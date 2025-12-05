Progress Wrestling “Chapter 187 — Vendetta 3” results: Vetter’s review of Man Like DeReiss vs. Tate Mayfairs for the Progress Championship, Lio Rush vs. Scott Oberman vs. Tommy Tanner

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Progress Wrestling “Chapter 187 – Vendetta 3”

Streamed live on TrillerTV+

November 30, 2025, in London, England, at Electric Ballroom

It once again appeared to be a sellout of 500 or more fans. As per usual, the lighting is really subpar; it’s the biggest thing holding Progress Wrestling back.

1. Cara Noir vs. Jay Joshua. The usual majestic entrance for Cara Noir. Jay had a good showing here last month; he’s thick with a bushy beard, and he wore what looks like a football jersey to the ring. He immediately caught Noir and hit a bodyslam, and he hit a release suplex, tossing the smaller Noir across the ring. Noir hit a chop block to the back of the knee, then he mounted Joshua and hit more forearm strikes and kept Jay grounded. Cara tried a shotgun dropkick at 4:00, but Jay barely budged. Jay hit a spinning back suplex for a nearfall.

Jay hit a DVD and also kicked Noir’s back as he was falling to the mat at 5:30! Nice! They got up and traded forearm strikes, and Jay hit an enzuigiri at 7:00. Noir hit a German Suplex, so Jay hit one. They charged at each other and hit stereo flying headbutts! Ouch! They were both down. Noir hit a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. He set up for a package piledriver, but Joshua fought free, and Jay hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall at 9:30. Noir jumped on his back and applied a sleeper, but Jay shrugged free.

Jay set up for a Muscle Buster, but Noir escaped and turned it into a standing neckbreaker. He dove through the ropes onto Jay. They vanished into the darkness of the floor; this is where the lighting is so incredibly awful here. The ref started counting; as Jay crawled into the ring, Noir hit an Orton-style running boot for the pin. The camera work almost completely missed the finish of the match. Ooof. Good match, but just terrible production. Two straight, really good matches here for Jay.

Cara Noir defeated Jay Joshua at 11:11.

2. Lio Rush vs. Scott Oberman vs. Tommy Tanner in a three-way. Scott has a whole ‘goth vampire’ look to him. I am fairly certain I haven’t seen Tanner before; he’s young with a good physique and makes me think a bit of former ROH talent Rhett Titus. His long hair is in a ponytail at the back. This is plain Lio Rush; he is not in his evil goth ‘Black Heart’ character tonight. Based on what he’s been posting on social media, I think Lio is staying in Europe through the rest of the year. Lio kicked Oberman, and we’re underway. Lio did his misdirection offense on Tanner. Lio set up for a dive, but Scott tripped him. Tanner threw Oberman into the ring post at 2:00. In the ring, Oberman speared Tanner in the corner.

Oberman whipped Lio throat-first onto the ropes, then he hit a swinging neckbreaker on Tanner. Tanner hit a second-rope crossbody block on Oberman for a nearfall at 4:30. Oberman dropped him stomach-first across the top rope. Tanner hit an AJ Styles-like springboard forearm strike on Oberman, and they were both down. Lio dove onto Oberman. Tanner hit a twisting dive to the floor on both guys, and they were down on the floor at 7:30. In the ring, Tanner hit a brainbuster on Lio for a nearfall. Oberman hit an Athena-style flying stunner on Tanner for a nearfall. Lio hit a spinning kick to Tanner’s head, then the Rush Hour stunner out of the ropes, then the Final Hour frog splash for the pin. Fast-paced action.

Lio Rush defeated Scott Oberman and Tommy Tanner in a three-way at 9:26.

3. Gene Munny and Kouga (w/Session Moth Martina) vs. “Lykos Gym” Kid Lykos and Lykos II. Again, Kid Lykos (think Will Ospreay) recently turned heel here. Kouga is Asian and is fairly new. Munny is a dork who wears tape over his nipples, and I’ve never warmed to his brand of humor. The masked L2 and Munny opened. Kid Lykos ran into the ring and knocked Kouga off the apron to the floor. The Gym did some quick team moves on Kouga. Kouga hit a dropkick on Kid Lykos at 3:00. Munny entered and hit a rolling Death Valley Driver on KL, then a stiff kick to the spine for a nearfall.

The Gym took control and began working over Munny. Kid Lykos choked him in the corner. Munny hit a Samoan Drop on Kid Lykos at 7:00. Kouga got a hot tag and superkicked Kid Lykos, then hit a huracanrana and a DVD and a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall. SMMartina barked at Kouga and ordered him to tag in Munny, which he did. Munny hit a spear on Kid Lykos. Kouga tagged back in; Martina hopped on the apron and shouted at them. Kid Lykos was pushed into Martina, knocking her to the floor. We saw Kid Lykos put a weapon in his kneepad! He went for a running knee, but Kouga moved, and KL struck Lykos II with the loaded knee! Kid Lykos was immediately pushed to the floor. Kouga put Lykos II on his shoulder, flipped him forward, and hit a knee strike and pinned him.

