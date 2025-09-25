ROH on HonorClub lineup: Two title matches and a tournament match on tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-Sammy Guevara and Rush vs. Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich for the ROH Tag Team Titles

-Mina Shirakawa vs. Lacey Layne for the Interim ROH Women’s TV Championship

-ROH Champion Bandido vs. Dralistico in a Proving Ground match

-Olympia vs. Billie Starkz in an ROH Women’s Pure Championship tournament quarterfinal match

-Viva Van vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a Pure Rules match

-Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, and Stori Denali in mixed tag action

Powell’s POV: The show was taped on September 11 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at 2300 Arena. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available the day after the show streams, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).