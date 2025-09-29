Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Matches from WXW’s seven shows in four days

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

Germany-based wXw Wrestling held seven shows in four days between Thursday and Sunday, with each show having roughly eight matches. All seven shows were held in Oberhausen, Germany and are available on TrillerTV.com. The quick math says that is somewhere between 17 and 21 hours of wrestling action… and I don’t have time to watch each and every one of those matches. SO, here is a look at 13 matches from the four shows that took place between Friday (Sept. 26) and Saturday (Sept. 27). I purposely picked just three or four matches from each show, to see a match from just about every star, and only one wrestler appeared in two matches among these 13 I’m reviewing.

* The lighting was good and the crowds for each show were perhaps 500. I love that they have a clock for match times in the lower left corner of the screen. There is English commentary.

wXw “Extreme Wrestling Party” (Sept. 26, 2025)

Ricky Sosa vs. Zoltan. These are two of the bright, young stars in Europe. Sosa is about 6’4″ and quite athletic; I’ve described him as a taller Kevin Knight. Budapest native Zoltan just turned 18; he’s white and has a good physique. Quick reversals at the bell and Zoltan hit a huracanrana and a dropkick, then a dive through the ropes onto Sosa. Sosa hit his own dive, with Zoltan crashing into chairs in the front row. In the ring, Sosa missed a dropkick, but he hit a missile dropkick for a nearfall at 2:30. Zoltan hit a missile dropkick for a nearfall.

Zoltan missed a frog splash, but he hit a German Suplex. Sosa hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 5:00. Sosa hit some running back elbows in the corner. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees. They got up and traded superkicks. Sosa hit a moonsault press on a standing Zoltan for a nearfall at 6:30. Sosa hit a standing powerbomb. Zoltan hit a fadeaway stunner from the corner for the pin. That was a sprint and quite a showcase. A commentator said Zoltan is “one of the hottest prospects going.”

Zoltan defeated Ricky Sosa at 6:54.

Dennis “Cash” Dullnig vs. Super Crazy. Super Crazy got a pop as he carried a chair with him to the ring. I’ve seen Dullnig here before; he’s white and bald (he looks a lot like Stu Grayson but a bit taller). They almost immediately brawled to the floor. Dullnig pushed Super Crazy’s head into the ring post at 2:00. Super Crazy suplexed him onto the metal ramp to the ring! They got back into the ring, where Crazy pushed his foot into Dullnig’s throat, then he tied Cash in a Surfboard at 4:30.

They brawled to the floor and over by a bar; it was harder to see there. Super Crazy got mustard or mayo and squirted the bottle over Dullnig’s bald head. In the ring, Super Crazy got a rollup for a nearfall at 7:30. Dullnig hit some punches and took control. Super Crazy hit a suplex. Dullnig hit a piledriver for the pin out of nowhere. Fairly basic, but I didn’t really expect a lot here, either.

Dennis Dullnig defeated Super Crazy at 9:09.

“Planet Gojirah” Robert Dreissker and Marc Empire vs. “Post Game” Mike Walker and Vinny Talotta (w/heel manager). Post Game are regulars in the New York/northeast indy scene, and I’m happy to see them get this opportunity. They wore green shirts that read “CIA” and they got on the mic and told the crowd they “are a bunch of idiots.” Dreissker has the thick, portly body of Scott Norton, and I’ve always compared Empire to former ROH champ Michael Elgin. They came out dressed like ECW-era Dudley Boys! Blue tye-dye shirts and glasses with tape, and a commentator shouted, “Oh, testify!” All four brawled at the bell. A commentator referred to Marc as “M-Von.” The tag champs beat up Talotta with stomps and bionic elbows.

Empire hit a double shoulder tackle at 2:00. Planet Gojirah hit some team bodyslams. They did the “Wassup!” falling headbutt to Talotta’s groin. Dreissker told Empire to “get the tables!” with the crowd shouting the line in unison. This is pretty humorous stuff. Post Game hit a team Russian Leg Sweep. The lights went out at 5:00. Out came Nick Schreier, dressed as Spike Dudley! He hit a barbed-wire chair into Talotta’s face, and he hit an Acid Drop (sliced bread). Empire picked up Schreier and threw him to the floor onto Post Game. Planet Gojirah hit a Team 3D on Talotta, dropping him through a table, for the pin. Good tribute.

wXw “Pro Wrestling Grand Prix, Show 1” (Sept. 26, 2025)

Elijah Blum vs. LaBron Kozone. Blum has short dark hair and is heavily tattooed and is a top star here. Kozone is a North Carolina-based top indy star; I’ve compared him to Trick Williams, but a bit older, as I believe he’s 32 and has had a stellar year. The commentator just said this is Kozone’s European debut. Quick reversals with neither man able to land a key blow. They locked up and traded forearm strikes. Blum hit a dropkick at 2:00. Kozone hit a backbreaker over his knee, then an Exploder Suplex. He hit a pumphandle T-Bone Suplex for a nearfall at 3:30, and he tied Blum in an abdominal stretch.