Kouga and Gene Munny defeated Kid Lykos and Lykos II at 10:16.

* Kid Lykos apologized, but Lykos II pushed him away and was angry about that knee strike. Kid Lykos remained apologetic and hugged him. (I think the whole crowd and I were waiting for KL to attack his partner, but they headed to the back with no punches thrown.) The split is coming… they are teasing us by dragging it out.

4. Charlie Sterling vs. Simon Miller. The bald Miller sure makes entertaining wrestling videos, and he has a great physique, but his in-ring skills don’t do much for me. Sterling has had a good year; he’s a big guy and a bit of a cross between Bear Bronson and Big Bill. He came out first; they started brawling on the floor as Simon approached the ring, and we’re underway! Sterling hit him with a chair and hit some chops as they fought against the ring. They continued to loop around the ring, and they went up onto a bar at 2:00.

They fought over by a staircase, and Sterling put a garbage can over Miller’s head. Simon hit a spear at 7:30. I can’t stress enough what a disaster this match is to watch. I’m not talking about how they are fighting, I’m talking about the awful lighting. They got back into the ring The ref called for the bell to officially begin at 8:53! Sterling hit a jumping knee for a nearfall. Charlie hit a superkick and a standing neckbreaker. He mounted Miller and repeatedly punched him. I thought the ref was about to stop the match, but we kept going. Miller hit a spear at 11:00. Someone hopped on the ring apron to distract Miller. Miller hit a bodyslam. The guy got into the ring, but Miller speared him. Sterling hit a low blow uppercut on Simon, then a spear for the tainted pin.

Charlie Sterling defeated Simon Miller at 12:27/official time of 3:34.

* Spike Trivet returned to Progress Wrestling and confronted Sterling. They shook hands, but then Trivet snapped Charlie’s fingers and clotheslined him to the floor!

* Intermission went a full 30 minutes. That’s just too long. Sure, I was able to fast-forward over it because I wasn’t watching it live, but that’s too long for fans in attendance.

5. Alexxis Falcon vs. Miyu Yamashita. They shook hands before an intense lockup. Miyu dragged her to the mat and hit a stiff kick to the spine at 2:00, then another. Falcon hit a shotgun dropkick. Miyu hit a running Penalty Kick on the apron, then they fought to the floor. Again, they were hard to see in the shadows. In the ring, Miyu kept her grounded. Miyu backed her into the corner and hit a series of roundhouse kicks at 6:00. Falcon fired up and hit some clotheslines. Miyu hit a gutbuster over her knees and hit some more kicks.

Miyu hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall at 8:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes, and they kept going and going! Miyu hit a spin kick to the head in the corner. Falcon fired back with a German Suplex. Miyu hit a Death Valley Driver, and they both collapsed at 10:30. Falcon hit a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall. Falcon hit a Sister Abigail swinging faceplant out of the ropes for the pin! That was really good and the best match of the show so far.

Alexxis Falcon defeated Miyu Yamashita at 12:23.

6. “Diamond Eyes” Connor Mills and Nico Angelo vs. “Sunshine Machine” Chuck Mambo and TK Cooper for the Progress Tag Team Titles. Nico and Cooper opened, and they immediately brawled. Connor jumped in and hit some strikes. The champs beat up Mambo. Cooper hit an Exploder Suplex at 1:30. Nico hit a running knee in the corner on Cooper, then a rolling Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. The champs began working over TK in their corner. Connor hit a running Penalty Kick at 3:30, and he cranked on TK’s left arm.

Mambo got a hot tag at 5:00, and he hit a top-rope Blockbuster on Nico. Mambo and Nico traded rollups, and Mambo hit an Air Raid Crash for a nearfall. TK hit a stunner for a nearfall at 6:30. Connor hit a running knee in the corner on Cooper. Mambo flipped Nico towards TK; I’m not sure what they were trying for there, but it didn’t land. Nico hit a Samoan Drop on Mambo at 8:30, then he hit a Dominator swinging faceplant on Mambo. Connor applied an ankle lock on Mambo. Cooper hit a top-rope Shooting Star Press.

Nico brought a weapon into the ring. The ref got bumped! Cooper hit a flying headbutt on Nico as Nico had Mambo on his shoulders. Cooper hit a top-rope doublestomp. However, Jay Joshua ran to the ring to stop the ref, and he also attacked the Sunshine Machine. Joshua hit a piledriver, and he slammed Cooper to the mat. Nico hit a powerbomb on Mambo, and Connor made the cover for the cheap win.

