TNA Impact results (10/16): Moore’s review of the After the Glory special featuring TNA champions discussing their Bound For Glory matches

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Impact (Episode 1,108)

Simulcast October 16, 2025, on AXS TV and TNA+

Commentators Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt checked in from the studio set for the “After the Glory” special. Rehwoldt noted that Bound for Glory 2025 broke Slammiversary 2025’s live attendance record for TNA. Hannifan said he was in awe at all the Marines that were in attendance for Steve Maclin’s match and how they came from the recruiting station in Boston. He said that Maclin’s mom was also there.

Hannifan sent the show to the recap package for the Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin match at BFG. Maclin said his goal that night was to make more people aware of his brothers in arms, his “Bullet Club”. Maclin talked about putting everything in wrestling for 14 years and he wants to have his child put everything into whatever they want to do…

Rehwoldt and Hannifan gave more thoughts on the Maclin vs. Kazarian match, which ended in Maclin winning the International Championship…

A NXT recap aired where Leon Slater will defend his X Division Championship next week against Santino’s future son in law, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. Hannifan hyped the match for next week. Hannifan then hyped up TNA’s upcoming Full Sail and Texas tapings…

Hannifan sent the show to the highlights from the wonderful Leon Slater vs. Je’von Evans match at BFG. A great match that ended with DarkState interfering to cause a no-contest. Leon Slater joined Hannifan and Rehwoldt at the studio set. They gave Leon an Adobe After Effects UFO entrance (that was kinda cute). Hannifan talked about Slater teaming with Je’von first on NXT, but then pinning him at the Showdown show.

Hannifan asked Leon about his relationship with Je’von, being friends with him on NXT for weeks. Slater said he’s prided himself on doing things he couldn’t do. Slater said that getting in the ring with Je’von is like looking at a mirror. He said tag teaming with him helped him scout him for the Showdown and BFG match. Slater talked about how everyone was calling for the dream match once the TNA and NXT relationship began and he’s happy they got to get to that.

Hannifan noted that everyone knew that the Hardys vs. Dudleys was going to be the match everyone would stand up for, but Evans vs. Slater also ended up with a standing ovation before the men locked up. Slater said being in the middle of TNA history was a special feeling. Slater said usually when you have a match, there’s some sort of difference between both wrestlers, but here it was like wrestling himself.

Hannifan talked about how, in WWE, Je’von has always had great matches in NXT and the main roster, but has always been “this close” to greatness or becoming champion, whereas Slater won a championship at Slammiversary. Hannifan asked Slater if he was worried that Je’von was that close to taking the title from Slater. Slater said he was worried and being champion means everyone is coming after you every day. Slater talked about witnessing that back-to-back with Myron Reed and Je’von Evans.

Rehwoldt said it was a tragedy that DarkState ruined the finish. Slater said that he and Je’von were on the verge of having the best X-Division title match of all time, and all it needed was that cherry on top of the ice cream. Slater said DarkState took that cherry and stomped on it. Hannifan asked what was next between them. Slater said “the world” and he and Je’von will face a ton of times.

Rehwoldt asked Slater for his 2025 and 2026 goals. Slater said before he was champion, he could say he was going to do his best and have matches, but now that he’s champ he doesn’t know. He said he’s going to try to do his best and do the same thing. Hannifan closed the interview. Rehwoldt and Hannifan joked about Slater taking his UFO from England to North America back and forth…[c]

John’s Thoughts: So far, a simple and effective show to give the viewers that didn’t see BFG a good taste, but ultimately selling them on the replay. Last week had two great matches to go out of you way to see in Mustafa Ali vs. Ethan Page and Leon Slater vs. Je’von Evans. WATCH THOSE! (I’d also argue that The Hardys and Team 3D exceeded expectations and had a great match that was way more than “just nostalgia”).

Hannifan sent the show to the highlights from the TNA Hall of Fame ceremonies for Angelina Love, Velvet Sky, and Mickie James. Back at the studio, Rehwoldt talked about how it was cool to see the Knockouts get the spotlight after them being pioneers to modern women’s wrestling and wrestling in general. Hannifan hyped Mickie James appearing after the break…[c]

Mickie James joined Rehowldt and Hannifan. Hannifan asked Mickie about her reaction to getting announced as a hall of famer. She said she was shocked and didn’t expect it, but she was happy for the all-woman Hall of Fame class this year. Hannifan talked about Mickie being on TNA on day 1. Mickie said baby Alexis didn’t know much back then when she was in a random lingere match. She said she also had to research and learn to be a goth girl because Raven needed a girl in his stable.

Mickie said it was fun to work with CM Punk and Julio Dinero early in TNA. She said that was the initial opportunity and it led to her career. She also talked about how happy she was to have her recent “Last Rodeo” in-ring run. Mickie said she also loved the Hall of Fame and joked about getting the “wrap it up” signal due to her giving too many deserved Thank You’s (I actually blame Angelina Love and Lisa Marie Varon for eating up too much time).