LaBron hit a suplex and remained in charge. Blum hit a swinging neckbreaker at 5:30, then a Russian Leg Sweep. He hit a Lionsault Press for a nearfall. Kozone hit a senton, and they were both down. Blum hit a shotgun dropkick. Kozone hit a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 8:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes, and Kozone hit a German Suplex, then a standing powerbomb for a nearfall. Blum hit a suplex and a Torture Rack-into-a-slam for a nearfall at 10:30. Kozone hit an enzuigiri. Blum hit a dropkick and a German Suplex. Kozone hit a roundhouse kick to the skull. Blum hit an enzuigiri. LaBron hit a diving forearm for a nearfall, then the Ballgame clothesline for the pin! The German crowd was shocked at the upset!

LaBron Kozone defeated Elijah Blum at 11:46.

Leyla Hirsch vs. Baby Allison. I’ve seen Allison just once or twice; she’s crazy, like Tatum Paxley, and a bit spooky, like Rosemary. An intense lockup to open, and Allison is taller. Allison bridged backwards to avoid a clothesline. Hirsch scooped up Allison and bodyslammed her, and she took control, keeping Allison tied up on the mat. Allison hit two suplexes at 4:00 but couldn’t hit a third. She hit a Northern Lights Suplex with a high bridge for a nearfall. Allison hit a Vader Bomb-style elbow drop. Leyla Hirsch hit a moonsault for the pin! A decent little match.

Leyla Hirsch defeated Baby Allison at 6:16.

Adam Priest vs. Ahura. I’ve described Ahura as having the face of a young Damian Sandow; he’s thinner and in better shape than Sandow ever was. Priest always makes me think of Jaime Noble, and he’s been on AEW/ROH TV a lot recently. Adam attacked him from behind, and they briefly fought on the floor, and the ref checked on Ahura, who insisted we have the match. We got a bell at 1:01 to officially begin. Priest hit a snap suplex, and he tied up Ahura in a Camel Clutch. Ahura hit a missile dropkick at 4:30, then a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Priest got a Crucifix Driver for a nearfall.

They fought on the ropes in the corner, and Priest bit Ahura’s forehead, then hit a second-rope superplex for a nearfall at 6:30. He switched to an STF, but Ahura eventually reached the ropes. Ahura hit a leg lariat for a nearfall. Priest got a weapon, but the ref confiscated it. Ahura rolled up Priest with a handful of tights for the pin! The commentators excused (babyface) Ahura’s cheating because Priest had just tried to cheat. Good action.

Ahura defeated Adam Priest at 9:24/official time of 8:23.

wXw “Pro Wrestling Grand Prix, Show 2” (Sept. 27, 2025)

Safire Reed vs. Stephanie Maze. Both are regulars here and are roughly the same size. They both wore sports tops and gear that makes them look like authentic shoot fighters. They shook hands at the bell and traded rollups. Reed hit an enzuigiri and a second-rope flying back elbow for a nearfall at 1:30. Maze hit a series of kicks and a running knee to the side of the head, then a snap suplex. Reed hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor at 3:00, and she got a nearfall in the ring. She hit some hard knee shots to the spine and kept Maze grounded. Reed hit a snap suplex and a dropkick to the back of the head for a nearfall at 5:30. Maze hit a running Claymore Kick for a nearfall at 7:00. Reed nailed a spider German Suplex and a leaping headbutt for the pin. A good, stiff fight.

Safire Reed defeated Stephanie Maze at 8:56.

Anita Vaughan vs. Emersyn Jayne. Like the above match, these two are regulars in Europe. An intense lockup to open, and the crowd was split for both. Anita hit some hard back elbows in the corner, then a fallaway slam at 3:00. Emersyn hit a second-rope crossbody block. They went to the floor, where Anita dropped her face-first on the ring apron. In the ring, Anita hit a suplex for a nearfall and was in control. Jayne hit a backbreaker over her knee for a nearfall at 5:00. Jayne jumped on Anita’s back and applied a sleeper hold, but Vaughan eventually hit a suplex to escape, and they were both down at 7:30.

Anita knocked her down with some shoulder tackles, then a fisherman’s powerbomb for a nearfall. Emersyn hit a sliding German Suplex in the ropes, then a missile dropkick for a nearfall at 9:00. Jayne hit an enzuigiri and a Cradle Shock for a nearfall. Vaughan hit a twisting uranage and a sit-out powerbomb for the clean pin. Another really good women’s match.

