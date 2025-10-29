What's happening...

WWE executive Nick Khan attended World Series Game 5

October 29, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Nick Khan took a night off from work. The WWE President was seated in the second row behind home plate at Wednesday’s World Series Game 5 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Powell’s POV: An online estimate for the price of a World Series ticket in the second row behind home plate is between $15,000 and $48,000. I don’t know if Khan showed up late or which team he was rooting for, but he lived up to the other half of the reputation that Dodgers fans have by leaving the game early (or at least he was not in his seat during the ninth inning).

