on the floor at 6:30. Ouch! He ran her crotch-first around the ring post! In the ring, he held her in his arms and hit a gutbuster over his knee and swatted her butt, then threw her across the ring. Kelly hit a low blow, then she grabbed his groin and twisted, earning a “you sick f—!” chant. She hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 9:00. He hit a Fameasser leg drop for a nearfall, then a Razor’s Edge for a nearfall. Kelly got an inside cradle for the flash pin!

Priscilla Kelly defeated Effy at 11:01.

* Effy was livid, and he struck the ref! The crowd and the commentary team were shocked. Kelly grabbed him to snap some sense into him, and he called down and left, but the crowd chanted, “F— you, Effy!” One of the commentators said Effy “is going through things.”

* Emil Jay replaced Lauderdale on commentary.

2. Jack Cartwheel vs. Jack Evans. Evans has just not slowed down in 20 years; I just saw him compete on a recent Defy show in this venue. He shouted something (not on a mic) that got the crowd to boo him. Cartwheel did some cartwheels early on. They both showed off their abilities to do handstands. Evans hit a huracanrana, but Cartwheel landed on his feet and hit a dropkick at 3:00. He hit a kneedrop on Evans’ gut. Evans nailed a spin kick to Cartwheel’s ear, and he took control. (Much like the recent Kyle O’Reilly vs. Kyle Fletcher match in AEW, this crowd would rather make “Jack” chants than actually get into the action.)

Evans hit a dive to the floor on Cartwheel’s jaw at 5:00, and they brawled at ringside. In the ring, Evans hit some elbow drops to the top of the head, and he mockingly did some cartwheels. That fired up Cartwheel, who hit some punches. Evans hit a Northern Lights Suplex and a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 7:30. Evans tied up the legs, leaned back, and applied a Muta Lock! Cartwheel eventually reached the ropes. Cartwheel nailed a German Suplex, then a clothesline and another, as Evans looked groggy.

Cartwheel hit a standing neckbreaker at 9:00. He hit his impressive Crucifix Driver for a nearfall. Cartwheel hit a slingshot flipping splash; my description doesn’t state how cool that looked. Evans hit a second-rope German Suplex, with Cartwheel rotating and crashing on his stomach. Evans missed a moonsault. Cartwheel missed a standing moonsault; Evans missed a standing corkscrew moonsault; Cartwheel missed one. Evans hit a spin kick to the head. Cartwheel hit a leg sweep in the ropes, and he went for the Sasuke Special, but Evans moved.

Evans hit his own Sasuke Special and crashed onto Cartwheel at 12:00. These “Jack!” chants are really annoying and distracting. Cartwheel nailed a spin kick to the head, then his Cartwheel DVD, but he missed a top-rope corkscrew splash. Evans got a backslide, flipped over, and had his feet in the ropes for added leverage and the tainted pin! Emil fumed that “Jack Evans stole one.” Imagine how much more fun that match would have been to watch if the crowd hadn’t decided to hijack it?

Jack Evans defeated Jack Cartwheel at 12:53.

3. Drew Parker vs. Vipress in an intergender match. A lockup to open, and Drew, of course, has a clear size advantage. She went for a dive to the floor on him, but he struck her with a garbage can lid. (It actually hit the ropes and never touched her.) He pulled out a full garbage can and hit her with it on the floor, then he suplexed her onto it at 1:30. They got in the ring, and she put her hair up (the international sign that she’s ready to brawl!), and she began stomping on him in the corner. He hit her with a dart and threw it at her back (it didn’t go into her body.) She got a dart and shoved it through his cheek at 5:30. Gross. She used a stapler to staple his chin to the turnbuckle, then she yanked him free and hit a suplex, then a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. The dart was still in his mouth.

Drew hit a stunner. He went for a Swanton Bomb, but she got her knees up. Vipress hit a DVD into a door in the corner for a nearfall. She got underneath him in the corner and hit a swinging piledriver onto the broken door pieces in the center of the ring for a nearfall at 8:00. They each had a stapler and used it on each other’s upper arms and shoulders. She hit a Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall. He hit a superkick and a running knee to her nose, then a brainbuster for a believable nearfall at 10:00. He hit a running Meteora double knees for a nearfall, and he hit the Swanton Bomb for the pin. Okay, not really my speed or preferred style.

Drew Parker defeated Vipress at 10:30.

* Atticus Cogar spoke backstage about his match later against Matt Tremont.