Anita Vaughan defeated Emersyn Jayne at 11:09.

“Los Tranquilos de Japon” Tetsuya Naito and Bushi vs. Metehan and Rambo. My first time seeing Naito and Bushi since they left NJPW in May. (cagematch.net records show this is just his third match since leaving NJPW.) Metehan wrestled in NXT-UK as Teoman, and he has short, dark hair and a mustache. I’ve noted that Rambo’s thick body and size are comparable to Rusev’s. We got a “this is awesome!” chant as LTJ got in the ring, and Naito (as per usual!) took his time disrobing. Metehan and Naito opened, but they just circled each other without locking up. They finally tied up more than a minute after the bell, and they twisted each other’s left arms. Metehan hit a basement dropkick to the head at 2:30. Naito did his tranquilo pose on the mat.

Rambo entered, so Bushi tagged in, too. Bushi tried some shoulder blocks, but didn’t budge the massive Rambo. Bushi hit a basement dropkick on the knee; Rambo knocked him down with a shoulder block. Metehan hit a neckbreaker over his knee on Bushi, and they kept Bushi in their corner. They hit a team faceplant for a nearfall at 5:30. Rambo hit a back suplex for a nearfall. Naito brawled with Rambo on the floor, while Bushi fought Metehan elsewhere on the floor. In the ring, Naito hit a Rude Awakening standing neckbreaker on Metehan for a nearfall at 8:00.

Metehan hit a handspring-back-elbow on Bushi. Rambo hit some clotheslines on each LTJ, then a belly-to-belly suplex on Bushi. Rambo tossed them both to the floor and dove through the ropes onto them at 10:00. In the ring, Rambo went to the top rope, but Naito grabbed his ankle, and Rambo missed a splash to the mat. He clutched at his right knee upon landing. Metehan got a rollup for a nearfall on Bushi, then a diving elbow for a nearfall, but Naito made the save. The crowd started a “Los Tranquilos!” chant. Bushi hit a DDT on Metehan at 12:00, and they were both down.

Naito tagged in and hit some blows on Metehan. Metehan hit a uranage! Rambo hit a frogsplash on Naito for a nearfall, but Bushi made the save. Rambo nailed a Package Piledriver on Naito for a believable nearfall at 13:30. Rambo set up for a second one, but Naito pushed Rambo into the ref! Bushi sprayed black mist into Rambo’s face! Naito immediately hit the Destino and the unsuspecting ref made the three-count. The crowd loved this. (Unsurprising, Naito did almost nothing in the match, but he still looked better than he had at the end of his NJPW run this spring.)

wXw “Pro Wrestling Grand Prix, Show 3” (Sept. 27, 2025)

B3cca vs. Lil Marz. My first time seeing Lil Marz (the only wrestler among these 13 matches I hadn’t seen before). She is short and wore a blue-ish/purple one-piece. B3cca sang here international radio hit “On B3cca, On God” on her way to the ring. The babyface commentator was cringing while the heel commentator was loving the show. B3cca charged at the bell and hit a kick to the gut and a snap suplex. Lil Marz hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall. A commentator said Lil Marz is from Australia, and it’s her first international tour. She hit a Thesz Press and some punches, then a 619 at 1:30.

Marz hit a faceplant for a nearfall. She missed a Swanton, and B3cca hit a running kick to the side of the head for a nearfall. Marz hit a vertical suplex for a nearfall at 3:30. B3cca hit a superkick to the jaw and a Death Valley Driver. She hit a top-rope 450 Splash for the pin! “Please don’t sing!” the babyface commentator said. Good action for the time given.

B3cca defeated Lil Marz at 4:06.

“Violence is Forever” Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini vs. “Greedy Souls” Brendan White and Danny Jones. The Greedy Souls are from the UK; Danny Jones had a few NXT-UK matches. Jones is taller and leaner; White gives off Arn Anderson vibes. ViF came out to some generic rock track instead of The Cranberries’ “Zombie” and that makes my soul cry. GS attacked, and we’re underway! All four brawled and we got a bell at 00:16 to officially begin. GS beat up Garrini, with Jones choking him in the ropes. Jones hit some European Uppercuts. Garrini got back to his feet and traded chops and forearm strikes with Jones.

Each GS hit a senton, and they got a nearfall at 4:00. Ku finally got a hot tag and hit a double missile dropkick at 6:00, and he chopped both heels. Jones and Ku traded forearm strikes. White hit a powerslam on Ku for a nearfall. Garrini flipped Jones up in the air, and Ku caught him with a knee lift to the sternum for a nearfall at 8:00. Jones tossed one opponent onto the other. Garrini hit a hard clothesline on White. ViF hit Chasing the Dragon (spin kick-and-brainbuster combo) for a believable nearfall at 10:30. Jones flipped Ku toward the center of the ring, where White hit a Black Hole Slam to pin Ku. A sharp, sharp tag match.