Rehwoldt asked Mickie how Hall of Fame day was. She said they got there an hour before the show so it was a whirlwind. Mickie said she personally asked for Lisa to be her inductor both because of their feud, but because she’s one of her best friends in life. She said she was shocked to be in the Locker Room with Alicia Fox again. She said she was also happy to see a full Knockouts locker room that was filled with talent.

Rehwodlt said he forgives Mickie for hitting him with a guitar once. Hannifan asked Mickie for her thoughts on the Knockouts at Bound for Glory. Mickie said she wanted to shout out Gia Miller in particular for having her first TNA match, but also for making Mickie’s custom cowgirl hat. She said she had a bonus in getting a chance to kick Tessa’s ass.

Hannnifan asked Mickie for her thoughts on the state of the Knockouts division with Kelani Jordan as champion. Mickie said she thinks it’s cool to see the Knockouts division spread across two brands. She said the Kelani vs. Hartwell match was great and she even sat down with Kelani to give her advise after the match. Mickie then talked about how crazy the Hardcore War was that involved Alisha Edwards and Tasha Steelz. Mickie said that she knows the thumbtacks hurt through experience. Hannifan congratulated Mickie for joining the HOF and then ended the interview…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A misable show if you saw Bound for Glory so far, but if you didn’t see the show I think this show is productive and has meaningful content. I prefer this studio show compared to WWE’s bad NXT pre-shows. The hosts and guests get to give meaningful thoughts on the match, and it doesn’t feel eye-rolly with them trying to stay in Kayfabe. Happy for Mickie getting in TNA’s Hall of Fame and I think 2026 or 2027 would be a good year for Mickie to get in the WWE Hall of Fame (last time we saw recently, she can still go, so Royal Rumble too?).

They aired highlights form a TNA Plus match from Lockdown 2005. It was Raven vs. Jeff Hardy in a Steel Cage Tables Match. Hardy won by using a Senton through the table on Raven…

An ad aired for the TNA Genesis show…

Hannifan tried to continue the show, but Eric Young showed up wearing a ski mask. Young talked about how Mickie never lost the title. Young said he was once a Knockouts tag team champion with his “wife” ODB. Young said he also never lost a Knockouts title and was never pinned by a woman. Hannifan brought up Young having the record for being the longest reigning Knockouts Tag Team Champion.

Young talked about how he was robbed in Call Your Shot. Young bragged about eliminating influencer BDE and having the most eliminations. Hannifan asked Young if he’s bothered after revealing he was Super Eric. Young asked Hannifan if he looks bothered and wondered if this was Fox News. Hannifan wondered what was next for Young after he cleansed TNA of Joe Hendry?

Young said “whatever I want”. He said he will cleansed whatever needs to be fixed. He said he cleansed TNA of BDE. Young said everyone is against him. Young said he’s just like everyone else with wants, desires, and anxiety. Young said Hannifan and Rehwoldt are part of the problem, the system, and what makes the world sick. Young said they can double back to this after Hannifan and Rehwoldt go over what he said. Hannifan hyped the Hardys after the break. Young got in the camera to rant more…[c]

John’s Thoughts: I mean? That was kinda goofy. Rehwoldt and Hannifan were weird because they were half selling Young as a menace and half selling him as a sorta joke. Young has dragged with his last three of so gimmicks. I’m over him trying to be deep and philosophical. So he wants to give TNA a colon cleanse or something like that? My guess, or at least hope, is that this leads to the return of the happy-go-lucky “Showtime” Eric Young character, which was an amazing character. He did bring up being a former Knockouts tag champ, so maybe he’s leaning back into the comedy?

Highlights aired from the Santana and Ortiz vs. Penta and Fenix Full Metal Mayhem match from Rebellion 2019…

Highlights from the Hardys vs. Dudley’s match at BFG 2025 aired. Hannifan and Rehwoldt then gave their thoughts…

Highlights aired from Tommy Dreamer vs. Eddie Edwards in an House of Hardcore match at Slammiversary 2018. They then replayed the segment where Leon Slater and Je’von Evans chatted with the Hardys and fanboyed over them. Hannifan hyped The Hardys vs. DarkState for the NXT Tag Team Championships at Halloween Havoc…

Matt and Jeff Hardy joined Hannifan and Rehwoldt on-set. Hanninfan asked Matt for his thoughts on facing Team 3D for the last time. Matt said he feels a bit bad for retiring the Dudleys, which tells him that everything ends, even immortals. He said he hopes the Dudley’s legacy can live thorugh them. Hardy talked about how he and Jeff have been in great shape recently, but what hit most was how emotional the match was.

