WWE Raw in Glendale, Pro Wrestling Boom, Dave Sullivan, Noriyo Tateno, Naomi, Christian Cage, Jerry Lawler, Dutch Mantell, JBL, Minoru Tanaka, Rosemary, Dana Brooke, Gypsy Joe, Pat Patterson, Big Daddy, Tom Zenk, Jimmy Del Ray, Hayabusa

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw will be live tonight from Glendale, Arizona, at Desert Diamond Arena with the Survivor Series fallout show. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The new Pro Wrestling Boom podcast will be available today with “Survivor” Hall of Famer Jonny Fairplay and me discussing WWE Survivor Series. We are not taking calls, but we will take your email questions if they arrive before this morning via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

We are looking for reports from Raw in Glendale, and Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite in Fisher’s Indiana, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Austin, Texas, and Saturday’s Collision in Columbus, Ohio. If you are going to an upcoming show or taping and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Dave “Evad” Sullivan (William Danenhauer Jr.) is 62 today.

-Noriyo Tateno of the Jumping Bomb Angels is 60 today.

-Trinity (Stephanie Finochio) is 54 today.

-Christian Cage (Jay Reso) turned 52 on Sunday.

-Naomi (Trinity Fatu) turned 38 on Sunday.

-The late Tom Zenk was born on November 30, 1958. He died on December 9, 2017, from arterial sclerosis and cardiomegaly.

-The late Jimmy Del Ray (David Ferrier) was born on November 30, 1962. He died of a heart attack at age 52 on December 6, 2014.

-Jerry Lawler turned 76 on Saturday.

-Dutch Mantell (Wayne Keown) turned 76 on Saturday.

-JBL (John Layfield) turned 59 on Saturday.

-Minoru Tanaka turned 53 on Saturday.

-Rosemary (Holly Letkeman) turned 42 on Saturday.

-Ash By Elegance (Ashley Sebera) turned 37 on Saturday. She worked as Dana Brooke in WWE.

-The late Hayabusa (Eiji Ezaki) was born on November 29, 1968. He died of a cerebral hemorrhage at age 47 on March 3, 2016.