4. Marcus Mathers vs. Evan Rivers. Of course, Marcus is capable of stealing any show he’s on, and this is match No. 132 of the year for him, according to cagematch.net records. Rivers is a regular here, and he’s underrated. Standing switches to open, and Rivers went for the left leg. Marcus hit a headscissors takedown and a dropkick at 1:00, and Evan rolled to the floor to regroup. In the ring, Rivers tied up Marcus’ legs. They traded reversals, and Rivers took control. Rivers hit a stunner across the second rope at 4:00. Mathers was selling pain in his left wrist, and Evan targeted it. Rivers fish-hooked Marcus’s lip and hit some elbow strikes to the side of the head.

Rivers stomped on the elbow at 5:30 and stayed in charge. Marcus fired up and hit a clothesline, a fadeaway stunner, and his Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 7:30. Rivers hit a hard back elbow and an Ospreay-style Stormbreaker. and I’ll use Emil’s description, as Rivers applied a Hammerlock Crossface on the mat. They got up and traded punches. Rivers hit a forward Finlay Roll at 10:00, but he missed a moonsault. He hit a Dragon Suplex and a flip dive to the floor, and it appeared Rivers smacked his face hard upon landing. He rolled Mathers into the ring, but Marcus dove onto him! Marcus hit a second flip dive, this one over the ropes. They got into the ring, and Mathers hit his Ospreay-style Heel Hook Kick to the face for the pin! Good match.

Marcus Mathers defeated Evan Rivers at 11:18.

5. Rob Shit vs. Su Yung in an intergender match. Rob looks like an aging 1980s rocker; he has appeared on multiple GCW West Coast shows, and I admittedly am not a fan. Yung wears a facemask now to protect her nose, which was shattered last year by a recklessly thrown chair in an intergender match. Rob spat beer in her face, and she was ticked off. She tried to spew red mist, but he avoided it, and we got the bell to begin. He stalled on the floor. She hit a running somersault from the apron onto him on the floor. Su hit a back-body drop onto the thin mat at ringside. On the apron, she forcibly kissed him. (Maybe bit his lip?)

Rob caught her and hit a running powerbomb onto the thin mat on the floor at 2:00. Ouch! He ran the length of the ring and barreled into her as she was seated in a front-row chair. They got into the ring, where he choked her in the ropes. He hit a swinging slam for a nearfall at 3:30. He hit a swinging neckbreaker, then a frog splash for a nearfall. He rubbed his hand inside his trunks and went to shove his fingers in her mouth. However, she applied a mandible claw and slammed him to the mat and got a nearfall. Rob hit a pump kick to her chest and an elbow drop for a nearfall at 6:00. Yung hit an inverted DDT for a nearfall. She re-applied the mandible claw on the mat, and he tapped out. Meh.

Su Yung defeated Rob Shit at 7:39.

* Backstage, Alec Price was fired up for their match later as he spoke to Jordan Oliver. The next match was slated to be a regular tag match, but the Bollywood Boys came out before the bell and turned this into a three-way tag!

6. “YDNP” Alec Price and Jordan Oliver vs. “C4” Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rosas vs. “The Bollywood Boys” Gurv Sihra and Harv Sirha for the GCW Tag Team Titles. This was a match I was looking forward to. The champs came out first, and I hate that! All six brawled at the bell. Jordan and Alec took turns chopping Cody, and they hit stereo leg drops. YDNP fought C4 in the ring. Rosas and Chhun each hit a splash in the corner on Price for a nearfall at 2:30. The Boys got in, flipped Price, did some of their traditional dancing, then hit stereo elbow drops on Alec. Price hit a dive to the floor and hit a DDT!

The champs went for the Acid Bomb, but the Boys fought it off, and the Boys applied stereo Sharpshooters at 5:00! Rosas hit a running clothesline on Harv. He hit double clotheslines on both Boys and was fired up, and he bodyslammed one onto the other, then he hit a senton onto both of them for a nearfall at 6:30. Cody hit a flip dive to the floor onto four guys. In the ring, Rosas hit a team powerbomb on Alec for a nearfall. Harv hit a Demolition-style elbow drop for a nearfall, and suddenly all six were down.

Oliver and Gurv got up and traded punches, then chops. Everyone began hitting finishers. Oliver hit a dropkick. Chhun hit the Cody Cutter on Oliver for a nearfall at 9:00. Price hit a top-rope doublestomp on Gurv, then a running clothesline on Harv, then his springboard Blockbuster on Rosas. Chhun dropped Alec with a clothesline. Alec hit a dive to the floor onto three guys. In the ring, the champs hit their team Acid Bomb on Chhun for the pin. As expected, that was a complete sprint. A really good indy-style tag match.

“YDNP” Alec Price and Jordan Oliver defeated “C4” Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rosas, and “The Bollywood Boys” Gurv Sihra and Harv Sirha to retain the GCW Tag Team at 10:59.

* Footage aired of the Joey Janela-Gail Kim confrontation at the Dream On show, playing off some real-life heat from a Twitter war.

