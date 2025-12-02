WWE Smackdown preview: The Last Time Is Now tournament final is set

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Smackdown.

-Gunther vs. LA Knight in The Last Time Is Now tournament final

Powell’s POV: Gunther beat Solo Sikoa, and Knight beat Jey Uso in tournament semifinals on Monday’s Raw. The tournament winner will face John Cena in his final match on the December 13 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Friday's Smackdown will be live from Austin, Texas, at Moody Center.