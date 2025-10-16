AEW media call report: Tony Khan takes media questions heading into the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW President Tony Khan spoke with the pro wrestling media on Thursday, October 16, 2025, to promote Saturday’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

-Tony Khan opened the call and said that WrestleDream will be a great event.

-Jon Alba asked about Andrade’s status with AEW. Khan said he has a ton of respect for Andrade. He said Andrade left on a high note in 2023. Khan said he would leave it at that. Alba followed up by asking if Andrade was under WWE contract or whether Khan was aware of it. Khan said that he’d already said as much as he could about it.

-Courtney Rice asked about the Jamie Hayter vs. Thekla match and noted that it’s rare that AEW has women’s matches on pay-per-view that don’t have a title involved. Khan said the AEW women have had a tremendous year, and he’s proud of what they’ve done in 2025. Khan praised the Megan Bayne vs. Harley Cameron match from Dynamite. Khan said Thekla has been dominant in AEW and has never been pinned. He spoke highlight of Hayter’s comeback. Khan also spoke about the Kris Statlander vs. Toni Storm match for the AEW Women’s Championship and said he always thought it would be big once they decided to go with the match.

-Bill Pritchard asked how Khan plans to pay tribute to Antonio Inoki on the WrestleDream pay-per-view that was inspired by him. Khan said he was excited to have the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and an all-time NJPW great in Kazuchika Okada teaming together to challenge Brody King and Bandido for the AEW Tag Team Titles. He said he believes a lot of people on the show will want to pay tribute to Inoki. Khan mentioned that the late Lou Thesz has ties to St. Louis, which is hosting WrestleDream. Khan said he’s been in contact with Lou’s widow, Charlie, and hopes she will be able to attend the show. Khan recalled chatting with Lou online when he was younger.

-Samantha Schipman asked about the possibility of a women’s Continental Classic tournament. Khan sang the praises of the division again and said there was more to be announced soon regarding the forthcoming AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles. He also mentioned the women’s Blood & Guts match.

-Amy Nemmity asked about the shared history of Darby Allin and Jon Moxley in AEW. Khan said he’s excited about their I Quit match at WrestleDream. He said it’s a match he’s wanted to see for a long time. Khan said he’s proud to work with both men. He talked about their minds for wrestling. Khan spoke glowingly about the angle they did at the AEW and DC panel at the New York Comic Con.

-Dominic DeAngelo asked about reports that there were plans scrapped for an AEW developmental facility in Asheville, North Carolina. Khan said he is interested in opening that type of facility, and he was surprised to see it reported. He said there are times when you read something and say that’s part of the story. Khan leaned into the storyline friction between FTR with Adam Copeland and Christian Cage. Khan said he hopes they can rebuild their relationship because he is still interested in having them take part in an AEW-affiliated school in Asheville.

-Sean Ross Sapp asked about the changes to the Nielsen television ratings and how the pro wrestling numbers have taken a hit. Khan said it will be something interesting to look at. He said AEW is having an overall good year. He said that where pro wrestling companies ended last year and where they are through the beginning of this year, they are having as good year. Khan said he will be keeping an eye on it. He said it’s a new system and it will be interesting to learn from it. Khan said AEW has been good about adapting. He said some potential positives could come from the “big data” approach.

-Ella Jay asked about Samoa Joe bringing up retirement and what he’s meant to AEW. He said he feels that Joe is one of the most influential wrestlers of Khan’s lifetime. Khan said that if someone had told him when AEW started that Joe would be in AEW and hold multiple titles and be a locker room leader, he would have pinched himself and wondered if he was dreaming. Khan said Joe is a Hall of Famer in ROH, and he would be a first ballot candidate for an AEW Hall of Fame if the company decides to have one someday. Khan also spoke favorably regarding Hangman Page while discussing Saturday’s AEW World Championship match with Joe.

-Adam Barnard asked about the Kota Ibushi injury and for an update on Swerve Strickland’s recovery from surgery. Khan sang the praises of Ibushi, and said he was scheduled to wrestle at WrestleDream. Khan wished Kenny Omega a happy birthday. Khan said he’s very sad about Ibushi’s injury and will welcome him back when and if he’s ready. Khan said that sitting in his office with Ibushi and Omega was a dream come true. Khan said he went to see Ibushi and spoke about how he was in good spirits. Khan said he had Ibushi earmarked for a big role in AEW this year. Khan noted that Ibushi said he wants to return, and he will be very excited to have him back. Khan said they are tracking Swerve’s progress and will be happy to have him back. Khan said Swerve will be back long before Ibushi and added that he hopes to have him back “relatively soon.” Khan noted that Swerve won’t be out for a full year and used the words “sooner rather than later.”