Brendan White and Danny Jones defeated “Violence is Forever” Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini at 11:15/official time of 10:59.

Dragon Dia, Dragon Kid, and Zoltan vs. Dieter Schwartz, Axel Tischer, and Fast Time Moodo. Dieter is tall and bald; he looks a lot like Axel (f/k/a Alexander Wolfe) but with less facial hair and a bit more slender. Again, Zoltan is the only competitor I’m seeing a second time across these 13 matches over four shows. Dragon Dia has done a few tours in NJPW; he’s talented but probably 5’2″. The commentators marveled at how Dragon Kid is ageless (and of course, he wears a mask, so that helps him stay ageless to us). Moodo (think early 2000s Michael Shane) opened against Dia. Dieter and Zoltan locked up at 1:00. Dragon Kid then battled Axel Tischer. Dragon Kid invited Dia into the ring to help him against the bigger Axel, so Axel took them both on.

Zoltan hit a top-rope crossbody block on Tischer at 4:30. However, Moodo – while on the apron – kicked Zoltan in the back, and the heels began working over Zoltan, making quick tags and keeping the teen on the mat. Dieter hit a twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall at 7:00. Zoltan hit an enzuigiri on Dieter, and he finally made the hot tag to Dia. Dia hit some quick kicks and a missile dropkick. Dia and DK hit stereo moonsaults to the floor at 9:00. Zoltan hit a flip dive over the ropes onto all five guys, earning a “holy shit!” chant. In the ring, the babyfaces each applied a submission hold! The heels eventually escaped. Dragon Kid hit a tornado DDT. Dieter got a rollup on Dragon Kid for a nearfall. However, Dragon Kid got a Crucifix Driver to pin Dieter. Good action.

Dragon Dia, Dragon Kid, and Zoltan defeated Dieter Schwartz, Axel Tischer, and Fast Time Moodo at 11:11.

1 Called Manders vs. Peter Tihanyi (Robin Christopher Fohrwerk) for the wXw World Title. This was the main event. Robin grabbed the title belt during the introductions, so Manders clotheslined him. Manders started stomping on Tihanyi, and we got a bell at 00:29 to officially begin. Manders hit an Oklahoma Stampede (Bulldog Powerslam) for a nearfall at 1:30. Manders tweaked his left ankle; Tihanyi saw it and dove at it. Peter hit a chop block, and he kept Manders grounded in a headlock. Manders got up, but Tihanyi kicked out the leg. Manders rolled to the floor at 5:30 and clutched at his left knee on the cement floor.

Tihanyi rolled Manders back into the ring (as he can’t win the title via count-out), and he kicked at the damaged leg and got a nearfall at 7:00. Manders dropped Peter stomach-first across the top rope, but his leg buckled and he collapsed. Manders set up for a clothesline, but Tihanyi avoided it, and he hit a Meteora double knees for a nearfall. Manders hit a Doctor Bomb for a nearfall. The commentators noted how Manders has been defending this belt all over the U.S. Tihanyi grabbed Manders’ leg and yanked him off the turnbuckle, then hit a tornado DDT. However, Manders hit a clothesline at 13:00, and they were both down.

They got up and traded forearm strikes, and Manders hit some loud overhand chops. Tihanyi applied a leg-bar heel-hook on the mat and slowed it back down. Peter yanked off Manders’ boot and sock, and he chopped the bottom of the left foot! Manders got to his feet and hopped as he hit a hard clothesline for a believable nearfall at 15:30. Manders stood up and applied an ankle lock! This crowd was HOT and into this. Manders dropped to the mat, and Tihanyi finally kicked free. Tihanyi took off his own boot and hit Manders over the head with it! Peter stomped on the knee, then he applied a Figure Four, and Manders tapped out! New champion! The camera panned over the crowd, as multiple fans were giving Peter the middle finger.

Peter Tihanyi defeated 1 Called Manders to win the wXw World Title at 18:07/official time of 17:38.

Final Thoughts: Yeah, there was no way I was going to be able to watch all seven shows, so this was a good way to show highlights from shows 2-5 from the action on Friday and Saturday. It was certainly nice to see Naito wrestle again, but as I noted, he didn’t exactly break a sweat. I’ll narrowly go with the Violence is Forever match for best of these 13, ahead of Manders-Tihanyi. That Kozone-Blum bout was really good and shocked this crowd, who were so used to seeing Blum win, so that takes third. A lot to like here… again, if there were roughly 32 matches over these four shows, so this was a good way to check in on nearly all the wrestlers I knew and liked. All seven wXw shows over these four days (including the four I discussed here) are on Triller+.