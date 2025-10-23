TNA Impact and ROH on HonorClub coverage, last week’s WWE Raw and Smackdown grades, Carmella, Ron Harris, Don Harris

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling will be simulcast on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. It is listed as a “Fade To Black” documentary on Bound For Glory. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). My audio reviews will resume with the return of first-run matches in mid-November.

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with his weekly audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Jake Barnett gave Friday’s WWE Smackdown a B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the top grade in our post-show poll with 43 percent of the vote. B finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Happy birthday to my lady, Christina.

-Ron and Don Harris are 64.

-Carmella (Leah Van Dale) is 38.