AEW Dynamite preview: The Title Tuesday edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Kyle O’Reilly for the TNT Championship

-Mercedes Mone holds an open challenge for the TBS Title

-AEW World Champion Hangman Page and Samoa Joe meet face-to-face

-AEW Tag Team Champions “Brodido” Brody King and Bandido vs. Kazuchika Okada and Konsuke Takeshita in a double jeopardy eliminator match

-“The Demand” Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun vs. “The Hurt Syndicate” Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP in a Street Fight

-Orange Cassidy vs. Pac

-Jon Moxley vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Powell’s POV: Tuesday’s Dynamite will be live from Jacksonville, Florida, at Daily’s Place. The show was bumped from its usual Wednesday time slot due to MLB playoffs coverage. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on Tuesday on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).