7. Joey Janela vs. Shozi Blackheart in an intergender match. Yep, our fourth intergender match of the show. They immediately tied up on the mat; Joey is so much bigger than her, it’s pretty absurd. (He did have a really good indy match against Cora Jade right before she stepped away from wrestling.) They traded rollups. He hit a snap Dragon Suplex at 2:00, and he took control. She hit a series of chops in the corner. They brawled to the floor, and he slammed her on the ring apron. Shotzi hit a DDT in the ring. He hit a bodyslam onto several folded chairs for a nearfall at 4:30.

Shotzi hit a drop-toe-hold that sent him crashing into the corner, then she hit a 619 and a top-rope crossbody block at 6:00, and they were both down. She fired up and hit some clotheslines, but he hit a Michinoku Driver. He missed a moonsault. She hit a Sliced Bread out of the corner for a nearfall. She put a chair between his legs and used another chair to slam that one at 7:30, and Janela screamed in pain. Shotzi hit a Sabu-style leap off a chair and crashed onto him. Joey picked her up and slammed her across an open chair at 9:00! Ouch!

Janela went to the top rope, but she (softly) tossed a chair at him, and he fell to the floor. She dove through the ropes onto him. She hit a clothesline on the floor. While standing on the floor, he hit a jumping Tombstone Piledriver onto a chair in the front row at 10:30! That seemed unnecessarily dangerous. He got a door from under the ring and some chairs. Shotzi hit a tornado DDT off the apron and sent him through a door bridge on the floor, leaving them both down at 12:30. Shotzi threw him back into the ring, and she hit a top-rope senton splash for a nearfall. This has been a really good brawl. She set up a door bridge in the ring.

However, he hit a top-rope superplex through the door bridge, and they were both down. He eventually went for a cover, but she kicked out. He powerbombed her onto the door shrapnel, but she kicked out again at 15:30. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Joey hit a German Suplex, but she popped up and hit a running knee and some kicks, and a tornado DDT for a nearfall. Shotzi tied him in a Cattle Mutilation; he escaped and repeatedly punched her. Joey hit a superkick; she hit one back. He hit a Stunner, and they were both down. He hit a Package Piledriver onto a folded chair for a nearfall at 18:00. He then hit a top-rope doublestomp onto a folded chair on her stomach for the pin. Despite my reservations, that was a good brawl.

Joey Janela defeated Shotzi Blackheart at 18:34.

8. Atticus Cogar vs. Matt Tremont in a deathmatch for the GCW World Title. Tremont’s Ultraviolent Title is not on the line. A variety of weapons, such as barbed-wire doors, were placed in the ring before the match began. Tremont got a fork and stabbed it into Cogar’s forehead at 3:30, then into his mouth. Yeah, this isn’t for me. Cogar jabbed cooking skewers into Tremont’s arms. Atticus slammed a gusset plate into Tremont’s arm at 8:30. Tremont fired up and hit a clothesline and a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall.

Effy jumped in the ring and assaulted Atticus, hitting repeated punches. Tremont had to pull Effy off of him, and Effy rolled to the floor. Tremont slammed him through a barbed-wire door in the corner for a nearfall at 11:30. Atticus left the ring and got title belts. Effy tried to interfere again. Atticus hit the brain hemorrhage (snapmare driver) for the pin. Not my thing, but not as gross or as disgusting as I feared. At least there were no light tubes or glass. Effy jumped back into the ring and beat up the ref! Alec Price and Jordan Oliver ran to the ring before Effy could hit the ref with a barbed-wire chair.

Atticus Cogar defeated Matt Tremont to retain the GCW World Title at 14:11.

Final Thoughts: A solid show. The three-way tag match was really good and easily the best match of the show. Unsurprisingly, Mathers-Rivers was really entertaining and takes second. The Evans-Cartwheel match was good; too bad the crowd would rather find creative ways to cheer for both “Jacks” than get into the match, and their match earned third place. Shotzi-Janela was a good, hard-fought brawl and deserves honorable mention. I clearly don’t love all aspects of GCW, but I never fail to be entertained by Price, Oliver, Mathers, and Cartwheel.

Yes, GCW has its niche in how they are different from WWE, such as intergender matches. I know I’m a broken record on these things, but why have four intergender matches? You could have had Effy vs. Drew Parker and Priscilla Kelly vs. Vipress or Shotzi vs. Su Young, and those would have been better matchups. Likewise, GCW’s other niche is their love of deathmatches, and those just don’t work for me. I was just warming up to Effy’s title reign when it ended. I admittedly have never been a big fan of Atticus Cogar, and matches like this tonight against Tremont aren’t going to convince me to get behind him as champion.