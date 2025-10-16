Vince McMahon receives “special probation” in reckless driving case

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Vince McMahon is on special probation. McMahon appeared in a Stamford, Connecticut, Superior Court on charges of reckless driving and following too closely, which stemmed from a July 24 wreck. The New Haven Register reports that the judge accepted McMahon’s application for an accelerated rehabilitation program.

Deputy Assistant State’s Attorney Eileen Ornousky pointed out that McMahon was driving over 90 miles per hour at the time of the crash. However, she offered no objection to him entering the program because he was covered by insurance.

The judge ordered McMahon to make a $1,000 charitable contribution and said he can only drive if properly licensed and insured. If McMahon stays out of trouble, both charges will be dismissed on October 15, 2026. McMahon did not speak at the hearing, nor with reporters afterward. Read more on the story at NHregister.com.

Powell’s POV: Fortunately, there were no injuries in the crash, which was surely a factor in the judge’s ruling. McMahon’s 2024 Bentley was totaled during the crash. Oddly enough, the accident took place on the same morning that Hulk Hogan died. Check out the footage below of McMahon’s arrival at the courthouse, as well as his attorney speaking afterward. The story was also picked up by TMZ.com.

