AEW Full Gear polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

November 22, 2025

AEW Full Gear Poll: Grade the overall show
A – Great Show
B – Good Show
C – Average Show
D – Disappointing Show
F – Awful Show

AEW Full Gear Poll: Vote for the best match
Hangman Page vs. Samoa Joe in a steel cage match for the AEW World Championship
Kris Statlander vs. Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women's Championship
Brodido vs. FTR for the AEW Tag Team Titles
Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe for the TNT Title
Casino Gauntlet match to become the first AEW National Champion
Kenny Omega and Jurassic Express vs. Young Bucks and Josh Alexander for $1 million
Darby Allin vs. Pac
Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O'Reilly in a No Holds Barred match
Storm and Shirakawa vs. Bayne and Shafir vs. Willow and Harley vs. Hart and Blue
