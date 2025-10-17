ROH on HonorClub results (10/16): Robinson’s review of The Von Erichs vs. Griff Garrison and Cole Carter, Shannon Moore vs. Blake Christian

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 137)

Portions taped on October 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Florida, at Daily’s Place

Streamed October 16, 2025, on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake…

The show started with the normal opening music and the rundown of the matches for the show.

1. Sidney Akeem vs. Alex Zayne. After some arm work, Akeem was able to do a twisting dive over a drop-down attempt, and then Zayne did a cartwheel to avoid a charge. They both avoided kicks and both went for dropkicks and then kipped up for another stalemate. Akeem went through the legs and hit an up kick and then a dropkick. Akeem hit a snapmare out of the corner and stepped on the shoulders of Zayne and kicked him in the face. Akeem used a back handspring to avoid a move, but got hit in the kidneys and went down.

Later, Akeem hit a high fly flow for a two count. Akeem hit a pump-handle side slam for a two count. Zayne and Akeem traded big kicks for a double down. The men traded forearms and chops until Zayne hit a discus forearm. Akeem got the boots up on a charge, but ended up getting a hurancanrana from a charging Zayne. Zayne went up top for a move, but Akeem avoided and hit a double backhand spring into a cutter for the pinfall.

Sidney Akeem defeated Alex Zayne by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Fine tv match with two athletic guys showing their stuff. The best part, and maybe the most distracting, was a pair of clearly drunk, big Akeem women fans in the third row who kept standing up and screaming for him. It’s sad when the crowd actually getting into the match is noticeable for me, cause I don’t see it very often.

Earlier in the day, Isla Dawn was being interviewed backstage about her match tonight. The Premier Athletes, with the returning Mark Sterling, came in. Sterling said they were undefeated in mixed tags and said they could be asked for advice. Dawn started making fun of them until Denali got in her face. Dawn looked her up and down. The Grizzled Young Vets came in and they all jawed at one another until Sterling got his Athletes to leave.

2. Isla Dawn and “Grizzled Young Vets” James Drake and Zack Gibson vs. Gabriel Aeros, Javi, and Carolina Cruz. Drake ate some forearms from Javi but hit a running crossbody and tagged in Gibson. GYV hit some quick corner strikes and then a spinning heel kick from Drake. Gibson hit a middle rope dropkick, and Cruz tagged in, which brought in Dawn. Dawn got a rollup for a one count. Dawn hit a knee and then an overhand suplex. Cruz hit a handspring back elbow, a snapmare, and a basement clothesline for a two count. Dawn came back with some clotheslines and a kick to the head. Dawn hit a Saito suplex, and Cruz tagged out to Aeros. Dawn hit Aeros with a forearm, and GYV threw each other at Aeros and Dawn, too. Gibson fought out of the wrong corner, and then GYV hit a misdirection strike combo. Cruz came in, and Dawn hit her with a big boot and locked her in a dragon sleeper as GYV hit Aeros with a high-low combo for the pinfall.

Isla Dawn and “Grizzled Young Vets” James Drake and Zack Gibson beat Gabriel Aeros, Javi, and Carolina Cruz by pinfall.

After the match, the Premier Athletes came out and blindsided GYV and Dawn. It ended with Stori Denali chokeslamming Dawn. The Athletes stood tall over the fallen Dawn…

Robinson’s Ruminations: A squash match, but the drunk girls in the third row were still here screaming.

The Women’s Pure Rules Championship Tournament bracket was shown…

Robinson’s Ruminations: Maybe we’ll get this done by the end of the year. If so, it will only have taken six months to get through an 8-woman tournament.

A recap of how Deonna Purrazzo is doing in the tournament aired, and it shifted to being about Trish Adora.

Backstage, Purrazzo asked if Adora had forgotten what Honor is. Purrazzo said Adora has her attention now…

3. Diamante vs. Aleah James. Diamante shook her own hands for the code of honor. Diamante used her strength advantage to throw James to the mat on a lock-up. Diamante locked in an arm bar, but James used a cartwheel to escape and hit a codebreaker. Diamante hit some kicks and a slingshot elbow drop for a two count. Diamante flipped off the drunk girls in the third row. James fought back with forearms, but Diamante poked the eyes, hit an arm wringer, and got a two count. James fought out of an arm bar, but Diamante bit her head and then threw her hard in the buckle. James got knees up in the corner and hit some clotheslines and a jumping crossbody. James hit some kicks and a rewind kick, and a bridging fisherman’s suplex for a two count. Diamante threw James off her, hit a superkick, and a German suplex. James hit a kick and a sunset flip, and the women traded some two counts. Diamante rolled James up for two, deadlifted her, and then hit another German suplex for the pinfall.

