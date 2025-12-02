NXT TV, last week’s NXT grade, Jinsei Shinzaiki, Ricky Vega, Mario Bokara, Chris Angel, Gypsy Joe, Pat Patterson, “Big Daddy” Shirley Crabtree

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show features the final push for Saturday’s NXT Deadline premium live event. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-John Moore gave last week’s NXT Roadblock night two television show a C- grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jinsei Shinzaiki (Kensuke Shinzaki) is 59. He worked as Hakushi in WWE.

-Ricky Vega (Ephraim Vega) is 49.

-Mario Bokara is 45.

-Chris Angel is 43.

-The late Gypsy Joe (Gilberto Melendez) was born on December 2, 1933. He died at age 82 on June 15, 2016.

-Pat Patterson (born Pierre Clermont) died of liver failure caused by a blood clot at age 79 on December 2, 2020. He was the creator of the Royal Rumble match concept and a legend for his work in and out of the ring.

-The late “Big Daddy” Shirley Crabtree died of a stroke at age 67 on December 2, 1997.