NXT TV Gold Rush week two, last week’s NXT grade, Josh Mathews, Cruz Del Toro

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT Gold Rush week two episode was taped last Tuesday in New York, New York, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. The show features four title matches and John Cena announcing the entrants for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-John Moore gave last week’s NXT television show a B grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Josh Mathews (Josh Lomberger) is 45.

-Cruz Del Toro (Raul Mendoza) is 34.