Connor Mills and Nico Angelo defeated Chuck Mambo and TK Cooper to retain the Progress Tag Team Titles at 12:00 even.

7. Rayne Leverkusen vs. Emersyn Jayne for the Progress Women’s Title. Again, Rayne looks like a 1980s Joan Jett-style rocker. An intense lockup to open. They shoved each other, and Emersyn got a backslide for a nearfall at 1:30. Rayne hit a huracanrana. Emersyn hit a second-rope twisting crossbody block. Rayne hit a springboard back elbow for a nearfall at 3:30. Emersyn hit a backbreaker over her knee for a nearfall, and she tied up Leverkusen on the mat. Leverkusen hit a missile dropkick at 6:30, and they were both down. They traded forearm strikes.

Rayne hit a stunner. Emersyn hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. She got a Wheeler Yuta-style mousetrap cover for a nearfall at 9:00. Leverkusen hit a back suplex for a nearfall. Emersyn hit a swinging sideslam for a nearfall, then a powerbomb for a nearfall at 10:30. She hit a flying double knees to Rayne’s stomach. Rayne hit a second-rope Poison Rana with Emersyn crashing stomach-first to the mat! She followed that up with a step-up spin kick to the head for the pin. Nice combo finish.

Rayne Leverkusen defeated Emersyn Jayne to retain the Progress Women’s Title at 11:56.

8. Man Like DeReiss vs. Tate Mayfairs for the Progress World Title. I’ll reiterate that I compare Mayfairs to Noam Dar. An intense lockup to open. They tied up on the mat. This was some intense and believable reversals with neither man getting an advantage. Tate hit an Exploder Suplex at 4:00. DeReiss hit a shoulder tackle that knocked down Tate. DeReiss backed Mayfairs into the corner and chopped him. He whipped Tate into the corner, and Mayfairs flipped over the ropes and crashed to the floor at 7:30. They have set a pace to go long. Tate jumped back in before a countout, and they brawled some more. Tate hit a bodyslam. DeReiss hit a leaping Flatliner for a nearfall. He hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall at 9:30.

Tate hit an axe kick in the ropes and a running neckbreaker at 11:00. Tate hit a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall. DeReiss hit a spinning back suplex for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes as we reached 15:00. Tate hit a superkick and a step-up Superman Punch. DeReiss hit his own superkick for a nearfall. Mayfairs hit a backbreaker over his knee; DeReiss hit a kip-up stunner, and they were both down. Both men nearly collided with the ref, then Tate dropkicked DeReiss, who fell backwards into the ref at 17:30, and the ref was down. Mayfairs went under the ring and got brass knuckles. However, he thought better of it and set them down.

DeReiss hit a standing powerbomb and immediately applied a Sharpshooter; he dragged Tate to the center of the ring, but Mayfairs eventually got to the ropes at 19:30. DeReiss immediately hit a top-rope 450 Splash for a nearfall, then a second-rope fadeaway stunner for a nearfall. Tate hit a Tombstone Piledriver, and they were both down. They fought on the ring apron. DeReiss hit a DDT on the apron, and Mayfairs crashed to the floor at 23:00. They fought into the crowd, and yes, I can’t see anything. Ugh. They got back into the ring, and Tate hit a coast-to-coast flying axe handle, then a suplex for a nearfall at 24:30. They fought on the ropes in the corner, and Tate hit a top-rope Pedigree to the mat for a nearfall. Moments later, DeReiss hit a jumping piledriver for the pin. That was really .

Man Like DeReiss defeated Tate Mayfairs to retain the Progress World Title at 27:28.

* Tate looked upset and snatched the belt. However, he handed it over to DeReiss, shook his hand, and left. The lights went out!! When they came on, Cara Noir attacked DeReiss and hit a package piledriver onto a folded chair. “Damn you, Cara! Damn you!” a commentator shouted. Noir sat on the chair and posed with the belt before dropping it on the prone DeReiss and leaving.

Final Thoughts: A really strong main event. It won’t be for everyone; I noted that they set a pace to go long pretty early on, but I stayed into it. I’ll narrowly go with Falcon-Yamashita for second and Leverkusen-Jayne for third, as both were really good women’s bouts.

The live crowd may have loved that Miller-Sterling match through the crowd, but it is just so hard to see the action when they stray from ringside. If Progress Wrestling won’t spend the money to upgrade its production values, then they really need to keep the action in the ring.

I know that not every top wrestler can be on every show, but no Leon Slater, Luke Jacobs, Michael Oku, Rhio or Will Kroos left this show a bit light on the stars… to me, that’s five of the top seven names absent. (In my personal ranking, DeReiss and Noir are the other Progress stars I would consider in their top-tier.)