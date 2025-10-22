AEW Dynamite and WWE Evolve coverage, AEW Collision taping (reports needed), last week’s Dynamite and Collision grades, D-Lo Brown, Taya Valkyrie, Bad News Allen

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from San Antonio, Texas, at Boeing Center at TechPort. The show features the fallout from Saturday’s All Out pay-per-view. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW is also taping Saturday’s Collision tonight in San Antonio. We are looking for reports or basic results from tonight’s Collision taping in San Antonio. If you are attending and want to help us out, send a note to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE Evolve streams on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-I gave last week’s AEW Dynamite and Collision three-hour block a B- grade.

-I gave Saturday’s AEW Collision (WrestleDream pre-show special) a C grade. I can’t say it would have sold me on the pay-per-view if I had been on the fence, but the strategy of carrying over the FTR vs. JetSpeed match was interesting.

Birthdays and Notables

-D-Lo Brown (Accie Julius Connor) is 55.

-Taya Valkyrie (Kira Forster-Hennigan) is 42.

-The late Bad News Allen/Brown (Allen Coage) was born on October 22, 1943. He died of a heart attack at age 63 on March 6, 2007. He also worked as Bad News Brown in WWE.