Rehwoldt asked Jeff for his thoughts. Jeff said he was shocked that they were able to have the match and he didn’t even knew it could every happen. Jeff said it was an adrenaline rush during the match. Hannnifan talked about the Hardys being fans of the Dudleys before they were in WWE. Jeff said that they used to watch the Dudleys on ECW Hardcore TV and how that inspired them even more to be tag team wrestlers.

Matt talked about how he brought out a Ladder and Chair to their match to honor their past. Matt said that match will be etched in his brain for the rest of his life. Jeff joked how he tried to find a large double sided ladder all day and couldn’t, so he made due with what they got. Hannifan asked Matt how it felt to have Team 3D hand them over their boots.

Matt said he had a feeling that this was D-von’s last match, but it was still surreal to see the Dudley’s retire as a team. Matt said they feuded for over 25 years and it felt like an end of an era. He said it was also the end of the Dudley’s fandom timeline because they won’t have any more matches. Jeff said he didn’t think it was real. Hannifan then closed the interview and hyped the Santana vs. Trick recap for after the break…[c]

Highlights aired of an Angelina Love vs. Madison Rayne match from Victory Road 2010…

Back on set, Hannifan sent the show to a trailer for next week’s Impact, which will be a behind the scenes “Fade to Black” special…

Hannifan and Rehwoldt gave their thoughts on the Trick vs. Santana match that closed BFG, which led to Santana winning the TNA Championship. They also recapped Nic Nemeth and Frankie Kazarian failing their Call Your Shot cash-ins…

John’s Thoughts: When Nic was Money in the Bank Champion, the words “I’m Here to Show the World” became synonymous with failed cash-ins. Are they going to try to repeat that in TNA with “[pulls down zipper] uh, oh my god”? Maybe they have something fun with Kazarian, who had one of the more entertaining runs as Call Your Shot champion last year (even though this double-winner thing totally reeks of “Only in TNA” wrestlecrap).

Highlights aired from the Trick Williams vs. Mike Santana for the TNA Championshp at Bound for Glory 2025 aired. Back at the studio, Santana joined the set. Santana said he’s living in the moment and still processing everything. Rehwoldt asked Santana if he feels vindicated after setting a goal. Santana said while in rehab he didn’t have a timetable, but he planned this. He said he followed every step of that plan to a T. He said 5 people he told the plan to can confirm that.

He said it started with beating Steve Maclin when he returned, and now he’s at the top spot. Hannifan asked Santana about what Amazing Red and Konnan mean to him. He said they are like big brothers to him. He said they all bonded on being from the hood. He said he was thankful to be the student to two guys who revolutionized the business. Santana said his first conversation with Konnan was just knowing each other. Santana said Konnan said all he asked was to keep things real between them.

Santana said you don’t have to worry about keeping it real because he always keeps it real. Santana said making it to this point is humbling. Santana said after the match he and Konnan referenced a old Spanish song about a gangsta who gets shot down in the street. He said the song is dark, but inspiring. He said one bar that stuck with him from that song is “life will give you surprises, and surprises are life”.

Rehwoldt talked about how it looked like Santana’s plans got ruined at Slammiversary and asked how he recouped? Santana said the car ride from his hometown was long. He said he looked at his daughter and saw how disappointed she was. He said since July, he was in a different mindset and locked in. He said as a parent he doesn’t want to disappoint his kid, and he promised to not disappoint her ever again. Rehwoldt joked that the BFG ride home was totally different.

Santana said that it was a ton of rain. Santana said he was quoting lines from Forrest Gump in the car which confused his daughter. He said he really needs to introduce his daughter to the great movie known as Forrest Gump. He said it was a different vibe and energy compared to Slammiversary. He said there were also quiet moments where they were processing everything.

He said his daughter reminds him of the moment that he had to tell her he was going away to rehab. He said that is a stark contrast to where he is today and proof that anything is possible. He said he wants to make sure that she knows that she was a driving force to him becoming champion and fixing his life. Santana said he already did everything in life and this is a plus. Hannifan thanked Santana and ended the interview…

Hannifan and Rehwoldt tried to close the show, but Eric Young came back acting like an emo weirdo. Hannifan then continued to close the show with Eric Young trying to talk over him…

John’s Thoughts: A decent filler show. If you watched Bound for Glory, I don’t really think you need to watch this show. This was more for the regular TNA and NXT viewers that didn’t see the show and want a good sales pitch. I think it was a solid sales pitch and didn’t totally feel like a waste of time. This was a easy recap for me because I got to fast forward a lot of the replays.

Next week’s behind the scene show should be more meaningful because at least we’ll get new content. It’s interesting that they are taking a break and doing filler and clip shows. I guess if you want fresh TNA matches and storylines, just watch NXT on CW? Because they have been booking TNA talent there consistently.