WWE Wrestlepalooza results: Barnett’s review of AJ Lee and CM Punk vs. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar, Iyo Sky vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

WWE Wrestlepalooza

Indianapolis, Indiana, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Streamed live September 20, 2025 on ESPN Unlimited (Netflix internationally)

The War and Treaty opened the show with a rendition of God Bless America. The Usos were shown walking around the arena, along with the full roster of The Vision, and CM Punk and AJ Lee. Iyo Sky and Stephanie Vaquer were shown, and finally Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre. The lights in the arena went down, and a video package aired that detailed some shared history between WWE and ESPN, and celebrated the return to the platform.

Triple H stood in the ring after the video and asked the crowd if they can feel it. He told the crowd they were about to witness the final form in sports and entertainment. Triple H then addressed the crowd and said if it was their first night, welcome to WWE and ESPN for Wrestlepalooza. The lights then came up and Michael Cole was joined by Wade Barrett on commentary.

Pat McAfee was then shown in the back, and he was greeted by Tyrese Halliburton in the back. He was then greeted by Triple H and others as he walked through the Gorilla position. He eventually joined Cole and Barrett at the announce table for commentary. Brock Lesnar then made his ring entrance for the opening match. He stalked around ringside as Michael Cole cowered in fear. John Cena’s entrance followed, and he had a large group of kids with him that he took around the stage with him that wore identical outfits to him.

Alicia Taylor performed the ring introduction for John Cena, and Paul Heyman appeared from the darkness to introduce Brock Lensar. He called him the last real asskicker.

1. Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena: Lesnar got out to fast start with strikes and shoulder charges in the corner. Cena tried to fire back, but Lesnar cut him down with a clothesline. He landed a second clothesline, and tossed Cena chest first into the turnbuckles before posing for the crowd. Lesnar hoisted up Cena and delivered a running powerslam, and then taunted Cena about suplex city. He then delivered a German Suplex that caused Cena to roll out to the apron.

Cena battled back briefly and lifted up Lesnar into position for an AA, but Lesnar slipped out the back door and landed a lariat. Lesnar then delivered a release German Suplex. Cena fired back with a couple of shoulder blocks, and eventually knocked him down with a third. He picked him up and delivered a couple of AA’s after Brock popped back to his feet after the first one. Cena then delivered a third and covered for a close near fall. He then hit the ropes for his signature fist drop, but Lesnar sprung to his feet and hit two back to back F5’s.

Lesnar picked him up for a third, and then sold his midsection as he got to his feet. He then picked up Cena and delivered another F5 as the crowd panned to some children in the audience. Lesnar stomped around and then delivered two more F5’s and covered him for a three count.

Brock Lesnar defeated John Cena at 8:50

Lesnar stood over Cena after the match and put his hands on his hips. He then exited the ring and circled the ring. He returned to the ring and delivered an F5 to the referee. He picked up Cena and delivered another F5. Kids in the crowd were shown wearing Cena gear and crying. Lesnar then took off his fist wraps and walked to the back. A replay of Lesnar’s victory and the post match attack was shown. Cena rolled out to the floor and struggled to walk to the back as the crowd said thank you. He turned to face the crowd from the stage and then walked into the back.

My Take: Well, that was not the direction I thought that was going. Lesnar wasted Cena similarly to their encounter ten years ago, and now looks poised to go after a World Championship, unless somebody else is going to get in his way first. The match itself was mostly German Suplexes and F5’s, with a brief interlude for Cena to have a hope spot with a few AA’s. Pretty much what we’ve come to expect from Lesnar matches over the last several years.

An ad for the upcoming WrestleMania aired. An “earlier tonight” video aired where LA Knight was designated the referee for The Usos vs. The Vision. He then made his entrance in the arena dressed in his referee shirt. The Usos then made their entrance through the crowd. Jimmy got on the microphone and asked the crowd if they were ready to party. He asked the crowd to turn on their phone flashlights, and said they were going to show ESPN how WWE to gets down. Jey gave the crowd a “yeet’ and got the crowd bouncing to his music. They partied their way to the ring and got on the turnbuckles to bounce again, and then did an encore after that. The Vision then made their entrance with Paul Heyman.

2. The Vision (Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker) w/Paul Heyman vs. The Usos (Jimmy and Jey):