Diamante defeated Aleah James by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Good match with some decent action. This is clearly later in the night, as the drunk girls are now second row and decidedly less rowdy, though still got going at times.

A match graphic listed Bandido defending the ROH World Title against Mascara Dorada on Wednesday, October 29, and a match graphic for Bandido’s AEW Tag Team Title defense with Broday King at WrestleDream. There was a rundown of more matches for WrestleDream matches…

4. Wheeler Yuta (w/Marina Shafir) vs. ‘”Main Man'” Oro. Oro kicked his way out of an arm bar. Yuta got an ankle pick and worked a toe hold but Oro kicked his way out of that too. Oro hit some arm drags and then an inside head scissors. Later, Oro hit a cartwheel kick for a two count. Yuta blocked a full nelson, hit a hurancanrana, and locked in a cross arm breaker, but Oro stacked him up for a two count. Oro hit a wheel kick, but Yuta skinned the cat, hit a German suplex with a bridge for a two count. Yuta locked in Cattle Mutilation, but Oro made it to the ropes for the break. Oro hit a spin kick but ran into a clothesline. Yuta went to the top, but Oro kicked him off with a wall walk moonsault and then hit a suicided dive on the outside. Back in the ring, Oro hit an overhead jackknife slam for a two count. Yuta went to the eyes and hit the big running knee for the three count.

Wheeler Yuta defeated Main Man Oro by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: That was a whole lot of nearfalls to give Oro against someone like Yuta. Good for him, he looked really good here. The drunk girls took a bathroom break during the front half of this match, and it really killed the crowd’s enthusiasm; thankfully, they came back for the back half.

A video package aired with “Hangman” Adam Page talking about how the first time he won the AEW World Championship, he wasn’t ready. Lots of shots of him on the farm. He said he’s more certain about who he is now than before. His family deserves to see him better than he was. ‘”I’m so happy right now.” It ended with a graphic that listed a longer YouTube video on Hangman is coming up…

Robinson’s Ruminations: God help me, that was a great video package. It gave me goosebumps. I will admit that I’m a huge fan of Hangman.

5. Shannon Moore vs. Blake Christian (w/Lee Johnson). The drunk girls really loved Christian, as they threw up hand hearts at him. Christian kicked Moore in the gut on the Code of Honor and stomped him in the corner. Later, Christian locked in a surfboard lock on the legs and stomped on the knees. Moore fought back but got hit with a German suplex and mocked the “old timer.” Christian missed a springboard 450 but hit a snap powerslam and then hit the springboard 450 for a two count. Out on the apron, Christian hit an enzuigiri and then Moore hit an Asai moonsault after a failed trip attempt. Moore went to the top and hit a rolling neckbreaker off the top for a two count. Johnson got up on the apron and distracted the ref, and Christian hit a low blow and then Lethal Injection, and locked in Vanilla Choke Zero for the submission.

Blake Christian defeated Shannon Moore by submission.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Christian is an unreal athlete, just fluid movement all the way through matches. Moore looked serviceable for his age and ring mileage, but he’s got that blocky older man wrestler body now and isn’t moving quite as fast as he used to. It’s good to see him still going, but it’s weird to see a “punk” with a grey beard.

A QTV segment aired with QT Marshall complaining about the Don Callis Family. QT stopped Harley Cameron from rolling footage, and then they all mocked members of the Callis Family. Don Callis rolled into frame and asked why QT when he turned into such a mark. Rocky Romero, Trent, and Lance Archer came in and mugged QT and Aaron Solo…

A recap aired of Sammy Guevara joining LFI and retaining their titles against The Von Erichs…

6. “Frat House” Cole Karter and Griff Garrison (w/Preston Vance, Jacked Jameson) vs. Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich. Late in the match, Garrison hit a wheelbarrow facebuster for a two count. Frat House ran into each other, and Marshall got the hot tag. Marshall hit back elbows and corner clotheslines. Marshall hit Garrison with a dropkick to send him off the top turnbuckle to the floor. Karter hit a high running knee on Marshall for a two count. Karter hit some mounted punches and then a vertical suplex. Kater went up top, but Ross pushed him off the corner. Marshall hit Garrison with a clothesline. Marshall tried to get the crowd going and got the drunk girls to scream. Von Erichs knocked Vance and Jameson off the apron and then locked in the Iron Claws on Garrison and Karter, and got the tap out.

Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich defeated “Frat House” Cole Karter and Griff Garrison by pinfall.