AEW Dynamite rating for the Thanksgiving Eve edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 512,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from the 491,000 viewership average of the previous week’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demo, equal to the prior week’s 0.10 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. The numbers were delayed due to last week’s holiday. In fact, the November 25 NXT on The CW viewership information has still not been reported as of this update. One year ago, the November 27, 2024, edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 536,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the WrestleDream fallout edition that aired on Thanksgiving Eve.